Sobi publishes Q3 2022 report

·3 min read

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announced its report for the third quarter of 2022

July - September 2022           

  • Total revenue SEK 3,999 M (3,761), +6 per cent, -6 per cent at constant exchange rates (CER)1

  • Haematology revenue SEK 2,619 M (2,291), +3 per cent at CER of which Elocta® SEK 1,041 M (1,035), -5 per cent at CER; Alprolix® SEK 464 M (430), +2 per cent at CER; Doptelet® SEK 543 M (400), +12 per cent at CER and Aspaveli®/Empaveli™ SEK 49 M (-)

  • Immunology revenue SEK 1,070 M (1,144), -22 per cent at CER of which Kineret® SEK 542 M (516), -10 per cent at CER; Synagis® SEK 327 M (374), -30 per cent at CER and Gamifant® SEK 202 M (255), -36 per cent at CER

  • EBITA1 SEK 1,241 M (1,166); EBITA margin1 31 per cent (31). EBIT SEK 699 M (708)

  • Earnings per share (EPS) before dilution SEK 1.52 (1.60). Cash flow from operating activities SEK 780 M (257)

January - September 2022        

  • Total revenue SEK 12,800 M (10,633), +20 per cent, +9 per cent at CER

  • Haematology revenue SEK 7,806 M (6,294), +14 per cent at CER of which Elocta SEK 3,173 M (2,896), +5 per cent at CER; Alprolix SEK 1,351 M (1,281), stable at CER; Doptelet SEK 1,754 M (810), +85 per cent at CER and Aspaveli/Empaveli SEK 91 M (-)

  • Immunology revenue SEK 4,036 M (3,450), +3 per cent at CER of which Kineret SEK 1,731 M (1,608), -4 per cent at CER; Synagis SEK 1,652 M (1,286), +12 per cent at CER and Gamifant SEK 653 M (556), stable at CER

  • EBITA SEK 3,475 M (3,572); EBITA margin 27 per cent (34) including items affecting comparability (IAC)2 of SEK -675 M. Excluding IAC EBITA adjusted1 was SEK 4,150 M corresponding to an EBITA margin adjusted1 of 32 per cent (34). EBIT SEK 1,897 M (2,208); EBIT adjusted1 SEK 2,572 M (2,208)

  • EPS before dilution SEK 4.24 (4.87), EPS adjusted1 before dilution SEK 6.08 (4.87). Cash flow from operating activities SEK 2,767 M (3,349)

2022 outlook unchanged

Financial summary

Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call which will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session at 13:00 CEST.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com prior to the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please call:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 73

UK: +44 3333 009 262

US: +1 646 722 4957

Sobi®

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2021, revenue amounted to SEK 15.5 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

Thomas Kudsk Larsen
Head of Communication and Investor Relations
thomas.kudsklarsen@sobi.com
+44 7443 191 773

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information is information that Sobi is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CEST on 27 October 2022.

Thomas Kudsk Larsen

Head of Communication and Investor Relations

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3655802/1644140.pdf

Sustained progress

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/i/3655802-0-png,c3106424

3655802_0.png

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sobi-publishes-q3-2022-report-301660896.html

