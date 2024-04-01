SNS Network Technology Berhad Full Year 2024 Earnings: EPS: RM0.02 (vs RM0.05 in FY 2023)

SNS Network Technology Berhad (KLSE:SNS) Full Year 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM1.28b (down 9.1% from FY 2023).

Net income: RM32.0m (down 27% from FY 2023).

Profit margin: 2.5% (down from 3.1% in FY 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by lower revenue.

EPS: RM0.02 (down from RM0.05 in FY 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

The primary driver behind last 12 months revenue was the Sale of ICT Products segment contributing a total revenue of RM1.26b (99% of total revenue). Notably, cost of sales worth RM1.18b amounted to 92% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Sales & Marketing costs, amounting to RM33.8m (53% of total expenses). Explore how SNS's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

SNS Network Technology Berhad shares are up 1.9% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that SNS Network Technology Berhad is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis that you should know about...

