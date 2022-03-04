Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. Announces the Launch of OrcaTrax

A Fully Automated Tracking System That Takes Transparency to the Next Level

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, N.Y., March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The worldwide freight forwarder Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. has announced the release of OrcaTrax, a state-of-the-art software tracking system.

With the current state of supply chain problems plaguing the global community, Sobel has taken an initiative-taking approach by launching OrcaTrax. The innovative software lets suppliers and customers connect in real-time to effectively leverage creative solutions.

Sobel's goal remains to revolutionize the shipping industry by optimizing global operations to meet the needs of the ever-changing logistics industry. They state, "We are excited to launch this feature to make the Sobel experience seamless. It is our hope that the system will revolutionize the experience of our customers through complete transparency."

OrcaTrax enhances the shipping experience with real-time tracking. Shipments are effectively tracked from departure to arrival. Customers can check the Sobel website using the PO# and container numbers to view the continued status of each shipment. In addition, the information provided is fully downloadable to Excel for additional recordkeeping.

The fully automated and integrated OrcaTrax tracking system is instigated across the ocean, air, rail, and more. Customers can view and track the vessel (even on water) using map technology for real-time information all the way up to the moment of arrival.

Sobel hopes to revolutionize the industry with OrcaTrax. They are offering a free demo on their website: www.sobelnet.com

Sobel Network Shipping Co., Inc. is a worldwide freight forwarder, providing optimized and simplified supply chain and logistics solutions for over 70 years. We are proud to serve a diverse portfolio of industries with high-quality customer service and first-rate supply chain and logistics solutions. We are committed to bringing you a solution that fits your needs, allowing you to focus on selling your products and growing your business.

