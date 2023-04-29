SNP ‘cutting off rural Scotland after litany of transport failures’

Outgoing First Minister Nicola Sturgeon alongside Minister for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf (left) in the main chamber after her last First Minster's Questions (FMQs) in the main chamber of the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Picture date: Thursday March 23, 2023. ... First Ministers Questions ... 23-03-2023 ... Edinburgh ... UK ... Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. Unique Reference No. 71488869 ... Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire - Jane Barlow/PA Wire

The SNP has effectively cut off swathes of rural Scotland by failing to support bus travel, one the country’s wealthiest businessmen has said.

Sandy Easdale accused the first minister Humza Yousaf and his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon of forcing the public away from public transport and into cars, despite committing to the green agenda in their governments.

He criticised Holyrood for failing to follow England in introducing a £2 maximum fare on bus journeys, which has acted as a major subsidy to operators south of the border.

Mr Easdale, who together with his brother James ranks seventh in Scotland’s rich list, said: “We have a landslide of people being cut off in rural routes and villages.”

The siblings own transport group McGill’s, which has more than 400 of its own buses and operates hundreds for other brands.

Mr Easdale said that bus patronage is 20pc to 25pc lower than pre-pandemic levels with surging inflation pushing costs up by a quarter.

The Easdales claim that Scotland’s train operator – nationalised under Ms Sturgeon last year – benefits from significantly higher subsidies than those offered to bus companies.

But the billionaire’s criticism has sparked a sharp rebuke from Kevin Stewart, Scottish minister for transport.

Mr Stewart said that Mr Easdale – who claimed rail subsidies were 13 times those offered to buses – “ignore[d] significant bus funding for concessionary fares”.

“The figure for rail includes infrastructure and projects as well as the ScotRail subsidy so is not comparing like for like with buses,” he added.

Mr Easdale, meanwhile, questioned the SNP’s decision to cull peak-time rail fares.

“[It] means the peak time people who are commuting for work, who could possibly afford the full fare, are now being subsidised even more,” he said.

The Easdales are best-known in some circles for owning a stake in Scottish Premiership football club Rangers.

The siblings became involved in the club following its financial difficulties throughout the late 2000s. They were then ordered by a court to sell their stakes to South African Dave King in 2019.

The brothers have amassed an estimated net worth of £1.4bn with business interests that span property, taxis and scrap metal dealing.

Mr Easdale continued: “Once all these services are [dropped], trains will feel the effect because the passengers want you to get to the train… It surprises me [that the SNP thinks] that everybody travels by train.

“If you cut all these links off. All these connections off, people won’t be able to get to work. People won’t be able to get to hospitals. People are not going to visit anyone.

“I would say that 80 or 90pc of SNP voters are actually bus users. And they are punishing their own voters. The working and middle class people they claim to represent, use the buses.”

Mr Stewart said that bus support “needs to evolve” so that it can be delivered sustainably in the long-term. Nevertheless, a “broad package of long-term investment” was being provided, he added.

“We are committed, alongside operators and local authorities, to improving services to ensure everyone has accessible public transport, regardless of geographic location,” Mr Stewart said.