Social Cryptocurrency Investment Platform Bit.Store Launches Crypto-Linked Card

·2 min read

SINGAPORE, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bit.Store, a social cryptocurrency investment platform, is launching a crypto-linked prepaid card powered by crypto payment leader Alchemy Pay that will make it easier for its users to make payments with their cryptocurrencies at over 50 million merchants globally. The card will be based on the MasterCard scheme and will be compatible with widely used payment methods like Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Built to help novice traders get started in the world of cryptocurrency trading, Bit.Store offers a social-first platform where users can create and partake in the community alongside more experienced investors. With a strong user-base in Europe and Asia, Bit.Store has already secured its position as one of the top social cryptocurrency platforms for retail investors in Indonesia.

Crypto-linked cards have grown in popularity over the past year, as the global market cap of the cryptocurrency market reached nearly $2 trillion dollars. With more and more people owning cryptocurrencies in one form or another, users are eager to find convenient ways to spend their funds online and in-store.

Bit.Store's prepaid card is a secure and hassle-free way for users to pay for goods all over the world. It gives users the ability to spend their funds in countries across the globe, whether that is in-store, online, or by making in-app payments.

Additionally, Bit.Store's crypto-linked cards enable conversion of crypto to cash in a swift and convenient manner. Users will soon be able to make ATM withdrawals all over the world against their digital assets stored on the Bit.Store platform.

David Rant, co-founder of Bit.Store said, "We're delighted to launch our own Bit.Store Mastercard card. It's a move that represents our clear intention of becoming a truly global cryptocurrency trading platform where users can securely and conveniently make financial transactions."

The Bit.Store bank card application process will be quick and easy, with users able to have their virtual card issued in real-time, while the physical card will be mailed to their homes.

About Bit.Store

Bit.Store is a SocialFi investment platform designed with beginner investors in mind. The platform gives its users access to global digital currency markets quickly and easily by supporting different money transfer methods via cooperation with a wide network of regional payment providers. The app provides a variety of features, including social trading, following and copying trading strategies published by seasoned experts in the space, and allows experts to monetize their contribution to the platform. Bit.Store has managed to achieve a milestone of 500K active users (by Dec 2021) across Europe and Southeast Asia and continues its rapid expansion into markets worldwide.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-cryptocurrency-investment-platform-bitstore-launches-crypto-linked-card-301505537.html

SOURCE Bit.Store

