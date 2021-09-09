U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,492.50
    +0.25 (+0.01%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,878.00
    +8.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,564.25
    +5.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,254.80
    +4.10 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.78
    -0.36 (-0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,798.10
    -1.90 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    24.07
    -0.11 (-0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1825
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2990
    -0.0350 (-2.62%)
     

  • Vix

    18.80
    +0.84 (+4.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3836
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7300
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,659.32
    +365.27 (+0.79%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,203.89
    +13.22 (+1.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,024.21
    -71.32 (-1.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,111.32
    +103.13 (+0.34%)
     

Snyk snags another $530M as valuation rises to $8.4B

Ron Miller
·2 min read

Snyk, the Boston-based late-stage startup that is trying to help developers deliver more secure code, announced another mega-round today. This one was for $530 million, with $300 million in new money and $230 million in secondary funding, the latter of which is to help employees and early investors cash in some of their stock options.

The long list of investors includes an interesting mix of public investors, VC firms and strategics. Sands Capital Ventures and Tiger Global led the round, with participation from new investors Baillie Gifford, Koch Industries, Lone Pine Capital, T. Rowe Price and Whale Rock Capital Management. Existing investors also came along for the ride, including Accel, Addition, Alkeon, Atlassian Ventures, BlackRock, Boldstart Ventures, Canaan Partners, Coatue, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, Salesforce Ventures and Temasek.

This round brings the total raised in funding to $775 million, excluding secondary rounds, according to the company. With secondary rounds, it's up to $1.3 billion, according to Crunchbase data. The company has been raising funds at a rapid clip (note that the last three rounds include the Snyk money plus secondary rounds):

Snyk&#39;s last four funding rounds
Snyk's last four funding rounds

While the company wouldn't share specific revenue figures, it did say that ARR has grown 158% YoY; given the confidence of this list of investors and the valuation, it would suggest the company is making decent money.

Snyk CEO Peter McKay says that the additional money gives him flexibility to make some acquisitions if the right opportunity comes along, what companies often refer to as "inorganic" growth. "We do believe that a portion of this money will be for inorganic expansion. We've made three acquisitions at this point and all three have been very, very successful for us. So it's definitely a muscle that we've been developing," McKay told me.

The company started this year with 400 people and McKay says they expect to double that number by the end of this year. He says that when it comes to diversity, the work is never really done, but it's something he is working hard at.

"We've been able to build a lot of good programs around the world to increase that diversity and our culture has always been inclusive by nature because we're highly distributed." He added, "I'm not by any means saying we're even remotely close to where we want to be. So I want to make that clear. There's a lot we still have to do," he said.

McKay says that today's investment gives him added flexibility to decide when to take the company public because whenever that happens it won't have to be because they need another fundraising event. "This raise has allowed us to set up with strong, highly reputable public investors, and it gives us the financial resources to pick the timing. We are in control of when we do it and we will do it when it's right," he said.

Snyk raises $300 million at a $4.7 billion valuation as employees cash in and the security company beefs up

