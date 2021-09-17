U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,432.99
    -40.76 (-0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,584.88
    -166.44 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,043.97
    -137.96 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,236.87
    +3.96 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.96
    -0.65 (-0.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.90
    -2.80 (-0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    -0.43 (-1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1732
    -0.0040 (-0.34%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3700
    +0.0390 (+2.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3737
    -0.0059 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8950
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,139.45
    -451.29 (-0.95%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,193.48
    -32.05 (-2.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.64
    -63.84 (-0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.71 (+0.58%)
     

Sobel Network's Exciting Team Expansion in the Sunshine State

·2 min read

MIAMI, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobel Network is excited to announce the expansion of their Miami office team.

Mariah Martinez, sales and aviation expert joins the Miami office - Sobel Network Shipping Co
Despite the COVID19 pandemic, the company has opened offices in Chicago, Orlando, and Miami to meet the ongoing needs of their clients.

With the company's rapid expansion in such vital geographic locations, it has become necessary to expand the team. Due to continued growth and the acquisition of new accounts, the Sobel Network is excited to welcome a new import-export aviation expert, Mariah Martinez, to focus on sales and aviation into the full in-house traffic team of the Miami office.

Sobel Network is a premier customs broker who looks forward to continuing to meet the needs of customers seeking turnkey logistic solutions.

In a recent statement released, Mariah Martinez states the following about joining Sobel's Miami office, "Growing up in the aviation industry alongside my father, I always dreamed about following in his footsteps. Proud to say I am making my own in the logistics world, and this is only the beginning. I am a mother of three beautiful children and the owner of a growing dessert company. I am passionate about business development and customer acquisition.

"Supply chain management in today's chaotic world means defying the odds day after day. I hope to open the door for more women and mothers to join our fast-paced industry and continue defying those odds."

"My experience in aviation has allowed me to become a trusted partner for airlines, MRO's, OEM's, vendors as well as suppliers. We will continue to support them with our turnkey solutions here at Sobel Network Shipping Co."

"Sobel is a one-stop-shop, and we will be taking the industry by storm. Expanding this division is truly an honor, and I am so thrilled to be a part of the winning team."

Follow and visit Sobel Network www.sobelnet.com

Sobel Network Shipping Co
Sobel Network Shipping Co
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sobel-networks-exciting-team-expansion-in-the-sunshine-state-301379809.html

SOURCE Sobel Network Shipping Co

