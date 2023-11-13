Advertisement
Soccer-Man United's Hojlund, Eriksen withdrawn from Denmark team duty

Lori Ewing
·1 min read

By Lori Ewing

MANCHESTER, England, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United's Rasmus Hojlund and Christian Eriksen have been withdrawn from the Denmark squad for their two upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying games.

Hojlund left Saturday's 1-0 victory over Luton Town near the end of the game with a hamstring injury while Eriksen went off in the first half with a knee injury. Injury-riddled United were already without eight players for that game.

The 20-year-old Hojlund scored two goals in United's 4-3 loss to Copenhagen FC in the Champions League on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag's team are sixth in the Premier League standings after their worst start to a season since 1962.

Denmark face Slovenia on Friday and Northern Ireland on Monday.

The Danes are level on 19 points with Slovenia at the top of Group H of Euro qualifying but second based on goal difference. (Reporting by Lori Ewing Editing by Christian Radnedge)

