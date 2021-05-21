U.S. markets close in 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,157.89
    -1.23 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,236.96
    +152.81 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,470.92
    -64.82 (-0.48%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.83
    +15.07 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.81
    +1.87 (+3.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.90
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    27.59
    -0.47 (-1.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2189
    -0.0048 (-0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0020 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4159
    -0.0029 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8970
    +0.1320 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,059.11
    -4,200.35 (-10.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    918.17
    -138.95 (-13.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,018.05
    -1.74 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,317.83
    +219.58 (+0.78%)
     

Social Ethics Leader, NPR Contributor Dr. Robert Michael Franklin, Jr., to Give Keynote at W&J College Commencement Ceremony

·5 min read

WASHINGTON, Pa., May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Robert Michael Franklin, Jr., President-Emeritus of Morehouse College in Atlanta, Ga., will give the keynote address and receive an honorary Doctor of Divinity at Washington & Jefferson College's 222nd Commencement Ceremony, to be held May 23. The ceremony will be live streamed via: https://www.washjeff.edu/commencement-2021/

Dr. Robert Michael Franklin, Jr. will give the keynote address and receive an honorary Doctor of Divinity at Washington &amp; Jefferson College&#x002019;s 222nd Commencement Ceremony.
Dr. Robert Michael Franklin, Jr. will give the keynote address and receive an honorary Doctor of Divinity at Washington & Jefferson College’s 222nd Commencement Ceremony.

Franklin served as President of Morehouse from 2007 to 2012 and is currently a Senior Advisor to the President of Emory University. He also is the James T. and Berta R. Laney Professor in Moral Leadership at Emory. Previously, he was the director of the interfaith religion department at Chautauqua Institution (2013-2017) and a visiting scholar at Stanford University (2013). He is also a presidential fellow for the Andrew Young Center for Global Leadership at Morehouse College.

Franklin was the Presidential Distinguished Professor of Social Ethics at Emory University (2004-2007), where he provided leadership for a university-wide initiative titled "Confronting the Human Condition and the Human Experience" and was a senior fellow at the Center for the Study of Law and Religion at the law school. He provides commentary for the National Public Radio (NPR) program, "All Things Considered," and weekly commentary for Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasting Television.

An insightful educator, Franklin has served on the faculties of the University of Chicago, Harvard Divinity School, Colgate-Rochester Divinity School and at Emory University's Candler School of Theology, where he gained a national reputation as director of Black Church Studies. He also has served as program officer in Human Rights and Social Justice at the Ford Foundation, and as an adviser to the foundation's president on future funding for religion and public life initiatives. Franklin also was invited by American film producer Jeffrey Katzenberg to prepare an online study guide for the congregational use of The Prince of Egypt, a DreamWorks film (1999). Franklin also served as an advisor to the History Channel's presentation titled, "The Bible" (2013).

In 1997, Franklin assumed the presidency of the Interdenominational Theological Center (ITC), the graduate theological seminary of the Atlanta University Center consortium, and served until 2002. He served as Theologian in Residence for the 2005 season at the historic Chautauqua Institution.

Franklin is the author of four books: Moral Leadership: Integrity, Courage, Imagination (2020); Crisis in the Village: Restoring Hope in African American Communities (2007); Another Day's Journey: Black Churches Confronting the American Crisis (1997); and Liberating Visions: Human Fulfillment and Social Justice in African American Thought (1990). He has co-authored (Don S. Browning, et. al.) a volume titled, From Culture Wars to Common Ground: Religion and the American Family Debate (2001). He also penned the foreword to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s, Letter from Birmingham Jail, reprinted by Trinity Forum in 2012.

Franklin worked with three U.S. Presidents on various initiatives (President Clinton's "One America" Initiative; President Bush's "Faith Based Advisory Committee"; and President Obama's "My Brother's Keeper" Initiative. Active in a range of organizations, Franklin serves on the boards of the Salvation Army, the CNN Dialogues Advisory Committee, and NASA's 100-year Starship Project Advisory Board directed by former astronaut, Dr. Mae Jemison. He is a member of the Council on Foreign Relations and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (Kappa Boule). He is a member of the Atlanta Falcons Advisory Board; Atlanta Rotary Club; 100 Black Men of Atlanta; the 1999 class of Leadership Atlanta; the Leadership and Sustainability Institute Working Group (of the Open Society Foundation); and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. He has previously served on the boards of the Atlanta Regional Council for Higher Education (ARCHE); the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce; the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra (Executive Committee); the White House HBCU Capital Financing Advisory Board; the Atlanta Business League; and the Atlanta Mayoral Board of Service. Previously, he served on the boards of the Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies, Public Broadcasting of Atlanta, and Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasting. In 2000, Mayor Bill Campbell appointed him co-chair of Atlanta 2000, the city's official coordinating committee for Y2K activities and celebrations.

He is the recipient of a Ford Foundation grant to examine religion in public life in Asia and produced NPR commentaries based on this research. He has also served as a consultant for the Annie E. Casey Foundation's work on alleviating poverty and strengthening fragile families.

Franklin graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Morehouse in 1975 with a degree in political science and religion, and earned an M.Div. at Harvard Divinity School (1978). He was a 1973 English Speaking Union Scholar at the University of Durham, UK, and earned a doctorate in ethics and society, and religion and the social sciences from the University of Chicago in 1985. He is the recipient of honorary degrees from Bethune-Cookman University, Ursinus College, Bates College, University of New England, Centre College, Hampden Sydney College and Swarthmore College.

About Washington & Jefferson College

Washington & Jefferson College, proudly located in Washington, Pa., is a historic liberal arts college founded in 1781 that values ethical leadership, professional readiness, and inclusive communities. Our highly customized and intellectually engaging student experience develops professionals of uncommon integrity to lead in an ever-changing world. For more information about W&J, visit www.washjeff.edu, or call 888-W-AND-JAY.

Contact: Erin Jones, 724-223-6535, ejones@washjeff.edu

Washington &amp; Jefferson College logo
Washington & Jefferson College logo
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-ethics-leader-npr-contributor-dr-robert-michael-franklin-jr-to-give-keynote-at-wj-college-commencement-ceremony-301297029.html

SOURCE Washington & Jefferson College

Recommended Stories

  • Trudeau Tightens Up Mortgages After Macklem Sounds Housing Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- Canadian officials escalated efforts to cool the nation’s booming housing market, moving ahead with tighter mortgage qualification rules after the central bank issued a fresh warning against buyers taking on too much debt.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government set a new benchmark interest rate on Thursday afternoon to determine whether people can qualify for mortgages that are insured by Canada’s housing agency. The move matches an April decision by the nation’s banking regulator to do the same for uninsured mortgages.The regulator -- the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions -- announced earlier Thursday it would implement its new rules June 1.Those steps coincided with a stern warning from Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem in the morning cautioning that Canadians should neither assume interest rates will remain at historic lows nor expect recent sharp gains in home prices to continue.“It is vitally important that homeownership remain within reach for Canadians,” Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a statement.The moves come amid a surge in housing prices that’s raising concern among policy makers and economists. Cheap mortgages and new remote-working conditions have spurred a frenzy of demand for more spacious homes, with house hunters bidding up prices across the country.Canadians are so alarmed by the red-hot housing that nearly half the respondents in a Nanos Research Group poll for Bloomberg News say they’d like to see the Bank of Canada raise borrowing costs to curb demand for real estate and stabilize prices.Still, the measures announced Thursday are seen as incremental steps rather than representing a fundamental shift in policy.With the changes, home buyers will have to show they can afford a minimum rate of 5.25%. The current threshold, based on posted rates of Canada’s six largest lenders, is 4.79%. Economists have been estimating the tighter qualification restrictions would reduce the buying power of households by about 5%.The changes will have little impact on current housing price dynamics, according to Benjamin Tal, deputy chief economist at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce.“This is not a game changer by any stretch of the imagination and it was highly expected,” Tal said by phone from Toronto.The measures from the government and the regulator came only hours after the Bank of Canada released its annual financial stability report, which highlighted the growing vulnerabilities associated with overleveraged households and speculative housing activity. It flagged three urban markets -- Toronto, Hamilton and Montreal -- as showing excess “exuberance,” with the national capital of Ottawa on the cusp of crossing that threshold.‘Not Normal”At a press conference, Macklem said some people have taken on “significantly” more debt, with many carrying very large mortgages relative to income. Borrowers and lenders need to understand that interest rates won’t always be at historic lows, and home buyers won’t be able to rely on rising values, he said.“It is important to understand that the recent rapid increases in home prices are not normal,” Macklem said. “Counting on ever higher house prices to build home equity that can be used to refinance mortgages in the future is a bad idea.”Outside of the warnings Thursday, it’s not clear how much the central bank can do to cool the market.Growing household vulnerabilities could give policy makers more reason to consider raising borrowing costs, for example, but higher rates would also inflate risks -- such as slow growth or a price correction. Macklem’s next interest-rate decision is due June 9 and the Bank of Canada has said it won’t consider raising its 0.25% benchmark rate until he economy is recovers fully from the Covid-19 pandemic.The Bank of Canada’s financial system review did find that Canada’s lenders could absorb a significant amount of losses in the case of another shock. The central bank said household debt and housing market vulnerabilities probably don’t pose a significant systemic threat to bank solvency, even though they could undermine future growth.“We have to look at the whole economy,” Macklem said at the press conference. “There are important parts of the economy that remain very weak, and the economy needs our support.”(Updates with context throughout.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Big European states warm to U.S. proposal for minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15%

    France, Germany and Italy said on Friday that a new U.S. proposal for global minimum corporate tax rate of at least 15% was a good basis for sealing an international deal by July. The U.S. Treasury Department offered on Thursday to accept a minimum rate of at least 15%, significantly below its proposed 21% minimum for U.S. multinational firms. It made the proposal at the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) where nearly 140 countries aim to reach broad agreement this summer to rework rules for taxing multinational groups and big technology companies, such as Alphabet Inc and Facebook Inc.

  • SoftBank says Son lieutenant Fisher, Arm CEO to leave board

    TOKYO (Reuters) -SoftBank Group Corp on Friday said Chief Executive Masayoshi Son's longtime lieutenant Ron Fisher and the CEO of chip designer Arm, Simon Segars, will step down from the Japanese conglomerate's board. The changes are the latest churn on the board as Son focuses on technology investing through his Vision Fund unit over taking majority stakes in companies. Fisher was an architect of SoftBank's disastrous bet on office space firm WeWork, while Segars' firm is to be sold to U.S. chip firm Nvidia Corp pending regulatory approval.

  • India Hotel Startup Oyo Seeks $600 Million Loan Amid Virus Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Oyo Hotels is looking to raise $600 million in debt to bolster its finances, according to a person familiar with the matter, after a fresh coronavirus surge decimated travel demand and hurt the company’s recovery effort.The board of Oyo, or Oravel Stays Pvt as the parent company is officially called, approved a plan for an institutional term loan at meetings over Wednesday and Thursday, the person said, asking not to be named as the deal hasn’t been made public.Oyo is one of the larger startups in Softbank Group Corp.’s portfolio and its headlong global expansion was backed and fostered by the investor’s billionaire founder, Masayoshi Son. While the startup was most recently valued at $10 billion, its business has been crushed after the rapid spread of the virus hit travel, just as operational missteps soured partnerships with hotel owners.As recently as March, founder Ritesh Agarwal told employees that Oyo’s India business was growing and that the company was earning the same gross profit dollars in January 2021 as it did a year earlier, before it was first hit by the virus. But the pandemic has since intensified in India, leaving tens of millions infected and erasing hopes for a rebound in tourism and travel.Oyo’s loan, also called Term Loan B or TLB, is open to institutional investors for two weeks with a June 2 application deadline, the person said. Oyo is hosting a lender call on May 21 and JPMorgan Chase & Co. is arranging the deal, the person said.The high-profile startup, the first Indian unicorn to seek debt from foreign institutional investors, targets a loan with a five-year tenure. The loan issuer will be Oyo’s Singapore entity, the person said. Its Netherlands and U.K. entities could also act as borrowers. A representative for Oyo declined to comment.Oyo’s goal is to borrow at a lower interest rate to service its existing higher-interest loans. Competitively priced capital is abundant, with a score of prominent startups from Grab Holdings Inc. to DiDi Chuxing and Airbnb Inc. harnessing institutional loans to buttress balance sheets.Oyo has raised venture capital from investors including SoftBank, Greenoaks Capital and Lightspeed India. Its latest valuation places it third among India’s most valuable startups, behind education-technology provider Byju’s and digital-payments company Paytm.To bring down costs, the startup ended operations in several markets and dismissed or furloughed thousands of employees. It still works with more than 100,000 small hotel and home entrepreneurs that own and operate lodgings with Oyo’s technology designed to drive room yields higher.To improve efficiencies, Oyo streamlined global operations into three groups -- India & Southeast Asia, Europe and Oyo International. In December, Agarwal was said to have told employees the startup was making progress toward a rebound and had about $1 billion to fund operations until an IPO.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China vows to crack down on bitcoin mining, trading activities

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China will crack down on bitcoin mining and trading activities as part of efforts to fend off financial risks, the State Council's Financial Stability and Development Committee said on Friday. The country will also clamp down on illegal activities in the securities market, and maintain the stability of stock, bond and forex markets, the committee said in a meeting chaired by Vice Premier Liu He. The statement, which comes just days after three Chinese industry bodies tightened a ban on banks and payment companies providing crypto-related services, marks a sharp escalation of moves against virtual currencies.

  • ‘The Large LBO Is Back’: Goldman Sees Return of Mega Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s shaping up to be a big year for debt-financed acquisitions and leveraged buyouts, according to Christina Minnis, global head of acquisition finance at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.The bank has underwritten five bridge loans in 2021 with a size of more than $10 billion, near the record of eight for a year. “We’re actually on a pace to beat that record,” Minnis said in a Bloomberg Television interview Friday. “I actually think we are in the first few innings of very large transactions.”Goldman recently wrote an $18 billion check to help AT&T Inc. finance its mega media deal with Discovery Inc. Dealmaking worldwide climbed to a record $1.1 trillion in the first quarter as the economy rebounded, and is already nearing the $2 trillion mark thanks to AT&T’s spinoff.The frenzy is not just reserved for blue-chip companies, with the outlook for leveraged buyout activity also robust. Private equity sponsors are expected to partner up for large club deals as the size of transactions increases, with some looking at buyouts that require $10 billion of equity, Minnis said. “The world of the large LBO is back.”Read more: Goldman’s Ambition to Match JPMorgan on AT&T Deal Meets RealityTop buyout firms are currently bidding for Medline Industries Inc., a medical supply company that could fetch about $30 billion and mark the return of major club deals.On the financing side, direct lenders will play an important part as dealmaking surges, Minnis said. Owl Rock Capital Partners, for example, is leading a $2.3 billion loan to help fund the buyout of Calypso Technologies Inc. by Thoma Bravo, one of the biggest deals ever seen in the private debt market.“I don’t see the direct lenders pulling back at all, in fact I see them being a very important force,” and Goldman Sachs will partner with many of them going forward, Minnis said.The Covid-19 outbreak caused many companies to shift into survival mode, but now they’re focused on how to grow in a post-pandemic world, Minnis said. And she’s bullish on Europe as well, noting exceptionally busy activity both in the region and through cross-border deals.“The European leveraged finance markets are very strong, as strong as we’ve seen in years,” she said.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Suze Orman says the new child tax credits will be 'a waste' if you don't do this

    The money expert says to make a plan that will help ensure some financial security.

  • Bond Fund Manager Takes Cues From Equities to Beat Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Just as stock investors often turn to bond-proxies in a bid to bolster their portfolios, one fixed-income fund manager is leaning toward equity-correlated securities to protect hers from the specter of inflation.For M&G Investments Eva Sun-Wai that means exposure to Norway and Italy in her $246 million global government bond fund, as well as Asian local debt as inflation is more subdued in that region. While she sees the inflation threat as transient, she wants her fund protected from its impact in the near term.“There is some appeal to the higher-yield developed-market curve such as Norway and Italy, where valuations are attractive and correlations to commodity and equity are higher,” she said in an interview earlier in May. In addition, “Italy has been continually supported by the European Central Bank.”The yield on 10-year Norwegian bonds has climbed about 60 basis points this year to 1.56%, while its Italian counterpart is up more than 50 basis points to 1.06%. The equivalent for Treasuries -- often seen as the global bond benchmark -- is up more than 70 basis points to 1.63%.Global bond investors are trying to gauge the lifespan of the current spate of inflation as the world economy recovers from its deepest downturn in generations. A sustained period of price rises could trigger another debt selloff, while transient inflation would likely open the door for selective buying in markets.Three-Decade Bond Veteran Warns Against Big Bets on InflationReducing ShortsThe London-based 24 year-old -- the youngest fund manager at the firm -- has tilted her portfolio to be long inflation bets and short duration ones. Still, she acknowledges bonds are getting more attractive.“Yields are getting cheaper and we are gradually reducing shorts, not completely bearish on duration outright,” Sun-Wai said.The yield on 10-year Treasuries climbed to 1.77% -- its highest in over a year -- at the peak of inflation fears in March. But it has since pulled back as dip buyers emerged and investors debated the sustainability of price rises.“I’m a bit cautious on Treasuries and the dollar as the U.S. is starting off with a large level of national debt post-Covid, and also with potential tapering on the horizon,” said Sun-Wai, who was promoted to her role in January after joining the firm in 2018 as an investment graduate.Her fund is underweight with a short position in 30-year Treasuries, while maintaining a small long position in 5-6 year debt.Rate CycleIn a central bank version of a slow bicycle race, Sun-Wai is cautious about the rate hiking cycle which would favor exposure to a country’s currency over its bonds.She suggests the Bank of England could be the one to hike first, albeit reluctantly. The Norwegian central bank could also increase rates, in the second half of this year, she added.“I suspect a lot of central banks resent been the first mover because it will increase their cost of capital,” she said. “All of them are trying to take baby steps in terms of policy normalization.”That makes Thailand and China local rates attractive, given that central banks in these countries remain accommodative and inflation is more anchored, according to Sun-Wai. The impact of the resurgent pandemic in Asia suggests higher commodity prices are unlikely to spark inflationary concerns that would spur policymakers into action, she said.Virus Surge in Asia Has Traders Seek More Data for Investments“Due to the virus concern, central banks should remain accommodative for now, which should be positive for the local curve, especially when U.S. rates settle down,” she said. “Asian local rates have better value than U.S. rates on a real yield basis, especially since the aggressive selloff we saw in the first quarter.”(Updates prices in fourth paragraph)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nvidia Stock Pops On 4-For-1 Stock Split, Earnings Expectations

    Graphics-chip maker Nvidia on Friday announced a four-for-one stock split, just days before it releases its first-quarter results.

  • Foot Locker Earnings Crush Views As Athletic Gear Continues Boom

    Athletic gear retailer Foot Locker blew out first-quarter estimates early Friday, ahead of results next week from peers Dick's Sporting Goods and Hibbett Sports. FL stock rose. Foot Locker Earnings Estimates: Analysts polled by Zacks expected Foot Locker earnings per share to surge to $1.

  • Raw-Materials Boom Is Reordering the $6.3 Trillion ETF World

    (Bloomberg) -- The turbulence in the commodity complex this week looks like a much-needed cooldown, if signals from the $6.3 trillion U.S. ETF industry are anything to go by.With an American economic revival underway, the frenzy for raw materials now accounts for more than half of the 20 best-performing exchange-traded products this year. That’s a rare degree of outperformance for the inflation-sensitive sector.Even after Wednesday’s big swoon, investors have allocated $2.6 billion this month to track everything from lumber and corn to oil as consumer activity picks up, construction surges and supply-chain bottlenecks intensify.Small wonder that issuers are chasing the trend. On Thursday, Aberdeen Standard Investments filed for two broad commodity ETFs and an industrial metals fund. Earlier this week, Tidal ETF Trust filed for the SonicShares Global Shipping ETF, a chunk of which will be allocated to companies transporting commodities in bulk.It all underscores demand for investing styles that ride the early-cycle boom. At the same time, hot passive money is flying into the sector rapidly -- lowering the bar for market volatility.“The economy has just come back quicker than anyone anticipated,” said Keith Lerner, chief market strategist at Truist Advisory Services. “It takes time to bring plants back on and some of these processes on the commodity side, you can’t just flip a switch.”Commodity ETPs are on course to lure the most new cash since at least August 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It’s a drastic shift from last year, when a slate of tech and thematic ETFs took center stage as the pandemic raged.High expectations for price growth are playing a key role.“Everyone is talking about inflation,” said Phil Toews, chief executive officer of asset manager Toews Corp. “One clear hedge for inflation is having some commodity exposure.”Commodities are an input to the global growth engine that tend to contribute to and correlate with inflation. ETFs holding them usually do well during periods of rising price pressure, according to Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter.At Invesco, all but one of its nine U.S.-listed commodity ETFs are in the green this year, and more than half are beating the S&P 500 Index. Year-to-date inflows for the group are currently outpacing record levels seen in 2009, according to Jason Bloom, head of fixed income and alternatives ETF strategy at Invesco in Downers Grove, Illinois. That’s taken assets in the funds to almost $10 billion, Bloomberg data show.“We do see a basis for higher inflation (though not problematic) over the next five to 10 years, and think it makes sense for investors to position their portfolios for that,” said Bloom. “Adding commodities is really the most potent inflation hedge.”The highest-flying commodity products aren’t all very big, or liquid. The best performing ETP in the U.S. this year is the iPath Bloomberg Tin Total Return Sub-Index ETN (ticker JJTFF), with less than $1 million in assets and a handful of trades.It’s joined in the top five by the $1.5 million iPath Bloomberg Precious Metals Total Return Sub-Index ETN (JJPFF), which has also hardly traded. The pair have returned 343% and 163%, respectively.Others in the list tell a clearer story about the materials-linked boom. The $113 million Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (BDRY), which tracks the cost of transporting bulk commodities like coal or iron ore, is the second-best performing fund with a 233% return.Read more: Commodities Boom Sends Dry Bulk Shipping ETF Past $100 MillionDeutsche Bank’s DB Base Metals Double Long ETN (BDDXF) and the MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NRGU) round out the top five.Of course, the billions of dollars flowing to commodity products risk creating a crowded trade, vulnerable to a big unwind if inflation expectations prove too high.That was thrown into sharp relief Wednesday as energy and commodities futures buckled amid a wider market drawdown. Things steadied on Thursday, though most raw materials remain lower after the bruising week.All the same, investors can point to rising economic activity as grounds for continued optimism. Data Friday showed a measure of output at U.S. manufacturers and service providers advanced to a fresh record in May, underscoring solid demand that’s contributing to added inflationary pressures.“Demand is starting to come back which is pushing up those prices,” Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “As those funds have done well, you see increased in investor interest.”(Updates with fresh economic context.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • McDonald's is sued for $10 billion for alleged bias against Black-owned media

    McDonald's Corp was sued on Thursday for at least $10 billion by two companies owned by media entrepreneur Byron Allen, who accused the fast-food chain of racial discrimination for not advertising enough with Black-owned media outlets. The complaint filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court said McDonald's violated federal and state civil rights laws through its "racial animus and racial stereotyping" in allocating ad dollars.

  • Will Biden cancel $50K in student loan debt? He's sounding more skeptical

    A decision is due on whether he has that power, but he seems leery in a new interview.

  • Why is crypto crashing? Will bitcoin prices ever recover? Here’s what traders and investors say

    Bitcoin sold off sharply Wednesday. The slump represented an acceleration of a downtrend in the world's No. 1 crypto that had begun over the past 10 days or so, investors and industry specialists have told MarketWatch.

  • Bitcoin Is Sliding Again. Why It’s Tumbling — and Why the Pain Can Continue.

    FEATURE Bitcoin’s slide resumed on Friday as it tumbled to $37,400, down 10% from early morning prices around $41,400. The threat of stiffer government regulation is mounting, causing a new round of price jitters, with a statement from Chinese Vice Premier Liu being blamed for Friday’s tumble.

  • Major Forces Behind Bitcoin’s Worst Losses Since 2013

    The dramatic sell-offs in the past few days in the crypto market was catalysed by a flurry of negative macros, coming from Elon Musk to reports that China was excluding crypto from its financial system, yet recent reports revealed that Crypto exchanges largely contributed to the seismic price swings sighted on Wednesday.

  • Bitcoin bros mock Paul Krugman for comparing the crypto craze to ‘a natural Ponzi scheme’

    The self-described “crypto skeptic” writes that while he often uses Venmo to split checks and buy groceries, and the PayPal-owned PYPL peer-to-peer payment service launched when bitcoin (BTCUSD) did in 2009, he still hasn’t seen bitcoin, Dogecoin (DOGEUSD) or other digital tokens become as readily adopted for daily transactions by the masses. “This may sound to you like a speculative bubble, or maybe a Ponzi scheme.” Krugman says that all long-running Ponzi schemes need a narrative, which crypto has in spades.

  • Amid bitcoin and dogecoin chaos, college students and graduates insist they’re going long on crypto

    If you've been waiting to say, 'I told you so,' to a young crypto investor, you may be waiting a while.

  • Americans took on significantly less debt during the COVID-19 pandemic — except in one major way

    Many Americans have focused on spending less and paying off debt throughout the COVID crisis, rather than taking out new loans.

  • China's industrial commodities slide after Beijing warns of market crackdown

    Prices of key steelmaking ingredients iron ore and coking coal, as well as steel products such as rebar and hot-rolled coil, all dropped more than 5% as traders offloaded supplies and speculators placed short-sided bets that Beijing's measures will trigger a further pullback in metals markets. China's cabinet announced on Wednesday that it will strengthen management of commodity supply and demand to curb "unreasonable" prices and investigate behaviour that bids up commodity costs, spooking China's hoards of metal traders. "Some of the measures could have an immediate impact on the supply demand balance, for example if the government decides to release some state reserve into the market," said Wood Mackenzie senior economist Yanting Zhou.