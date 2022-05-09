U.S. markets close in 26 minutes

Social Beverage Pioneers, Kin Euphorics, Announces New Strategic Hires to Grow its Leadership Team and Help Fuel Aggressive Plans for Expansion - Just in Time for the Launch of a Revolutionary Innovation

·4 min read

Previously at Fever-Tree, Chris Burleson, Lisa Gulick, and Ashley Costa, Join Kin Euphorics as Chief Commercial Officer, Vice President of Sales, Director of National Accounts, Retail, Respectively

NEW YORK, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jen Batchelor, Founder and CEO of Kin Euphorics, confirms three new roles and recent hires to grow her revolutionary non-alcoholic beverage brand in an aggressive push to continue disrupting the beverage industry. Chris Burleson, Lisa Gulick and Ashley Costa, previously of Fever-Tree USA, join Kin Euphorics with a proven track record of commercial success and a plan to make the line of functional social beverages more accessible across the US.

Kin Euphorics Logo
Kin Euphorics Logo

Chris Burleson joins the Kin Euphorics executive leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer, bringing with him over 16 years of progressive leadership experience. An expert at managing commercial risk while negotiating and executing strategic partnerships, he will work alongside Batchelor and the existing team. Chris has the innate ability to assemble and motivate high-performing teams in rapid and sustainable growth environments and will continue to do so in his new role at Kin Euphorics.

"Kin has found a niche within the non-alcoholic, better-for-you beverage category and is well-positioned to appeal to consumers searching for alcohol alternatives and those looking to enhance their mood. So many non-alcoholic drinks being marketed to the public today do not provide any functional purpose," says Burleson. "Kin is one of the leading brands in the emerging space and I'm excited to be part of the movement."

Lisa Gulick joins Kin Euphorics as National Vice President of Sales with an impressive 15-year career in the CPG beverage industry. She has proven success in leading high-impact sales teams, driving consistent sales growth for world-class distributors and suppliers including Fever-Tree USA, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits and Anheuser-Busch. Her experience in all channels of trade, combined with her commercial marketing expertise, make her well-suited to scale distribution while maximizing profitability.

Ashley Costa, Kin Euphorics' new Director of National Accounts, Retail, has an accomplished 11-year career in the CPG industry. Ashley's experience in category management, as an operator and supplier, has positioned her to lead the Kin Euphorics National Account Retail Department. Ashley will look to deploy unique commercial trading tactics to introduce Kin Euphorics to new audiences across the nation's largest retailers.

"I am honored to welcome Chris, Lisa, and Ashley – arguably the best commercial outfit in the industry today – to our incredible team, especially at such a key inflection point in our business," says Batchelor. "Anyone who knows Kin knows we're here to build a legacy brand that drives change from within. I couldn't imagine a better partner than Chris to take us to the next level. A truly respected insider with a proven track record to speak to acumen in the beverage space plus his devotion to doing business with integrity, his team, and his family. That's what we're about at Kin and the place from which all our dynamic results will continue to spring from. The ship is built, and now the mission at hand just got the rocket fuel it's needed after all these years."

Batchelor launched Kin Euphorics out of necessity and expanded her brand rapidly at a time when non-alcoholic beverages did not have prime real estate or respect on store shelves. By creating new roles at the helm of her company, Batchelor is ecstatic to continue thriving in an industry she helped cultivate in 2017. Kin Euphorics will now look to expand the business to ensure a healthier alternative to alcohol is accessible to more consumers across the U.S. and soon internationally.

FOR PRESS INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT KRUPP GROUP:
Delia Carnero at delia@kruppgroup.com

ABOUT KIN EUPHORICS
Jen Batchelor co-founded Kin Euphorics in 2017, bottling and canning a brain-and-body nourishing combination of adaptogens, nootropics, and botanicals for recreational enjoyment. As the first LatinX woman to raise over $10 million in venture capital for a non-alcoholic beverage brand, Batchelor has transformed Kin Euphorics into a movement—and recently welcomed new co-founder and reigning industry supernova Bella Hadid to join the momentum. The scientific foremother of the nonalcoholic and consumables wellness category, Batchelor is forever dedicated to innovating for the betterment of all. Raised in Saudi Arabia the daughter of a distiller of spirits, Batchelor has been a lifelong witness of the intersection of magic and science. Driven to change the ways we revel, she brought her expertise of Ayurvedic practice, psychology, neuroscience, circadian rhythms, & quantum physics to concoct a tonic that would be the response to a long-unanswered need.

Chris Burleson, Lisa Gulick, and Ashley Costa, join Kin Euphorics as Chief Commercial Officer, Vice President of Sales, Director of National Accounts, Retail, Respectively
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-beverage-pioneers-kin-euphorics-announces-new-strategic-hires-to-grow-its-leadership-team-and-help-fuel-aggressive-plans-for-expansion---just-in-time-for-the-launch-of-a-revolutionary-innovation-301542940.html

SOURCE Kin Euphorics

