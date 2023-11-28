SNS Network Technology Berhad's (KLSE:SNS) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

It is hard to get excited after looking at SNS Network Technology Berhad's (KLSE:SNS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 13% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study SNS Network Technology Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SNS Network Technology Berhad is:

20% = RM46m ÷ RM230m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.20 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

SNS Network Technology Berhad's Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, SNS Network Technology Berhad's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 10%. This certainly adds some context to SNS Network Technology Berhad's exceptional 31% net income growth seen over the past five years. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then compared SNS Network Technology Berhad's net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 22% in the same 5-year period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if SNS Network Technology Berhad is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is SNS Network Technology Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

SNS Network Technology Berhad has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 16%, meaning that it has the remaining 84% left over to reinvest into its business. So it looks like SNS Network Technology Berhad is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

While SNS Network Technology Berhad has seen growth in its earnings, it only recently started to pay a dividend. It is most likely that the company decided to impress new and existing shareholders with a dividend.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that SNS Network Technology Berhad's performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 3 risks we have identified for SNS Network Technology Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

