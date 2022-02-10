U.S. markets open in 5 hours 53 minutes

Sobi publishes Q4 and FY 2021 report

·1 min read
In this article:
  • BIOVF

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi®) today announces its results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2021.

Link to report below.

Investors, analysts and media are invited to participate in a conference call, which will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session at 12:00 CET. The event will in English.

The presentation can be followed live or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com prior to the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please call:

Sweden: +46 8 505 583 73 (direct)

UK: +44 3 333 009 272 (direct)

US: +1 631 913 14 22 (toll) PIN: 50558397#

Sobi

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,600 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2021, revenue amounted to SEK 15.5 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi atsobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/sobi-publishes-q4-and-fy-2021-report,c3502128

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3502128/1532316.pdf

Sobi publishes Q4 and FY 2021 report

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sobi-publishes-q4-and-fy-2021-report-301479522.html

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB

