U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,464.75
    +19.00 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,836.00
    +162.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,382.00
    +63.25 (+0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,257.50
    +13.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.18
    +1.20 (+1.62%)
     

  • Gold

    1,758.20
    +6.50 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.63
    +0.20 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1727
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4600
    +0.0500 (+3.55%)
     

  • Vix

    17.75
    -0.88 (-4.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3676
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.6470
    -0.0380 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,239.95
    +1,953.23 (+4.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.89
    +0.83 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.48
    -26.87 (-0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,288.33
    +39.52 (+0.13%)
     

Social E-Commerce Empowers Direct Sales: Infinitus' Digital Revolution

·5 min read

GUANGZHOU, China, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How can the direct sales sector seize the historical opportunities presented by the latest evolution of the Internet, to integrate digitalization into existing business models and tap into new business value? Infinitus is launching a new global model that it has dubbed Direct Selling X Social E-commerce. Quietly, a sea change is taking place across the industry.

1. The marketing model is gradually evolving, driven by digital transformation

The COVID-19 pandemic that has swept the planet has had a major impact on national economies worldwide, with trade, tourism, restaurants and transportation taking the biggest hits. Direct selling was no exception.

However, every cloud has a silver lining. The pandemic has raised awareness about health, and, by the same token, an expectation for better health care and health products. The Healthy China 2030 Plan proposes that by 2030, the overall scale of China's health service industry will climb to 16 trillion yuan (approx. US$2.5 trillion), while proactive disease prevention in tandem with health care and wellness will become an important trend. At the same time, the pandemic has accelerated a shift in consumption habits, with more consumers preferring to shop online. New intelligent technologies, products and business models such as telecommuting and social retailing as a result of the effect of the measures put in place to deal with the pandemic have become new growth points in various industries. The number of practitioners in China's social e-commerce sector surpassed 70 million in 2020, with no slowing down in sight. As a result, for businesses, the integration of online and offline businesses has become an irreversible trend.

Infinitus, a leader in the sector, has, since the beginning of 2020, already made digital transformation a priority. The company's Fifth Five-Year Development Plan set forth four goals: product leadership, culture leadership, digital transformation, and business model evolution, while redefining the company's pursuit: bringing health and wellness to more people.

2. Break down all barriers to creative thinking and adopt innovative approaches to reinvent direct selling

Since 2020, Infinitus distributors have seen major changes in their marketing approach. In the past, they spent a lot of time communicating with customers face-to-face. In 2020, Infinitus adopted Enterprise WeChat as the first step in digitalizing its businesses.

The company has also launched several virtual assistants on its online platform: Infinitus WeStore, Marketing Assistant and Jiyouliao, which are applets based on WeChat ecology jointly created by Infinitus and Tencent Smart Retail.

Infinitus WeStore, an online mall stocking all Infinitus product categories, is where shoppers, once they have registered, can purchase products online, directly from the source. With the Marketing Assistant, distributors can build and manage their own online "exclusive mini-stores", view user visits, and follow up on sales. The applets help distributors set up their customer database and regularly remind them of customers that need follow up. Through the platform, the distributors can continuously maintain communications online with and provide services to their customers. Jiyouliao is a portable content library tailored for distributors, with features that allow them to save and share a wide array of informative content such as one-click-access video clips and posters officially released by the company, facilitating the creation of rich content in WeChat Moments to attract customers.

The online platform has been designed to fully maximize operational efficiency in that a distributor needs only a cellphone to acquire a lead and convert into a buying customer. In addition, Infinitus empowers distributors at three levels: customer acquisition and conversion, choice of marketing method and content follow-up, helping them greatly improve the efficiency in customer acquisition, follow up selling and sales conversion, while providing support for their business ventures.

Such a shift did not happen overnight. In fact, in September 2019, Infinitus launched YunyigouCloud Shopping and Global Shoppingglobal purchase store Infini-mart, formally setting in motion the roll out of Infinitus' new business model and the unfolding of its new e-commerce era.

In January 2020, Infinitus expanded into the Korean market with an innovative cross-border social e-commerce model. Just six months later, in July, the company entered the Australian market.

3. Create new growth with a people-centric approach

At Infinitus, the move to digitalization, the innovation of the Easy Earn* system, and the launch of new products came together to meet the expectations of customers and business partners.

Infinitus' experience proved that direct sales and social e-commerce are not contradictory, but mutually beneficial. The Direct Sales X Social Ecommerce model is not a direct sales reboot, nor is it a simple addition of direct sales and social commerce. The model adopts new Internet-based technologies and methods, as well as big data and digital tools to strengthen customer trust and connection. It's not only a combination of online and offline channels, but rather a multiplication of the two.

In the past two years, Infinitus has exhibited substantial growth as a result of its foray into Direct Selling X Social E-commerce. More than one million distributors have chosen the Easy Earn method, a new model of social e-commerce, and have enhanced their profits. Most of them are grassroots marketers. This set of data fully proves that one million plus distributors can't be wrong: the Direct Selling X Social E-commerce model is working.

The essence of direct sales is sharing, and so is the essence of social e-commerce. In terms of business models, Direct Sales X Social Ecommerce is an Infinitus innovation. The company plans to invest 3.4 billion yuan (approx US$526 million) in the digital transformation and in brand building. By grasping the current social e-commerce dividend, finding the right marketing model, and inspiring the business potential, Infinitus is accelerating its pace towards achieving its mission and creating a whole new series of growth points.

* "Easy Earn": For products that are easy to share and promote (such as the Oriherb series, products available on Infinitus' global shopping website [ https://eproduct.infinitus.com.cn,]https://eproduct.infinitus.com.cn, and select items marketed via third-party e-commerce platforms), Infinitus launched the "Easy Earn" reward system, in addition to the original Bonus Points system. The system provides discounts to customers in the form of spending points and rewards sales representatives with bonuses.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-e-commerce-empowers-direct-sales-infinitus-digital-revolution-301385124.html

SOURCE Infinitus (China) Company Ltd.

Recommended Stories

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock Beyond Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe crackdown on power

  • Chinese Pig Prices Are No Longer Flying High

    After two years of soaring pork prices, China now faces the opposite problem: a depressed market for the staple.

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum C

  • China roundup: Meng Wanzhou's release and Huawei's future

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. On Friday, Huawei's chief financial executive Meng Wanzhou was released from house arrest in Vancouver after reaching a breakthrough deal with the U.S. Justice Department. Chinese startups that announced major funding rounds this week include Momenta, a Daimler-backed autonomous driving startup, Nreal, an augmented reality company, and Hai Robotics, a warehouse robotics maker.

  • What Are the Risks of Rolling My 401(k) Into an Annuity?

    Having guaranteed income after retirement is undeniably appealing. However, there are a number of risks to consider before rolling your 401(k) into an annuity.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • U.S. Slips in Retirement Index, and 682,400 Seniors Are Behind on Their Mortgage

    Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress;, and the CFPB reports that nearly 700,000 seniors are behind on their mortgage.

  • Brent Crude Racing Toward $80 A Barrel

    Refineries in the United States were turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil to replace Gulf crude. As a result of the resurgence in India’s crude imports, the country’s imports of crude reached their highest level in three months

  • In a Troubled U.S.-China Relationship, Moments of Pragmatism Emerge

    Deal for Huawei executive’s release follows other actions suggesting a willingness on both sides to grab at green shoots.

  • U.S. Soybean Meal Export Hub Damage May Take Months to Fix

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments from a U.S. West Coast terminal that handles almost 20% of the nation’s soybean meal exports have been curbed while damage from a crane collapse earlier this month is repaired, marking the latest setback to global trade flows. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Dete

  • Why Biden vaccine mandate provides ‘cover’ for corporate America

    Many private sector employers are quietly waiting for President Biden’s vaccine mandate to take effect.

  • 2 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

    To put it plainly, I like companies that produce strong cash flows. What's left over is free cash flow. Companies that generate prodigious amounts can reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

  • Huawei CFO leaves Canada after U.S. agreement on fraud charges, detained Canadians head home

    (Reuters) -Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou flew home to China on Friday after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors to end the bank fraud case against her, relieving a point of tension between China and the United States. Within hours of the news of the deal, two Canadians who were arrested shortly after Meng was taken into custody in December 2018 were released from Chinese jails and were on their way back to Canada. The deal also opens U.S. President Joe Biden to criticism from China hawks in Washington who argue his administration is capitulating to China and one of its top companies at the center of a global technology rivalry between the two countries.

  • Better Cloud Stock: Adobe vs. Salesforce

    Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) are two of the largest cloud-based software companies in the world. Eight years ago, Adobe started to transform its locally installed desktop software -- which included Photoshop, Illustrator, and Premiere Pro -- into subscription-based cloud services. Salesforce, which was founded in 1999, disrupted the market for on-premise customer relationship management (CRM) software by launching its applications as cloud-based services.

  • Logistics Operators Raise Pay, Enlist Robots to Meet Holiday Demand

    Warehouse operators are throwing every tool they can at increasingly urgent efforts to hire seasonal workers as they brace for an expected flood of holiday goods amid competition for scarce labor from deep-pocketed rivals.

  • General Mills' Investor Presentation: 3 Big Takeaways

    General Mills (NYSE: GIS) is back to growing again. In an investor presentation this week, the company described a challenging operating environment, with supply bottlenecks and rising prices. General Mills reported just a 2% organic sales uptick after adjusting for currency exchange-rate shifts.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Adobe, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Adobe's (NASDAQ: ADBE) stock fell 3% on Sept. 22 after the cloud-based software giant posted its third-quarter earnings. Does that post-earnings dip represent a good buying opportunity? Let's examine three compelling reasons to buy Adobe -- and one reason to sell it.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • Can Social Security Save Your Retirement When Your Nest Egg Falls Short?

    Most of us know by now that it's important to set money aside for retirement. In fact, the median retirement savings balance among workers today is a mere $93,000, according to a recent survey by Transamerica. One of the most wonderful things about Social Security is that it pays you a monthly benefit for life.

  • Key to economic equity is 'digital equity' among businesses

    Small and micro lenders around the globe made the digital leap after the coronavirus pandemic. Still shuffling papers and relying on outdated systems, they were forced to change to survive. But some of their clients, the small businesses that make up the backbone of the global economy, didn’t make it.