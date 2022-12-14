Snus Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Flavor, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

ReportLinker

Snus Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Loose, Portion), By Flavor (Mint, Whiskey, Fruit), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, CSA, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030

Snus Market Growth & Trends



The global snus market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2022 to 2030. The major driver of the market includes the growing adoption of snus in an effort to encourage the use of less harmful tobacco products and the ease of application of snus.



Snus is safer than smoking combustible tobacco products for nicotine inhalation.According to a paper published in the Harm Reduction Journal, consumption of snus was not found to be linked with a higher risk of pancreatic cancer.



This is due to the lower levels of nitrosamine in snus as compared to tobacco smoke. This factor is predicted to augment market growth during the forecast period.



Another trend in the market is the growing adoption of tobacco-free snus.Industry players are focusing on producing tobacco-free alternatives to maintain the product’s prevalence in the market as tobacco consumption is declining globally.



The product is beneficial for those trying to reduce or stop using tobacco. There are numerous flavors and brands available, and they all contain a mixture of herbs and flavors that together produce an experience resembling that of traditional snus.



The shift in consumer preference toward smokeless tobacco products, such as snus, as a safer substitute for numerous other tobacco-based products such as cigars, cigarettes, and smoke pipes can be attributed to rising health awareness among consumers. The tobacco steam is pasteurized rather than fermented When making snus, which lowers the incidence of pancreatic pulmonary, oral, and respiratory cancer and slows the growth of microbes that produce nitrosamines found in tobacco.



Snus is primarily exported from Sweden, and due to convenience, the Swedish people consume the most pouched snus.As per a report published by the European Network for Smoking Prevention, the average snus user consumes about 19 g of snus daily, with Swedish men being more likely to follow this trend.



According to Swedish consumers, snus performs the social functions of smoking better than cigarettes, which is the main factor for current and new users who prefer it over all other products.



Snus Market Report Highlights

• The portion segment led the product segment with the highest revenue share owing to its rising popularity due to convenience of usage unlike loose snus or other tobacco products

• Fruit flavors are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. This growth is attributable to the younger population preferring sweet-tasting and more appealing tobacco products

• Middle East & Africa is expected to grow significantly over the projected timeframe owing to lenient government regulations regarding tobacco sales in the region

