U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,606.55
    -25.05 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,188.84
    -105.35 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,522.48
    -97.15 (-0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,109.85
    -23.25 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    107.15
    +2.91 (+2.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.50
    +19.50 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    25.05
    +0.31 (+1.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1153
    +0.0061 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3620
    -0.0380 (-1.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3129
    +0.0031 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.9100
    -0.9560 (-0.78%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,485.56
    +106.53 (+0.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,102.04
    +5.94 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,578.75
    +41.50 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,027.25
    -225.17 (-0.80%)
     

SoCalGas to Start Construction of Electric Vehicle Chargers in Support of Zero Emissions Fleet Goal

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • SRE

The utility plans to convert much of its light-duty fleet to electric vehicles and install 1,500 EV chargers

LOS ANGELES, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern California Gas Co. (SoCalGas) took another major step toward its ASPIRE 2045 sustainability goals today, announcing plans to install more than 240 electric vehicle (EV) chargers this year at nine company locations. SoCalGas also pledged to install EV chargers at 67 company facilities by the end of 2024, for a total of 1,500 new chargers over the next three years. A year ago, SoCalGas became the largest gas distribution utility in North America to set a net zero emissions target, consistent with California's climate goals and the Paris Agreement. To help reach that goal, the company aims to replace 50% of its over-the-road fleet with clean fuel vehicles by 2025 and operate a 100% zero-emission fleet by 2035.

"Today's announcement is the latest example of SoCalGas making critical investments in the infrastructure that California will need to reach net-zero emissions by mid-century," said Sandra Hrna, vice president of supply chain and operations support at SoCalGas. "Whether they're powered by cutting edge batteries or hydrogen fuel cells, electric vehicles will be a big part of helping SoCalGas and California reach our shared climate and air quality goals. And thanks to our use of renewable electricity, the vehicles charged at most of these locations will be powered almost exclusively by solar and wind energy."

"It's no secret the transportation sector is the largest contributor of greenhouse gases in California," said Assemblymember Miguel Santiago. "Electric vehicles will help reduce our state's carbon footprint, and SoCalGas' installation of EV chargers is one of many steps the utility is taking to help California decarbonize faster."

"Southern California Edison is excited to help fleet owners, including fellow energy companies like SoCalGas, make the transition to zero-emission electric vehicles," said Lisa Cagnolatti, SCE senior vice president of customer service. "All of our customers will benefit from lower greenhouse gas emissions and cleaner air."

SoCalGas is applying for SCE's Charge Ready program, which provides assistance with installing electrical infrastructure for EV charging stations.

To help reach its goal of replacing 50% of the company's over-the-road fleet with clean fuel vehicles by 2025, SoCalGas recently purchased 50 Toyota Mirai hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (HFCEV), making SoCalGas among the first utilities in the nation to start transitioning to hydrogen-powered vehicles. And last year, SoCalGas converted 200 new Ford F-250 service pickup trucks to run on renewable natural gas. The service trucks are outfitted with the newest Landi Renzo Eco Ready™ equipment, a California Air Resource Board certified ultra-low emissions vehicles system.

The company plans to purchase Ford F-150 Lightning electric trucks to be serviced by the new chargers. A full charge on one of the trucks provides a driving range of up to 300 miles. Since fleet charging typically occurs overnight, employees can charge their personal vehicles during the day to support a clean commute.

Currently, a third of SoCalGas' fleet already operates on clean fuels and the company is on track with replacing 50% of its over-the-road fleet with alternative fuels by 2025 and operating a 100% zero-emissions fleet by 2035.

This year SoCalGas announced its ASPIRE 2045 sustainability strategy to further integrate sustainability across our business. This strategy builds upon our climate commitment to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in our operations and delivery of energy by 2045. The company is the largest North American gas distribution utility to set an ambitious net-zero goal that includes scopes 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions. Read more at socalgas.com/mission.

About SoCalGas

Headquartered in Los Angeles, SoCalGas® is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States. SoCalGas delivers affordable, reliable, and increasingly renewable gas service to 21.8 million consumers across 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Gas delivered through the company's pipelines will continue to play a key role in California's clean energy transition—providing electric grid reliability and supporting wind and solar energy deployment.

SoCalGas' mission is to build the cleanest, safest and most innovative energy company in America. In support of that mission, SoCalGas is committed to the two goals of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions in its operations and delivery of energy by 2045 and replacing 20 percent of its traditional natural gas supply to core customers with renewable natural gas (RNG) by 2030. Renewable natural gas is made from waste created by dairy farms, landfills, and wastewater treatment plants. SoCalGas is also committed to investing in its gas delivery infrastructure while keeping bills affordable for customers. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE), an energy services holding company based in San Diego. For more information visit socalgas.com/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on Twitter (@SoCalGas), Instagram (@SoCalGas) and Facebook.

SoCalGas Logo (PRNewsfoto/San Diego Gas &amp; Electric,Southern California Gas Company)
SoCalGas Logo (PRNewsfoto/San Diego Gas & Electric,Southern California Gas Company)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/socalgas-to-start-construction-of-electric-vehicle-chargers-in-support-of-zero-emissions-fleet-goal-301514062.html

SOURCE Southern California Gas Company

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Poised to Use Cold-War Powers to Boost Battery Metals

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden plans Thursday to invoke Cold War powers to encourage domestic production of critical minerals for electric-vehicle and other types of batteries, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Biggest Crypto HeistsThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableDebt Crisi

  • Why Lithium Americas Stock Just Jumped 12%

    The U.S. government may throw its weight (and its money) behind expanding lithium production tomorrow.

  • Home Depot Hikes Its Dividend: Should You Buy the Stock?

    Even with the economic reopening, the home improvement retailer's fundamentals are still robust.

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Goldman Sachs Bullish on These 2 Stocks for 80% Upside (Or More)

    The markets started 2022 with heavy losses – but the last two weeks have seen sharp gains that have lifted stocks back out of correction territory. The S&P 500 is up 11% from its March 14 trough, while the NASDAQ, which had fallen farther, had gained 16% in the last couple of weeks. Goldman Sachs' David Kostin sees an interesting pattern, as we go forward. According to the chief US equity strategist, institutional investors will pull back, while households will be the major source of purchase ac

  • Why Vir Biotechnology Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    What happened Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ: VIR) were skyrocketing 19.4% higher as of 12:33 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The big jump came after S&P Global announced that Vir will replace Matador Resources on the S&P SmallCap 600 index effective before the market open on April 4.

  • Why Tilray, Sundial, and OrganiGram Stocks Jumped Today

    Sundial Growers delayed its earnings report, but what's happening south of the Canadian border is driving pot stock moves today.

  • Why Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining Crashed Today

    Shares of the Bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ: SDIG) had dropped nearly 34% as of 10:13 a.m. ET after reporting disappointing earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Stronghold reported a net loss of $0.52 earnings per share on total revenue of more than $17 million for the three months ending Dec. 31, 2021. Earnings significantly missed analyst estimates for the quarter of $0.04 earnings per share, although revenue came in slightly below estimates.

  • ‘I can tolerate him for 7 months — at the most’: My husband and I live apart in the summer. Should I refinance my house and set up a joint savings account?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, My husband of seven years owns a home in Minnesota, and has a mortgage. I own a home in Florida with no mortgage. We have no savings or retirement accounts. Should I pull my equity from my home in Florida to start a savings account for us? I’m working and my husband is retired.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slumped Today

    There was no bad news for Nvidia specifically -- but the good news wasn't all that great. Take semiconductors peer company Micron (NASDAQ: MU) for example. Micron reported a big earnings beat for its second quarter of fiscal 2022 last night, and guided investors to expect another beat in the third quarter.

  • Micron posts Q2 earnings beat, stock jumps

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss second quarter earnings for Micron Technology.

  • 3 reasons why Apple stock is on fire

    Apple's stock has been rocking of late. Here's why.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Elite Potential

    The best dividend stocks have a long history of steadily increasing their payments. The top tiers are Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings, companies that have delivered steady dividend growth for 25 and 50 years, respectively. Three of these up-and-comers are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEPC)(NYSE: BEP), and Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD).

  • Chewy stock plunging after reporting third straight quarterly loss

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith looks at Chewy's Q4 earnings and revenue miss.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys Crypto Stock, Buys and Sells EVs

    Cathie Wood's Ark bought and sold shares of electric-vehicle makers and snapped up shares of two biotech companies.

  • Why Ford Stock Put the Pedal to the Metal on Tuesday

    Automotive giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) stock has had a rough start to 2022, losing 18.5% of its value since the start of the year. On Tuesday, however, Ford finally found the gas pedal -- and floored it. As of 11 a.m. ET, Ford stock is up a solid 6.6%.

  • ‘I’m strapped, but want to be free.’ I have $80K in student loans and work 60 hours a week. My husband doesn’t work, and we are struggling. How can I pay off this debt?

    If you have private student loans, talk to your lender about whether they would modify your loan term to help you afford payments, says Andrew Pentis, student debt and higher education expert at Student Loan Hero. Have a question about getting out of student loan or other debt? If you have federal student loans, think twice before refinancing, as it will strip you of federal protections like income-driven repayment plans and loan forgiveness.

  • Beyoncé's Bejeweled Naked Oscars After-Party Dress Is Breathtaking

    Count on Beyoncé to unveil the best Oscars after-party dress last. Early today, Bey dropped photos of herself in the nude sheer dress she wore to her and Jay-Z's after party.

  • Why Chewy Shares Are in the Doghouse Today

    Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares tanked Wednesday morning after the company reported disappointing results for its 2021 fourth quarter. The online pet retailer missed analyst expectations on revenue, and reported a larger loss than anticipated. Chewy swung from its first profitable quarter in the year-ago period to a loss of $63.6 million in its fourth quarter ended Jan. 30.

  • Stock Surge Is a Bear-Market Trap With Curve Inverted, BofA Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- The 11% surge in U.S. stocks in the past two weeks has the hallmarks of a bear-market rally that might give way to deeper losses.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableWorld’s Longest Passenger Flight Plans to Avoid Russian SkiesThat’s the conclusion of analysts at Bank