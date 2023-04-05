SoCal Dogs to Join in on a Fun-Filled Weekend of Wellness at Pet Health Expo/Los Angeles

Humans and dogs are welcome to enjoy this incredible family-friendly 2-day event on Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16, in Downtown L.A.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 5, 2023 / Pet Health Expos LLC announced today that dogs are now welcome to attend Pet Health Expo/LA, which is being held on April 15 & 16 at Magic Box LA in downtown Los Angeles. To celebrate this great news, all tickets are now 50% off and kids 12 and under get in free.

PET HEALTH EXPO / LOS ANGELES is the newest consumer pet health + wellness show for dog and cat lovers in the U.S. This family and dog-friendly event will take place in the Grand Exhibit Hall at Magic Box LA and will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. The two-day-long event will feature the top names in pet health and wellness sharing the latest products and services to help care for furry family members from nose to tail.

Alan Siskind, CEO of Pet Health Expos LLC and creator of Pet Health Expo/LA, said, "We're thrilled to allow dogs at the show. Now the entire family - including L.A.'s four-legged friends - can experience a fun-filled day learning about pet health and sample and save on the latest pet wellness products. Pet Health Expo/LA can't wait to welcome thousands of pet parents to experience Pet Health Expo/LA where they can shop, learn, adopt and network."

Key highlights of this dog and family-friendly event include:

- Shop, Save, Sample - A huge selection of exhibitors of pet health + wellness products and services are expected to attend and will be sampling and offering show specials on hundreds of pet health and wellness products.

- Adopt - The Adoption Village will feature an estimated 100 adoptable dogs and cats from 15 local animal rescues and shelters looking for loving forever homes.

- Learn - There will be 14 free Educational Sessions featuring over 30 pet health and wellness experts discussing all aspects of pet health and wellness.

- Network - Join thousands of other pet lovers in one place and maybe meet someone to go to the dog park with.

About Pet Health Expos LLC

Pet Health Expos LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Center for Dog Pain Relief Inc., and is the owner and producer of Pet Health Expo / Los Angeles, which is scheduled to be held at Magic Box LA in Downtown Los Angeles Saturday & Sunday, April 15 & 16, 2023.

