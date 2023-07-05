SNP ran up £148,000 taxpayer bill at Cop 27 climate conference

Nicola Sturgeon Cop 27

SNP delegates who attended last year’s Cop 27 climate conference spent a night in Italy and two weeks at a luxury Sharm El Sheikh beach resort, running up a taxpayer bill of nearly £150,000.

Nicola Sturgeon and other officials spent £44,665 on 25 rooms at the Parrotel hotel, which boasts seafront access, five restaurants and three swimming pools, according to data published under the Freedom of Information Act.

Flying the delegation out to the Egyptian holiday resort cost more than £14,000, with many attendees staying overnight in Milan en route to their final destination.

Ms Sturgeon is understood to have travelled by train to London to fly direct. Her return flights were the most expensive, costing £1,562.

A spokesman said that the then-first minister flew economy, despite her fare being higher than others.

Ms Sturgeon announced that Scotland would pay £5m of reparations to developing countries at the United Nations climate conference, which was also attended by a British Government delegation that included the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak along with other world leaders.

The expenses details also show SNP delegates spent nearly £3,000 on food, including orders of ice cream, pizza and sushi.

A Boots meal deal, a Burger King Whopper and watermelon fingers from Marks & Spencer also feature on the eclectic list of expenses that runs to 24 pages, as well as almost £1,000 of spending on 17 phones and sim cards.

The five-star Parrotel Beach Resort offers “rooms decorated with rich fabrics”, according to one travel agent. Spas, saunas, a hot tub and massages are available as well as a private beach, three swimming pools, three tennis courts and a volleyball court. In addition, the hotel has “five restaurants, daily entertainment and water sports”, online travel agents say.

The largest single expense was £75,705 for office space and the pavilion at Cop 27 – an amount that is shared with other members of the ICLEI – Local Governments for Sustainability, an organisation of local authorities that campaigns against climate change.

Douglas Lumsden, Scottish Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport, said: “This is an astonishing sum for the Scottish government to have shelled out so that Nicola Sturgeon and other SNP figures could grandstand at Cop 27.

“People will be appalled that, at the height of a cost-of-living crisis and savage SNP cuts to public services, no expense was spared sending the former First Minister and her entourage to Sharm El-Sheikh.

“It speaks volumes about the nationalists’ priorities that she chose to focus on promoting herself on the global stage, rather than deal with the real issues facing ordinary Scots.”

Conor Holohan of the TaxPayers’ Alliance added: “Scottish taxpayers will be livid that they’re footing the bill for a foreign jolly. While there was a case to send representatives from Holyrood, having been given an inch officials have taken a mile.

“Scottish ministers should place stricter limits on spending abroad.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “A Scottish presence at COP27 was vital in order to continue the legacy of COP26 in Glasgow – not least in pushing for greater action to support global south countries experiencing loss and damage as a result of climate change.

“Ministers and officials undertook a significant programme of engagement with national and regional governments, climate experts and campaigners, including those from the global south.

“COP is the single most important annual event for agreeing action on the climate crisis, and this level of engagement and cooperation would not have been possible without attending in person.”

