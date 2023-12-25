Soaring ceilings, walls of windows: Stunning Truro home features open design at $2.5M

Built in 2022, this elegant Truro home features contemporary design and wonderfully open entertaining spaces. You'll marvel at the seamless flow between living, dining and kitchen areas, with soaring ceilings and natural light filtering in through walls of windows.

"There's so much light, the outside is part of the inside," said listing agent Rose Kennedy of Kinlin Grover Compass. "It's modern living at its best."

Priced at $2,500,000, the house offers four bedrooms, two full bathrooms and one half bathroom. It is being sold fully furnished, making it a turnkey dream come true.

Additional features include a beautiful gas fireplace, modern appliances, hardwood floors and two-car garage. And fans of one-floor living will be delighted: with the exception of the finished basement, the rooms in the home are all on the main level.

This beautiful contemporary Truro home was built in 2022 and features open design entertaining spaces.

Luxury abounds in the ensuite primary bedroom, which features a freestanding soaking tub and a walk-in closet. Sliders open to a patio overlooking the peaceful backyard. Another bedroom is currently being used as an office and features a separate entrance and a full bathroom. Two other bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom.

The home's location allows easy access to the renowned natural beauty of the Outer Cape. Great Hollow Beach on Cape Cod Bay, home to spectacular sunsets, is about a mile from the house. Highland Links, one of the most scenic golf courses on Cape Cod, is less than two miles from the home. And lovely Truro Vineyards is about a mile away.

If you're looking for a beautifully designed, fully furnished, turnkey home in a great spot, this may well be worth a look-see. Moving in will be a breeze!

House details for 10 Andrew Way in Truro

Address: 10 Andrew Way, Truro

Price: $2,500,000

Rooms: four bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one half bath

Square feet: 2,669

Lot size: 1.02 acres

Year built: 2022

MLS#: 22305179

Contact: Rose Kennedy, Kinlin Grover Compass, 508-560-0866

Eric Williams, when not solving Curious Cape Cod mysteries, writes about a variety of ways to enjoy the Cape, the weather, wildlife and other subjects. Contact him at ewilliams@capecodonline.com. Follow him on X: @capecast.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Cape Cod home for sale: Lovely Truro contemporary offers open design