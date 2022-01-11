Social Brew and Amalfi Jets Announce Joint Marketing Partnership

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amalfi Jets, a leading private jet charter and Jet Card Provider through its Amalfi One Jet Card Program, is proud to announce a partnership with Social Brew Coffee, an E-commerce coffee marketplace. Through this partnership, Amalfi Jets has pledged to put one bag of the 100% Kona Single Origin coffee onboard all flights for both charter clients and Cardholders. Amalfi Jets has made it its mission to enhance global awareness efforts around the issue of human trafficking in the United States and allows Cardholders the option to purchase a bag of Social Brew while onboard.

Social Brew has been committed to fighting this issue and has pledged to donate 50% of its profits to fight human trafficking. "I'm proud to align our organization with such a wonderful brand like Social Brew," says Kolin Jones, founder and CEO of Amalfi Jets. "It's through this partnership that we're able to spread awareness and do our part in the fight against this horrible problem." Throughout the month of January, be sure to look on board your next flight for a bag of coffee to take home and enjoy.

Says Simone Ispahani, founder and CEO, Social Brew, "I am honored to partner with Amalfi Jets to shine a light nationally on the challenges of this issue and I am very excited to have our high-quality products featured in Amalfi Jets Amenity Kits during the month of January, being National Human Trafficking Awareness Month."

