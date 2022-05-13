U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.89
    +93.81 (+2.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,196.66
    +466.36 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,805.00
    +434.04 (+3.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,792.67
    +53.28 (+3.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.16
    +4.03 (+3.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.30
    -14.30 (-0.78%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.36 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0417
    +0.0032 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9350
    +0.1180 (+4.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2262
    +0.0065 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1850
    +0.7920 (+0.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,840.46
    +1,262.49 (+4.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    672.47
    -8.63 (-1.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,418.15
    +184.81 (+2.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,427.65
    +678.93 (+2.64%)
     

SOBRsafe Announces Pricing of $10 Million Public Offering and Uplisting to the Nasdaq Capital Market

·5 min read

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTC: SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), providers of innovative solutions for alcohol policy management, today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 2,352,942 units at a price to the public of $4.25 per unit, for aggregate gross proceeds of $10 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other estimated offering expenses. Each unit consists of one share of common stock, par value $0.00001 per share, and two warrants, each warrant exercisable for one share of common stock. The common stock and warrants are immediately separable from the Units and will be issued separately. The warrants are exercisable immediately, expire five years from the date of issuance and have an exercise price of $4.25.

(PRNewsfoto/SOBR Safe, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/SOBR Safe, Inc.)

In addition, the Company has granted Aegis Capital Corp. ("Aegis") a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock and/or warrants equal up to 15% of the number of shares and warrants, respectively, sold in the offering solely to cover over-allotments, if any. The purchase price to be paid per additional share of common stock will be equal to the public offering price of one unit. If Aegis exercises the option to purchase only such warrants, additional proceeds will be nominal. If Aegis exercises the option in full for common stock and warrants, the total gross proceeds of the offering including the overallotment are expected to be approximately $11.5 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses. The offering is expected to close on or about May 18, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company also announced that, in connection with the offering, its common stock has been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and will begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "SOBR" on May 16, 2022.

Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as lead book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-262665) relating to the securities being sold in this offering was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 13, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, or by contacting Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 810 7th Avenue, 18th Floor, New York, NY 10019, by email at syndicate@aegiscap.com, or by telephone at (212) 813-1010.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About SOBRsafe™

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and 1-in-10 U.S. commercial drivers test positive for alcohol (the highest rate worldwide). In response, SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including stationary access control, personal wearables and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being deployed for commercial fleets and workplaces; other intended applications include managed care and young drivers. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor, or a driver the vehicle keys. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate action. At SOBRsafe, we are creating a culture of prevention.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. SOBR Safe, Inc., (NASDAQ:SOBR) (the "Company," "SOBRsafe," "we," "our" or "us") desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include the performance of our alcohol detection technology and devices, potential manufacturing and supply issues related to the production of our devices, our ability to meet production demands, our ability to expand our sales organization to address existing and new markets that we intend to target, our ability to effectively compete in a competitive industry, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sobrsafe-announces-pricing-of-10-million-public-offering-and-uplisting-to-the-nasdaq-capital-market-301547347.html

SOURCE SOBR Safe, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Danny Woodhead advances in U.S. Open qualifying

    Former NFL running back Danny Woodhead advanced in local qualifying for the U.S. Open on Wednesday. Woodhead shot an even-par 71 at Omaha Country Club to earn one of five final qualifying berths at the site. Local qualifying for the U.S. Open is being held across 109 sites between April 25 and May 23. Those [more]

  • Why Nio Bounced Back Big Today

    Entering the final day of trading this week, the stock of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) had been down more than 12% just this week, and more than 25% over the past month. After rising more than 9% Friday morning, Nio American depositary shares (ADSs) were still up 7.1% as of 10:50 a.m. ET. There are fears the U.S.-listed ADSs could be delisted as the company joined a growing list of Chinese names that will be required to provide proof of meeting U.S. accounting and audit standards for three straight years.

  • Jim Cramer Says It’s Time to Buy the Dip in Profitable Tech Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Markets have well and truly changed direction from last year’s bullish trends. The downward shift has brought us a major selloff, and declines of 27% and more in the tech-heavy NASDAQ index. For investors, it’s a situation that requires a close watch on the markets, and clear eye for the opportunities that will pop out as conditions change. It’s also a situation in which investors can use expert advice. Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program, tells investors that when the

  • 1 Reason Why Nvidia Stock Is Rising Today

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shareholders were in for a pleasant surprise Friday as the semiconductor maker made significant gains. As of 1:05 p.m. ET, Nvidia's share price had surged by  9.8% as investors became more bullish about the market in general. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was up by nearly 4% at that point in the session.

  • Why Boeing Failed to Sustain Its Altitude Today

    Shares of Boeing (NYSE: BA) joined the rally on Friday morning, trading up more than 6% at one point, only to give up most of those gains as they day went on. Investors got a reminder of the challenges that face Boeing's commercial division, taking the wind out of the shares. It's been a tough run for Boeing, with shares down by more than 60% since the start of 2020.

  • 12 Best Energy Stocks for 2022

    In this article, we will discuss the 12 best energy stocks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector which highlights key trends and major players, you can go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks for 2022. The energy sector has been the biggest contributor to skyrocketing inflation in […]

  • Five Imploding $40 Billion Companies Are Shadows Of What They Were

    Feel poorer after the S&P 500's sell-off? Just know it could be worse. Much worse. Investors who piled in some $40 billion firms found out.

  • Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy, and Sundial Stocks Popped on Friday

    Canadian cannabis company Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) reported its fiscal third-quarter 2022 earnings last night, and in so doing, sparked a rally across the cannabis sector today. As of 1 p.m. ET, shares of Aurora Cannabis itself are already up 13%, and peer producers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ: CGC) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) are benefiting as well -- up 8.5% and 5.9%, respectively. Heading into Q3, analysts had forecast that Aurora Cannabis would lose $0.19 per share (0.25 Canadian dollars, and furthermore, this was a pro forma prediction) on sales of $41.5 million -- about CA$53.7 million.

  • Why Cloudflare, UiPath, and Asana Rocketed Double Digits Today

    High-growth profitless stocks bounced big on Friday. A mere short-covering bounce, or the start of more upside?

  • Elon Musk invited legal scrutiny by tweeting out his doubts about a $44 billion Twitter bid

    Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s early Friday morning tweet proclaiming his $44 billion bid to buy Twitter (TWTR) is on hold may violate laws meant to protect public markets from manipulation, experts say.

  • 3 Stocks With High Dividend Yields

    If we let history guide us, the best thing to do with cash in times of market turbulence like we're seeing is to buy dividend stocks. Numerous studies also underscore the fact that dividend stocks outperform stocks that don't pay a dividend by a wide margin. J.P. Morgan Asset Management found that stocks that initiated and then raised their payouts over a 40-year period between 1972 and 2012 returned an average of 9.5% annually, versus just 1.6% for nonpayers.

  • Musk says $44 billion Twitter deal on hold over fake account data

    (Reuters) -Elon Musk tweeted on Friday that his $44-billion cash deal for Twitter Inc was “temporarily on hold” while he waits for the social media company to provide data on the proportion of its fake accounts. Twitter shares initially fell more than 20% in premarket trading, but after Musk, the chief executive of electric car market Tesla Inc, sent a second tweet saying he remained committed to the deal, they regained some ground. The shares were down 9.6% to $40.71 in trading on Friday, a steep discount to the $54.20 per share acquisition price.

  • 2 Growth Stocks at All-Time Lows That Could Be the Ultimate Contrarian Buys

    It can be unsettling for shareholders, but that's the volatility investors need to brace for right now. A couple of stocks that recently fell to all-time lows after reporting earnings are GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR). Shares of GoodRx got hammered, falling more than 25% on Tuesday after the company released its latest earnings numbers -- and that's despite encouraging results.

  • Analysts See an ‘Attractive Entry Point’ in These 3 Stocks

    The stock market presents a somewhat confusing picture for now. The main indexes are all steeply down for the year so far – with losses of 16% on the S&P 500 and 25% on the NASDAQ. Drops of this magnitude come with a caveat, however: it’s inevitable that some fundamentally sound stocks are seeing drops in share price just due to the overall market’s downward trend. Indeed, Wall Street’s analysts are seeing plenty, in their words, attractive entry points -- beaten-down stocks that are primed for

  • Which Dividend Aristocrats Are the Most Enticing?

    Dividend Aristocrats are great places to be when the market waters get really rough. While they still get knocked down during bear markets, their dividends tend to offer a glimmer of certainty amid turbulent times. The payouts of Dividend Aristocrats have held up during past crashes, crises, and everything in between. With growing fear that we'll fall into a bear market and recession, insisting on quality may prove a wise decision. In this piece, we used TipRanks' Comparison Tool to evaluate thr

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Stock-Split Growth Stocks to Buy on the Dip

    Several companies have announced stock splits this year. While investors were initially enthusiastic, that sentiment has faded as macroeconomic headwinds have pummeled the market. The growth-heavy Nasdaq Composite is now down 28% from its high, and many popular stocks have fallen even further.

  • Dow Jones Jumps As Stocks Strike Back; Twitter Plunges On Elon Musk Move; Warren Buffett Stock Offers Buy Point

    The Dow Jones rallied as stocks fought back. Twitter plunged on a move by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. A Warren Buffett stock offered a buy point.

  • 3 Reasons That Novavax Investors Could Be Looking For The Door

    Down more than 68% year to date, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares just can't catch a break. Between interest rate-driven chaos in the market and a slew of regulatory and logistical setbacks for the biotech's attempt to profitably commercialize its coronavirus vaccine candidate, Nuvaxovid, the era of Novavax as a high-flying pandemic stock appears to be over. Now, investors are once again faced with determining whether the company remains a good investment, given its issues.

  • 3 of the Safest Dividend Stocks on Earth

    These blue chip stocks can generate steady passive income in even the most challenging environments.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Piles Into Coinbase and a Videogame Platform

    Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has plunged 54% so far this year, as its young technology companies have slumped.