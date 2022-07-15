U.S. markets close in 3 hours 10 minutes

Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market to Reach $242.7 Billion in 2026

·3 min read

DUBLIN, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soap And Cleaning Compounds Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research_and_Markets_Logo
Research_and_Markets_Logo

The global soap and cleaning compounds market is expected to grow from $157.02 billion in 2021 to $172.1 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The market is expected to grow to $242.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 9%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the soap and cleaning compounds market in 2021. Western Europe was the second-largest region in the soap and cleaning compounds market. The regions covered in the soap and cleaning compounds report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The global population is 7.9 billion in 2022, thus increasing the global demand for soaps and cleaning products. This significant rise in demand from the population for end-use products gave a major boost to the overall soap and cleaning compounds market. Additionally, rapid urbanization especially in the developing economies supported the demand for these compounds through increased end-use product consumption.

The raw materials market is highly volatile, this is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the soap and cleaning compounds market during the forecast period. When increasing raw material costs coincide with decreasing sales prices, soap and cleaning companies have to compromise on their profit margins. Rising trucking, railroad, dry-bulk, and air-freight rates are also negatively impacting the market. Soap and cleaning product manufacturers are extremely sensitive to fluctuating raw material costs.

Scope
Markets Covered:1) By Type: Soap and Other Detergents; Surface Active Agents; Polish and Other Sanitation Goods
2) By Application: Household; Commercial
3) By Distribution Channel: Hypermarkets/Supermarkets; E-Commerce; Pharmacy Stores; Other Distribution Channels
4) By Category: Mass; Premium
5) By End User Application: Health & Beauty; Dishwash; Clothes; Other End Use Application

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Report Structure

3. Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market Characteristics

4. Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market Product Analysis

5. Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market Supply Chain

6. Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market Customer Information

7. Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market Trends And Strategies

8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Soap And Cleaning Compounds

9. Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market Size And Growth

10. Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market Regional Analysis

11. Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market Segmentation

12. Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market Metrics

13. Asia-Pacific Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market

14. Western Europe Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market

15. Eastern Europe Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market

16. North America Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market

17. South America Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market

18. Middle East Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market

19. Africa Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market

20. Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market Competitive Landscape

21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Soap And Cleaning Compounds Market

22. Market Background: Chemicals By End User Market

23. Recommendations

 Companies Mentioned

  • Procter & Gamble

  • Unilever plc.

  • SC Johnson & Son Inc.

  • Henkel AG & Co KGaA

  • Ecolab Inc.

  • BASF SE

  • Colgate-palmolive co.

  • Kao Corporation

  • Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

  • The Clorox Co.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fddjgq

