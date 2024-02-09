SNS Network Technology Berhad (KLSE:SNS) Is Aiming To Keep Up Its Impressive Returns

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Ergo, when we looked at the ROCE trends at SNS Network Technology Berhad (KLSE:SNS), we liked what we saw.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for SNS Network Technology Berhad, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = RM52m ÷ (RM443m - RM183m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2023).

So, SNS Network Technology Berhad has an ROCE of 20%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 13% earned by companies in a similar industry.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you'd like to look at how SNS Network Technology Berhad has performed in the past in other metrics, you can view this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For SNS Network Technology Berhad Tell Us?

We'd be pretty happy with returns on capital like SNS Network Technology Berhad. Over the past four years, ROCE has remained relatively flat at around 20% and the business has deployed 253% more capital into its operations. Returns like this are the envy of most businesses and given it has repeatedly reinvested at these rates, that's even better. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

On a side note, SNS Network Technology Berhad has done well to reduce current liabilities to 41% of total assets over the last four years. Effectively suppliers now fund less of the business, which can lower some elements of risk. We'd like to see this trend continue though because as it stands today, thats still a pretty high level.

Our Take On SNS Network Technology Berhad's ROCE

In the end, the company has proven it can reinvest it's capital at high rates of returns, which you'll remember is a trait of a multi-bagger. In light of this, the stock has only gained 3.1% over the last year for shareholders who have owned the stock in this period. So to determine if SNS Network Technology Berhad is a multi-bagger going forward, we'd suggest digging deeper into the company's other fundamentals.

