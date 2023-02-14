U.S. markets close in 4 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,125.71
    -11.58 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,066.37
    -179.56 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,874.37
    -17.42 (-0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,932.44
    -8.70 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.95
    -1.19 (-1.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.10
    -1.40 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    21.71
    -0.14 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0734
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7610
    +0.0440 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7670
    +0.3590 (+0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,075.31
    +445.02 (+2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    504.35
    +9.93 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,966.73
    +19.13 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,602.77
    +175.45 (+0.64%)
     

Soap and Cleaning Compounds Market will surpass USD 261.40 billion, Booming Global with Trend and Scope 2029: Exactitude Consultancy

·6 min read

Soap and Cleaning Compounds Market top Key Players P&G, UnileverEcolab Inc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc, and Colgate-Palmolive and Others

Soap and Cleaning Compound Market is expected to grow at 4.20% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 261.40billion by 2029 from USD 180.50 billion in 2022.

PUNE, India, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Soap and Cleaning Compounds refer to detergents, surfactants, and finishing agents for textiles and leather that are used to clean, de-stress, or speed up the drying process. These products are generally diffusible and wettable.

Exactitude Consultancy Logo
Exactitude Consultancy Logo

The main types of soaps and detergents are soaps and other detergents, surfactants, polishes and other disinfectants. Surfactants are substances that lower the surface tension of the liquid in which they are dissolved, enhancing its spreading and wetting properties. The categories are Bulk and Premium. Applications are domestic and commercial. End uses are health and beauty, dishwashers, clothing and another end uses. Sales channels are hypermarkets, supermarkets, e-commerce, pharmacies, and other sales channels.

In the soap and detergent manufacturing industry, compounds that loosen and remove surface stains, personal hygiene, disinfecting or cleaning clothing, bedding, furniture, utensils, etc. Soaps and detergents are chemicals that remove dirt from surfaces for human removal. skin. Substances and other solids when dissolved in water. Organizations, retailers, etc. that manufacture and package soaps and other detergents, surfactants, textile and leather finishes used to reduce stress or speed up the drying process from the soap market and detergents. companies selling soaps and detergents.

Get Sample Copy:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12175/soap-and-cleaning-compound-market/#request-a-sample

Triclosan and triclocarban are known to be harmful to health and the environment, so companies are replacing them with compounds such as benzalkonium chloride, benzethonium chloride, or chloroxylenol (PCMX). Antimicrobial chemicals such as triclosan and triclocarban are used in personal care products to prevent or limit the growth of damaging bacteria. Soaps, lotions, hand washes, toothpastes, mouthwashes, soaps, deodorants, and cleansers all contain these substances.

The FDA said manufacturers have not proven that the chemicals are safe for long-term daily use or more effective in preventing the transmission of disease and infections. P&G and Unilever, for example, have stopped making products containing triclosan and triclocarban and using alternatives.

The raw materials market is highly volatile, this is expected to have a negative impact on the growth of the soap and cleaning compounds market during the forecast period. When increasing raw material costs coincide with decreasing sales prices, soap and cleaning companies have to compromise on their profit margins. Rising trucking, railroad, dry-bulk, and air-freight rates are also negatively impacting the market. Soap and cleaning product manufacturers are extremely sensitive to fluctuating raw material costs.

ATTRIBUTE

DETAILS

Study period

2022-2029

Base year

2022

Estimated year

2023

Forecasted year

2023-2029

Historical period

2019-2021

Unit

Value (USD Billion)

Segmentation

By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel. By End-User, By Region

By Type

·  Soap and Detergent Manufacturing

·  Surface Active Agents

·  Polish

·  Others

By Application

·  Household

·  Commercial

By Distribution Channel

·  Supermarket

·  E-Commerce

·  Pharmacy Stores

By End-user

·  Health & Beauty

·  Dishwash

·  Clothes

By Region

·  North America

·  Europe

·  Asia Pacific

·  South America

·  Middle East and Africa

 

Soap and Cleaning Compound Market Players

P&G, Unilever, Ecolab Inc, S. C. Johnson & Son Inc, and Colgate-Palmolive are the major players in the soap and cleaning compound market.

Get Full Premium Report:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12175/soap-and-cleaning-compound-market/

Key Market Segments: Global Soap and Cleaning Compounds Market

Global Soap and Cleaning Compounds Market by Type, 2022-2029

  • Soap and Detergent Manufacturing

  • Surface Active Agents

  • Polish

  • Others

Global Soap and Cleaning Compounds Market by Application, 2022-2029

  • Household

  • Commercial

Global Soap and Cleaning Compounds Market by Distribution Channels, 2022-2029

  • Supermarket

  • E-Commerce

  • Pharmacy Stores

Global Soap and Cleaning Compounds Market by End-Use Application, 2022-2029

  • Health & Beauty

  • Dishwash

  • Clothes

Global Soap and Cleaning Compounds Market by Region, 2022-2029

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • South America

  • Middle East and Africa

Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific dominates the market due to urbanization

By 2023, Asia-Pacific will be the largest region for the global soap and detergent industry, with a market share of 33%. Western Europe was her second most important region with her 23% share of the global market. Africa has always been the smallest region in the global soap and detergent industry. With the world's population growing from 7.6 billion in 2022 to 7.8 billion in 2022, the demand for soaps and cleaning products around the world is growing. The overall detergent and soap blend market has benefited greatly from the significant increase in consumer demand for final consumer goods. In addition, increased consumption of end-use products as a result of increased urbanization, especially in developing countries, has increased the demand for all these compounds.

Related Reports:

Smart Parcel Locker Market

The global smart parcel locker market size is estimated to be valued at USD 794.20 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1782.73 million by 2029, recording a CAGR of 9.4%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2810/smart-parcel-locker-market/

Soundbar Market

The global soundbar market size is estimated to be valued at USD 4.80 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 7.09 billion by 2029, recording a CAGR of 4.2%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2895/soundbar-market/

Face Mask Market

The global face mask market is expected to grow at a 31.64% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 9.5 billion by 2029 from USD 0.8 billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/6368/face-mask-market/

Second-Hand Clothing Market

The global second-hand clothing market size is expected to grow at 12.4% CAGR from 2023 to 2029. It is expected to reach above USD 27.5 billion by 2029 from USD 8.6 Billion in 2022.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2688/second-hand-clothing-market/

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm which helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients to address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data. Contact us for your special interest research needs at sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com  and we will get in touch with you within 24hrs and help you find the market research report you need.

Website: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/

Contact:

Irfan Tamboli
sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com 
+91-7507-07-8687

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1871697/Exactitude_Consultancy_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/soap-and-cleaning-compounds-market-will-surpass-usd-261-40-billion-booming-global-with-trend-and-scope-2029-exactitude-consultancy-301746313.html

SOURCE Exactitude Consultancy

Recommended Stories

  • I’m retired with about $1 million invested. Paying my adviser 1% would cost me $10K a year — no thanks. I’d rather pay someone hourly for help a couple times a year. Is this reasonable?

    While the 1% of assets under management fee has become the norm in the financial industry, it’s a) not always in the best interest of clients, and b) plenty of advisers will charge you in ways that may make more sense for you. Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking for a new one?

  • Moscow's decades-old gas ties with Europe lie in ruins

    Meticulously crafted over decades as a major revenue stream for the Kremlin, Moscow's gas trade with Europe is unlikely to recover from the ravages of military conflict. After President Vladimir Putin's "special military operation" in Ukraine began almost a year ago, a combination of Western sanctions and Russia's decision to cut supplies to Europe drastically reduced the country's energy exports. Russia's gas trade with Europe has been based on thousands of miles of pipes beginning in Siberia and stretching to Germany and beyond.

  • Snickers maker fined after workers fall into vat of chocolate

    Snickers and M&M’s maker Mars Wrigley has been fined by US safety regulators after two workers at one of its factories fell into a vat of chocolate.

  • IBM Sues Former Thai Executive for Return of $470,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- IBM Corp. is suing the former top executive in its Thailand subsidiary, claiming she should pay back nearly half a million dollars in bonus awards for taking a job at a rival company.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10

  • Oil Prices Slide As White House, OPEC Give Markets A Stir

    Oil prices fell Tuesday as the White House prepared another Strategic Petroleum Reserve sale, and as OPEC hoisted its demand forecast.

  • 3 Oil Stocks Exposed to Natural-Gas Plunge

    Citi analyst Scott Gruber thinks lower gas prices will cut into free cash flow for Coterra, Ovintiv, and Devon Energy.

  • U.S. gas producers skimped on price hedges and now face a reckoning

    A rout in natural gas prices will hurt first-quarter earnings and cash flows at gas producers as hedges - the industry's version of price insurance - were inadequate to offset the expected losses, analysts and industry experts said. Producers starting the year with fewer hedges than historically will have to sell more gas at the market rate of about $2.45 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), below the breakeven prices for producing gas in some regions, and that may force some companies to reduce drilling and put off completing wells. Hedges, or contracts that lock in prices for future output, help producers protect cash flows against price swings, helping them drill and complete wells - crucial at a time when Europe has looked to the United States for gas.

  • Toyota Makes a Big Change on EVs

    This is the complex and contradictory message that the future CEO of Toyota TM has just sent. Koji Sato, 53, who will take the helm at the automotive giant on April 1, on Feb. 13 spoke for the first time since his promotion last month. Sato's position on electric vehicles is particularly eagerly awaited.

  • Gas Traders on Edge as Texas Export Plant Gets Closer to Restart

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas traders and buyers around the world are watching to see when a crucial US exporter of the fuel will fully recover from a June explosion. Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial Object Over North AmericaGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?Freeport LNG on the Te

  • Microsoft is trying to use ChatGPT to cut Google out of way more than just the search engine market, ARK Invest says

    The loss of profits in Google’s search engine business may force it to cut investments in cloud computing, a high-growth market in which it competes with Microsoft’s Azure.

  • Ford Chair: CEO Farley has "full court press" to fix problems

    Ford Motor Co Chair Bill Ford said Monday the automaker's Chief Executive, Jim Farley, has a "full court press" on to fix operational problems that caused fourth quarter results to fall short of the company's targets. "We probably had so much focus on the future that perhaps we took our eye off the ball a little bit on the present," Ford said, speaking with reporters on the sidelines of an event to announce plans to build a battery factory in Michigan. "Jim's got a full court press on it, and we're already starting to see results," Ford said.

  • Coca-Cola CEO Gives Upbeat Earnings Outlook, Says Price Increases Are Coming

    The soft-drinks company said comparable adjusted earnings will be 4% to 5% higher than the $2.48 per share reported in 2022.

  • 13 states that don’t tax your retirement income

    These states don’t tax retirement income.

  • Record 3,000-Mile Voyage for Canadian Gas Offers Relief for Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- A stream of natural gas that’s being unleashed from British Columbia’s vast reservoirs is blazing a record-setting path through global markets, providing hope for Canada’s beleaguered drillers and relief for energy-hungry economies around the world.Most Read from BloombergChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperChina Says US Balloons Trespassed Over 10 Times Since Early 2022US Fighters Down More Objects as Tension Ratchets HigherUS Fighter Jet Downs Fourth Aerial O

  • Ford ramps up EV spending with $3.5B battery plant in Michigan

    Ford announced big spending plans today in its home state of Michigan, with a new battery plant. As part of the company’s $50 billion global investment in electrification, Ford will build a $3.5 billion EV battery plant in Marshall, Michigan.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch: Big Tech Expands AI Products, Services

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge.

  • If You Invested $1000 in Nucor a Decade Ago, This is How Much It'd Be Worth Now

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • Once-Hot EV Metals Fragile as China Warning Follows Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- Battery-metals prices are set to retreat from highs this year as surging supplies trigger gluts, a leading Chinese industry group warned following a similar note of caution from Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergNew Cars Are Only for the Rich Now as Automakers Rake In ProfitsUS Inflation Stays Elevated, Adding Pressure for More Fed HikesChina Ready to Down Object Flying Near Naval Base: PaperGuess Who Loses After Florida and Texas Bar ESG Banks?China Says US Balloons

  • Coca-Cola Has a Sports-Drink Problem as BodyArmor Stumbles

    Coca-Cola paid $5.6 billion to buy a fast-growing sports drink—and then fumbled it, Coke Chief Executive James Quincey said Tuesday. BodyArmor’s sales declined in the latest quarter, as the soda company integrated the startup brand with Coke’s other sports drink, Powerade, Mr. Quincey said. Coca-Cola’s U.S. sports-drink market share has slipped in recent months, according to a Goldman Sachs analysis of Nielsen data.

  • The U.S. Blacklisted More Chinese Companies. The Big Ones Aren’t On the List.

    Tensions with China are brewing as the U.S. added six more entities to its blacklist amid alleged spy balloon concerns. Is there a risk for Alibaba and other large internet companies? Here’s what we know: Earlier this month, the U.S. military shot down a high-altitude balloon from China that was flying over South Carolina.