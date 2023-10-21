Soccer-Manchester great Charlton remembered at United's game in Sheffield

By Lori Ewing

SHEFFIELD, England, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Manchester United and Sheffield players came out in black armbands on Saturday after news of the death of Bobby Charlton at 86, and fans held up Charlton jerseys and signs in memory of one of the greatest players in United's history.

Before the two sides began their Premier League match, United manager Erik Ten Hag paid tribute to Charlton calling him a legend and a giant.

"Our thoughts are, of course, with his family and wife," Ten Hag told MUTV. "Our thoughts are for them and the football world, but not only that, the whole world is losing a big personality, a legend, a giant."

United captain Bruno Fernandes carried out a wreath and placed it on the Bramall Lane pitch during pre-game introductions, with a tribute that read: "In loving memory of Sir Bobby Charlton, a great player and even greater man. With deepest gratitude for your service, from everyone at Manchester United."

There was a smattering of boos from Sheffield United fans when Charlton's death was announced, and a minute's silence for both Charlton and those affected by the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza turned into a minute of applause.

"At Manchester United, you always have to win, but I think he set this standard as a Man United player, what he achieved, he's an example and I'm sure for all of us, it will be inspiration, not only to have a win, but also with his standards," Ten Hag said.

Charlton was a key figure in England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, playing alongside his brother Jack, and he made 758 appearances for United, scoring 249 goals.

Manchester United also laid a wreath at the Trinity Statue at Old Trafford and plan to have a book of condolence open for fans at their stadium on Sunday. (Reporting by Lori Ewing; Editing by Hugh Lawson)