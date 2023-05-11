SocGen Strategists Say Hedge Funds Are Too Pessimistic on Stocks
(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds positioned for a sharp slump in global equities have become too pessimistic and might have to turn bullish if stocks keep rallying, in turn sending the market even higher, Societe Generale SA strategists say.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Steve Schwarzman Holds Off Giving Money to DeSantis After Meeting Him
US Inflation Shows Signs of Moderating, Giving Fed Room to Pause
Hedge Funds Drive Credit Suisse CDS Higher on Bets of a Payout
Treasuries Advance After CPI; Stocks Edge Higher: Markets Wrap
Positioning is “so extreme” that no decline in equities “could result in a quick and drastic reversal of positions,” strategist Arthur van Slooten wrote in a note. “Potentially, that would even contribute to a market reaction in the opposite direction, sending equities and bond yields higher.”
After rising in March and April, the MSCI All-Country World index has given back hardly any of those gains this month despite worries about the health of US regional lenders and a recession. That’s as net short positioning on the S&P 500 stands near levels seen only during the global financial crisis, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
“While we share a cautious view on the S&P, we have doubts about the extreme levels of caution we are seeing,” the team at SocGen said. Current positioning “would require a dramatic deterioration in the investment outlook” and any market correction “would almost come as a relief.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
The Plot to Steal the Other Secret Inside a Can of Coca-Cola
AI Drug Discovery Is a $50 Billion Opportunity for Big Pharma
‘Nearshoring’ Push Is Fueling Tech Job Demand in Latin America
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.