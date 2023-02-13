U.S. markets close in 5 hours 25 minutes

Social Good Organization, Catchafire, is Helping Philanthropy Redefine Capacity Building

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Catchafire has taken the lead in helping philanthropic leaders redefine capacity building grants. Through one-hour pro bono consulting, Catchafire's pool of over one million volunteer experts are quickly helping nonprofits solve problems as community needs arise. With a wide range of 150+ projects to address their operational, marketing, fundraising needs, and more, nonprofits can choose which areas to expand their capacity in first, but often, quick and efficient advice does the trick. That's where Catchafire's one-hour call offering is leading the charge by saving nonprofits over $6M in consulting fees. It's an offering unlike any other–within one hour, nonprofits can get quick answers to big problems that affect organizational sustainability.

Traditionally, nonprofits wait months for capacity building grant cycles. Nonprofits on Catchafire get matched with a skilled professional in an average of 5 days to help fulfill project needs and receive strategic support. Over 130 grantmakers have partnered with Catchafire to provide free Catchafire access to nonprofits within designated geographic and impact areas—allowing nonprofits to lean on volunteer experts and making it possible for the staff to focus on their community and mission.

"In the first year alone, working with Catchafire helped us deliver over $400K in impact for 30 organizations. Our ROI was nearly five times more than our initial investment," says Laura Rath, Vice President of Programs at the Archstone Foundation.

Grantmakers like the Archstone Foundation have extended the reach of their grant dollars, giving nonprofits like Saahas for Cause the capacity support it needed to get off the ground. As a new grassroots organization, Saahas for Cause struggled to receive grant funding and faced a number of rejections. While the Archstone Foundation initially denied Saahas for Cause's grant application, they gave them access to Catchafire. After a year and a half on the platform, the organization has posted over 40 projects and calls, saving over $160K in consulting expenses.

As Saahas for Cause approached the end of their first year with Catchafire, they were better equipped and received a grant from the Archstone Foundation.

Launched in 2010, Catchafire continues to build upon a decade of impact, saving nonprofits and grantmakers including Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, The Skillman Foundation, San Francisco Office of Economic and Workforce Development, and Silicon Valley Community Foundation over $224 million.

Learn more at www.catchafire.org.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-good-organization-catchafire-is-helping-philanthropy-redefine-capacity-building-301745197.html

SOURCE Catchafire

