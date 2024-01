Jan 16 (Reuters) - AS Roma have parted ways with manager Jose Mourinho with the club ninth in the league standings, the Serie A side said on Tuesday.

"AS Roma can confirm that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect," the club said in a statement.

"Further updates on the new First Team coaching staff will follow imminently." (Reporting by Aadi Nair in Nashik, India; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)