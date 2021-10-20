U.S. markets close in 1 hour 24 minutes

SoCalGas Launches 2021 SoCal Climate Champions Grant Program

4 min read
In this article:
SoCalGas to support Southern California nonprofits with up to $400,000 in funding for programs, projects, and research that address community climate solutions

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) today announced the application window for its 2021 SoCal Climate Champions Grant program is now open. The program provides grants to non-profits organizations working to advancing climate solutions in Southern California. This year, SoCalGas will invest up to $400,000 in community programs, projects, and research that address climate solutions. The deadline for nonprofits to funding under the program is November 5, 2021.

The SoCal Climate Champions Grant program is open to 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organizations that operate within and/or serve a community within the SoCalGas service territory. Special consideration will be given to submissions that serve communities of concern and K-16 students or educators and Title 1 schools. Additionally, the SoCal Climate Champions Grant may give special consideration for emerging and grassroots organizations that could thrive with additional support to execute or scale clean, safe, and innovative ideas.

"At SoCalGas, we are committed to supporting organizations that are working to develop and implement community climate solutions," said Andy Carrasco, vice president of communications, local government and community affairs at SoCalGas. "Our SoCal Climate Champions Grant program is designed to invest in a future with net zero emissions through clean, safe, and innovative ideas that put people and communities first."

SoCal Climate Champions Grant recipients will receive a $40,000 - $50,000 grant to be distributed by the end of 2021. In addition to receiving funding, recipients will also:

  • Gain membership in a community of accomplished non-profit leaders from diverse programs

  • Share their stories through the Climate Champions Initiative

  • Be offered the aid of SoCalGas volunteers during their granting window

  • Have the opportunity to apply for Phase 2 funding, following a six-month impact report

North East Trees, a two-time grant recipient, used their 2019 grant to plant 300 drought tolerant trees and renovate an underutilized park within Romana Gardens, a public housing development in Boyle Heights.

"Not only do trees beautify our community, but they also provide oxygen, improve air quality, lower depression and stress, and are beneficial to the environment in so many other ways. On behalf of North East Trees, I am proud of the growth that our Urban Greening in South LA project has had over the past few months, and the impact it has had on our community," said Joe Laskin, Project and Development Manager at North East Trees. "We thank SoCalGas for recognizing our work and for its generous contribution to our cause."

Since 2015, the SoCal Climate Champions Grant has supported 150 nonprofits with $2 million in funding. This year, SoCalGas partnered with DoGoodery to help manage the program.

For more information and to apply for the SoCal Climate Champions Grant, visit socalclimatechampionsgrant.com.

About SoCalGas
Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas is committed to the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

SoCalGas Logo (PRNewsfoto/San Diego Gas &amp; Electric,Southern California Gas Company)
SoCalGas Logo (PRNewsfoto/San Diego Gas & Electric,Southern California Gas Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socalgas-launches-2021-socal-climate-champions-grant-program-301404967.html

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company

