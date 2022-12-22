The Social Hubb, Created By D’Andre Moorefield, Offers a Variety of Services For Entertainment Solutions Across the United States: Learn More

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 22, 2022 / Social Hubb is a Texas-based digital photo booth rental company that has become an industry leader in photo booth technology and entertainment solutions since its inception in 2019.

Created by serial entrepreneur and CEO D'Andre Moorefield , Social Hubb offers personalized, unique and unforgettable experiences to clients across the United States. They accomplish all of this through partnerships with event planners, establishments in the bar industry, and corporate event catering.

Social Hubb specializes in weddings, receptions, baby showers, birthday parties, quinceañeras, pop-up events, and open houses. Wherever people gather, they can offer their excellent services.

The products offered by Social Hubb can be rented or purchased ready to use in any city in the United States. They offer a wide variety of products, including:

The 360 Booth: a 360 video booth that allows people to create dynamic photos, video boomerangs, and GIFs;

The Magic Mirror: a full-length mirror with an easy-to-use touchscreen interface with colorful voice-guided animations;

The Halo Booth: a seamless photobooth solution with robust hardware, an iPad app and an online platform; and

The Astro Mirror: a lightweight and foldable mirror photo booth that is easy to use.

One of Social Hubb's most recent innovations is the iHubb, which has been recognized as the World's First Robotic Photo Booth. It is a fully autonomous-like robotic photo booth operated by software to create a fully immersive and interactive photo booth experience.

For more information about The Social Hubb, click here .

About The Social Hubb

The Social Hubb is the industry leader in photo booth technology and entertainment solutions since 2019. They are located in Texas but are able to provide a variety of products and services throughout the United States and Canada.

