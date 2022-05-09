U.S. markets close in 2 hours 1 minute

SoCalGas Renews Program to Deliver Renewable Natural Gas to Vehicle Fueling Stations

·4 min read

CO2 emissions avoided over last three years are equivalent to eliminating nearly 31 million gallons of gasoline

LOS ANGELES, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) has renewed a program to supply renewable natural gas (RNG) to all 32 of the company's fueling stations, along with six in the San Diego area, signing three-year contracts with suppliers U.S. Gain and Element Markets as demand continues to grow.

In April 2019, SoCalGas began replacing traditional compressed natural gas at fueling stations with RNG to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and meet California's climate goals. RNG is produced by capturing methane emissions from organic waste materials. Depending on the source of organic waste, RNG can be carbon negative because it captures more greenhouse gases than it emits. Since September 2020, the RNG delivered at the 38 fueling stations is considered carbon negative by the California Air Resources Board (CARB).

RNG delivered at the 38 fueling stations helped avoid approximately 275,000 metric tons of CO2 emissions over the last three years – equivalent to eliminating nearly 31 million gallons of gasoline burned, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.

"Our first three years dispensing RNG at our fueling stations have been a dramatic success, both in terms of moving forward toward our climate goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but also in demonstrating the growing demand for clean RNG in our region," said Elsa Valay-Paz, SoCalGas vice president of gas acquisition. "We dispensed 46 percent more RNG the last year than we did during the first two years, and we expect demand to continue to grow."

The new three-year renewal continues SoCalGas' partnership with U.S. Gain. SoCalGas signed a new contract with Element Markets to provide RNG as a second partner.

"We're honored to continue working with SoCalGas to build on the success of the last three years, connecting their fleet with RNG in support of their decarbonization journey," said Bryan Nudelbacher, U.S. Gain's Director of Business Development. "Successful programs like this can help accelerate RNG adoption across industries, applications and geographies to reduce emissions and make a real impact on climate change."

"We're pleased to have been chosen to partner with SoCalGas as they explore and expand the use of low carbon RNG," said Angela Schwarz, CEO of Element Markets. "As the leading independent marketer of RNG in the U.S. and, with our recent merger with Bluesource, the largest marketer and originator of carbon and environmental credits in North America, we welcome the opportunity to grow in our role a trusted provider of decarbonization solutions that progress sustainability mandates and voluntary goals."

Last year, SoCalGas received the 2021 NGV Achievement Award in the Utility Leadership for outstanding contributions to the advancement of natural gas as a transportation fuel, in part for its RNG efforts at fueling stations.

RNG is an important tool in SoCalGas' efforts to reach both California's and the company's climate goals. In 2019, the company established benchmarks including delivering 20 percent renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Last year, SoCalGas expanded its sustainability goals further, setting its aims on achieving net zero greenhouse emissions in its operations and the energy it delivers by 2045.

And in October, SoCalGas shared its Clean Fuels Study, a comprehensive technical analysis that examines how to achieve California's carbon neutrality goals through a more integrated, reliable, and affordable energy system with a diverse array of clean fuels that includes RNG and hydrogen.

For more information about renewable natural gas and how it fits into SoCalGas' sustainability efforts, please visit https://www.socalgas.com/aspire2045.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas is committed to the goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and to replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego.

For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

SoCalGas Logo (PRNewsfoto/San Diego Gas & Electric,Southern California Gas Company)
SOURCE Southern California Gas Company

