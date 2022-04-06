U.S. markets close in 5 hours 37 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,471.54
    -53.58 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,406.72
    -234.46 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,877.93
    -326.24 (-2.30%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,007.00
    -39.04 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.16
    +0.20 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.70
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.56
    +0.03 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0913
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6050
    +0.0490 (+1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3079
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.8450
    +0.2550 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,110.11
    -1,968.70 (-4.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,026.36
    -29.99 (-2.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,541.86
    -71.86 (-0.94%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,350.30
    -437.68 (-1.58%)
     

Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric Launches TradeUp Academy

·2 min read

Apprenticeship Program Seeks to Train a Skilled Workforce and Resolve Labor Shortages

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric announces the launch of its new TradeUp Academy, an HVAC Registered Apprenticeship Program. The goal of the program is to help businesses meet the demand for skilled labor during a shortage, while offering workers higher wages and better employment outcomes.

Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing &amp; Electric (PRNewsfoto/Snyder)
Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric (PRNewsfoto/Snyder)

TradeUp Academy is a paid training/apprentice program that offers participants the opportunity to gain experience, learn new skills and support themselves financially while they study and receive on-the-job training. For the trainee, an apprenticeship can offer a cost-effective alternative to the college track. And for the employer, apprenticeship programs are a reliable workforce solution.

"We are excited to launch TradeUp Academy and be a part of the solution to turn around skilled workforce shortages while providing workers with a quality job and competitive living wage," said Brad Kelly, Snyder Air Conditioning, Plumbing & Electric President.

Apprentices in the TradeUp Academy are considered full-time employees of Snyder earning a competitive wage while receiving a minimum of 2,000 hours of firsthand technical training. Snyder is the only company in the Jacksonville market with a 12-month program, making it unique to similar apprenticeships because the trainee moves through the program more quickly. Participants are also eligible for benefits after an introductory period.

TradeUp Academy is geared toward an entry level contractor - no experience required. Participants who do have some industry experience or training are also encouraged to enroll. Trainees follow a path towards certification that starts with online classes for technical studies and in-class lectures from industry experts, then move on to ride-alongs for field observations. Lastly, participants go out into the field in their own truck with support – a system in which the trainee can call in for assistance or request an experienced technician come to their job site for assistance.

TradeUp Academy was recently approved by the Florida Department of Education and is pending approval from the US Department of Labor. A Registered Apprenticeship program ensures a quality education system with notable markers for advancement and employment.

Snyder offers an array of comfort solutions, including HVAC installation, service, and maintenance. Additionally, the company offers residential plumbing and electrical services.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/snyder-air-conditioning-plumbing--electric-launches-tradeup-academy-301518961.html

SOURCE Snyder

Recommended Stories

  • Millennials have solved the retirement crisis

    It looks like millennials have totally solved the retirement crisis. A new survey of 4,000 people by Investopedia found that more millennials own cryptocurrencies than own stocks. More millennials told the survey they were planning to rely on cryptocurrencies in retirement than said they were planning to rely on mere “savings.”

  • I’m 41, and my partner is 50. We have $800,000 in retirement savings and make $250,000. We want to retire ASAP but know our money won’t last. What can we do?

    You are certainly far from alone in wanting to retire as soon as you can but not knowing when it would be appropriate, or how much money is enough. Don’t get me wrong: $800,000 in retirement accounts plus the $400,000 in nonretirement assets is a lot of money, but not if you need that money to last for both of your lifetimes. Ask yourselves what exactly it is you want to do in retirement, or why it is you want to retire right now.

  • Economist: ‘Retirement for most people is financial suicide’

    Laurence Kotlikoff, author of “Money Magic: An Economist's Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life," shares his advice for retirement planning.

  • Frontier, JetBlue stocks dip on potential bidding war over Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss stock dips for Frontier and JetBlue over the bid to acquire Spirit Airlines.

  • Wells Fargo opts for hybrid schedules as Bank of America, Apple and others find themselves in return-to-office crossfire

    An employee rebellion appears to be underway over return-to-office policies at some of the nation's most prominent companies.

  • U.S. Gasoline Price Shock’s Roots Go Deeper Than Crude’s Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- America’s drivers are being squeezed at the pump, and the root cause is surging oil prices. But that’s not the whole story.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. SanctionPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineGasoline prices rise and fall wi

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • Here’s When Experts Say Gas Prices Will Finally Drop

    Gas prices have fallen slightly since reaching their peak of $4.33 per gallon on March 11, but drivers are still paying significantly more than they're used to. As of April 4, the average gas price...

  • JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon: Russia-Ukraine war, inflation will have 'unprecedented' economic impact

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and penalizing sanctions against Moscow have roiled financial markets and wreaked havoc on global supply chains in recent weeks. Jamie Dimon thinks the worst is yet to come.

  • Oil Slips as IEA Releases More Barrels From Crude Stockpiles

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell below $102 a barrel after the International Energy Agency said it would deploy 60 million barrels of crude on top of the huge stockpile release already announced by the Biden Administration. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineRussia’s Effort to

  • VW to scrap models and focus on premium market -CFO tells FT

    German carmaker Volkswagen will axe many combustion engine models by the end of the decade and sell fewer cars overall to concentrate on producing more profitable premium vehicles, its finance chief was quoted as saying on Wednesday. "The key target is not growth," Arno Antlitz told the Financial Times newspaper. "We are (more focused) on quality and on margins, rather than on volume and market share."

  • The New Tax Playbook for Draining Your 401(k) in Retirement

    Delaying the age for required minimum distributions gives retirees more opportunities to use certain tax strategies.

  • Big Oil to tell Congress markets, not companies, set fuel prices-testimony

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. oil executives will tell Congress on Wednesday they are boosting energy output and no one company sets the price of gasoline, according to pre-released written testimony, as they defend charges by lawmakers of gouging with high fuel prices. Lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations are holding the hearing, slated for 10:30 a.m. EDT (14:30 GMT), to grill companies on why gasoline prices remain elevated even though prices for crude oil, the feedstock for fuels, have dropped. U.S. gasoline prices, driven up by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Western sanctions on Moscow's energy exports, hit a record, before inflation adjustments, on March 11 of $4.33 a gallon and slipped to $4.17 a gallon on Wednesday, according to the AAA motorist group, a decline of about 4%.

  • Trucking Companies Train You on the Job. Just Don't Try to Quit.

    Wayne Orr did not yet know that his foot was broken as he made his way back from Texas to his home in South Carolina, but he did know that he could not continue pressing the pedals on the tractor-trailer he had been driving. A new driver only a few months past his training period, he had to sit out for six weeks without pay. Then, when his foot finally healed, he discovered that his company, CRST Expedited, had fired him. Frustrated and needing a paycheck, he found a new job driving for Schneide

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Activision workers walk out over lifting of vaccine mandate. It 'came as a shock to everybody.'

    Activision Blizzard workers protest end of vaccine mandate

  • Volkswagen gives up on overtaking Toyota by slashing model range

    Volkswagen’s days as one of the world’s biggest car makers are numbered after revealing plans to slash its model range to focus on fewer, more profitable vehicles.

  • We’re in our 60s, my husband plans to work until he ‘drops dead’ and our medical bills are overwhelming – how can we retire like this?

    It is wonderful to hear that you have a home you’re almost done paying off and have some retirement accounts, even if it isn’t enough for you both right now. Whether you’re talking to your insurance company, your doctor’s office or the medical institution you received a procedure, be honest about what you are able to afford.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As U.S. Wireless Capital Spending Booms

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.