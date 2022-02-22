U.S. markets close in 6 hours 23 minutes

SNOWFOX Rolls into Wisconsin Opening a Record 96 Sushi Bar Locations

SNOWFOX
·1 min read

Grocery store sushi chain serves 38,000 rolls to an average of 25,000 Wisconsinites per week

HOUSTON, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SNOWFOX | JFE Franchising, Inc. (SNOWFOX) has increased its midwestern U.S. presence, opening 70 sushi kiosks in one day, a record for the company (ending 2021 with 96 stores within the state). These stores mark SNOWFOX’s first extension into Wisconsin.

Founded in 2005, SNOWFOX is one of the largest operators and franchise owners of sushi kiosks in the U.S., with over 1,100 full-service sushi kiosks in grocery stores, wholesale, university, and corporate settings across 38 states. Wisconsin has the second highest number of SNOWFOX franchisees in the state. right behind Colorado.

“We are so pleased to be able to bring our fresh, delicious and sustainable sushi to a variety of Wisconsin retail supermarkets,” said Stacy Kwon, president and CEO, SNOWFOX. “These 96 new locations will provide small business opportunities to local franchisee owners while also serving convenient, restaurant-quality sushi to thousands of customers.”

To find a local Wisconsin SNOWFOX location, click here.

CONTACT: Nicole Robertson SNOWFOX Nicole.Robertson@jfefood.com


