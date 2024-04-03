Snyder County converting prison, will house all inmates in outside facilities

Apr. 3—SELINSGROVE — Due to rising costs, Snyder County will no longer house its inmates at the Snyder County Prison and will use the building as a booking and temporary housing center at an estimated yearly savings of $1.7 million.

"We are changing ways of doing business," County Commissioner Joe Kantz said Tuesday of the decision to begin housing all county inmates at other facilities within a month or so after months of speculation the prison would be closed.

The commissioners have a three-year agreement to pay Clinton County $3,200 per day to house 40 Snyder County inmates, regardless of the number of beds occupied.

Snyder County also has inmate housing agreements with Northumberland, Union, Montour, Mifflin, Perry and Centre counties.

The county's prison located outside of Selinsgrove will be renamed Snyder County Corrections and used as a booking and temporary inmate housing center.

Spurring the move is the soaring costs of operating the jail, which has risen 38 percent in four years to $5.4 million, including a 90 percent increase in food and 25 percent jump in health care costs in the past year, as well as maintenance of the 70-year-old building.

Staffing has also been a struggle, with the county paying $32,000 in overtime in the first two months of this year while the number of inmates being held at the 136-bed jail has dropped to about 40.

The county stopped housing females earlier this year due to the staffing shortage and, as of Thursday, had 27 inmates, including eight females and one male being held in Centre County.

Due to the dwindling number of inmates, Kantz said, the prison's food provider is proposing to increase the per meal cost from $8 to $13.

"There is no way we don't have a tax increase next year if we don't make a change," he said.

County Commissioner Adam Ewig said the high cost of operating the jail convinced him that a change was necessary.

"Numbers don't lie and I knew we had to do something. This is a good compromise," he said.

The commissioners, who came up with the new model after briefing county Judges Lori R. Hackenberg and Michael Piecuch; District Attorney Heath Brosius and Sheriff John Zechman, considered shutting down the prison.

Closing the prison would have put law enforcement in a difficult position of having to transport every offender to an out-of-county location, Kantz said.

Moving inmates out and operating a booking center and temporary shelter will cost some jobs, but how many is not clear.

Snyder County employs 24 full- and part-time corrections officers and eight staff members, including a warden, deputy warden and assistant warden who work first shift.

A $7,000 study of the prison commissioned by the county in late October and conducted by Corrections Consultants LLC called the staffing "management heavy."

Ewig said details about how many employees will be retained to manage the booking and temporary housing facility has not been determined.

Kantz said Warden Scott Robinson will remain in charge and the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections will continue to oversee the facility with regular inspections and providing staff training.

What the pay will be for employees retained to staff Snyder County Corrections is still under review, as well as who will provide the limited food and health care that will be needed.

All of this is happening amid contract negotiations with the county's corrections officers which is still scheduled for arbitration in mid-May.

Teamsters Local 764 representative Eric Kime said the corrections officers met Tuesday afternoon with Robinson but while pleased with the demeanor of the warden and his explanation for the changes, he's "disappointed" in the commissioners last-minute decision to announce what Kime deemed an incomplete proposal so soon before the arbitration meeting.

"It's clear the county doesn't really have a plan," he said. "It's real bad optics for the county. We're looking at losing a dozen or more jobs and it will have an impact on the community."