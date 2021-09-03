U.S. markets close in 35 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,539.52
    +2.57 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,407.90
    -35.92 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,367.90
    +36.73 (+0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,291.92
    -12.10 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.22
    -0.77 (-1.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.00
    +21.50 (+1.19%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.69%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1889
    +0.0010 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3876
    +0.0039 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6510
    -0.2990 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,391.10
    +1,014.31 (+2.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,325.77
    +28.03 (+2.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

SOCIAL LIFE NETWORK ANNOUNCES PARTICIPATION AT THE H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Social Life Network, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Social Life Network, Inc. (OTC: WDLF) today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference.

The conference is being held as a virtual conference on September 13-15, 2021.

Ken Tapp, Chairman & CEO of Social Life Network, will provide an overview of the Company's business during the presentation. If you are an institutional or retail investor, and would like to listen to the Company’s presentation, please click on the following link (www.hcwevents.com/annualconference) to register for the conference.

Event: H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference (Virtual Conference)

Date: September 13-15, 2021

Time: Presentation available on Monday, September 13, 2021, beginning at 7:00 a.m. (ET)

Location: Virtual Conference

About Social Life Network, Inc.

Social Life Network is a Technology Business Incubator (TBI) that, through individual licensing agreements, provides tech start-ups with seed technology development, legal and executive leadership, making it easier for start-up founders to focus on raising capital, perfecting their business model, and growing their network user-ship. Our seed technology is an artificial intelligence ("AI") powered social network and Ecommerce platform that uses blockchain technology to increase user activity, speed, security, and accuracy on the niche social networks that we license to the companies in our TBI. Since the launch of the company in January of 2013, the Company has launched niche industry social networks to service the millions of business professionals and consumers in the residential real estate industry, the legal global cannabis industry, sports verticals including racket sports, golf, cycling, soccer, space exploration, auto racing, travel, hunting, fishing, and camping. The Company operates in part, like a publicly traded tech incubator, and retains ownership in each licensee through stock and options ownership when they reach a contracted user ship growth, outlined in their licensing contracts. This allows the Company to minimize its expenses and exposure to failed start-ups licensees that use its platform.

For more information, visit our website @ www.SocialNetwork.ai

Watch our latest shareholder updates @ www.SocialNetwork.ai/podcast

About the Decentral Life division

The company announced on August 16th, 2021, a new division had been formed that will focus entirely on a global decentralized social network and cryptocurrency project, named Decentral Life.

The Decentral Life project aims to address four main objectives outlined on the Decentral Life website @ www.WDLF.life

  1. Create a decentralized global social networking platform for user privacy, content control, and universal connectivity to all decentralized networking platforms of the future.

  2. Financially empower network users by rewarding their activity with crypto-loyalty points that can be used to make purchases on the network or converted to WDLF Tokens to be used on globally accessible cryptocurrency exchanges.

  3. Create and launch a Decentral Life Token that can be used across all licensee networks so that users can convert their crypto-loyalty points into WDLF Tokens for staking.

  4. File with the SEC a registered initial coin offering so that tokens can be sold to investors and a market can be created for the token on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

SAFE HARBOR & DISCLAIMER

This information does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities or assets of Social Life Network, Inc. All information presented herein with respect to the existing business and the historical operating results of Social Life Network ("the Company") and estimates and projections as to future operations are based on materials prepared by the management of the Company and involve significant elements of subjective judgment and analysis which may or may not be correct. While the information provided herein is believed to be accurate and reliable, the Company makes no representations or warranties, expressed or implied, as to the accuracy or completeness of such information. In furnishing this information, the Company reserves the right to amend or replace some or all the information herein at any time and undertakes no obligation to provide the recipient with access to any additional information. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, results of operations, or stock price, whether we will successfully develop and launch a global decentralized protocol. With respect to the $100,000,000 Regulation D, Rule 506(c) Offering, the information contained herein does not constitute an offer or sale of our securities and such Offering must strictly adhere to, among other things, the general solicitation provisions of the federal securities laws.

About H.C. Wainwright & Co.

H.C. Wainwright is a full‐service investment bank dedicated to providing corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions. H.C. Wainwright & Co. also provides research and sales and trading services to institutional investors. According to Sagient Research Systems, H.C. Wainwright’s team is ranked as the #1 Placement Agent in terms of aggregate CMPO (confidentially marketed public offering), RD (registered direct offering) and PIPE (private investment in public equity) executed cumulatively since 1998.
For more information visit H.C. Wainwright & Co. on the web at www.hcwco.com

Todd Markey
Investor Relations
Social Life Network, Inc.
ir@socialnetwork.ai
1-855-933-3277


Recommended Stories

  • Market Rally At Highs, Led By Apple, Growth Stocks: Weekly Review

    The market rally hit fresh highs this week, with Apple and growth stocks leading the way. DocuSign was among several software earnings winners.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Bill Moves Forward?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Why MongoDB Stock Was Soaring Today

    Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) were skyrocketing Friday after the cloud-based database specialist outperformed Wall Street's expectations on both the top and bottom lines in its fiscal second quarter and offered better-than-expected guidance. In its fiscal second quarter, which ended July 31, revenue at MongoDB rose 44% to $198.7 million, ahead of estimates at $184.2 million. Growth was once again driven by Atlas, the company's fully managed cloud database, which saw sales jump 83% and made up 56% of total revenue in the period.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy?

    Under previous CEO Randall Stephenson, AT&T (NYSE: T) took on massive debt to build an entertainment empire. AT&T's stock price dropped after the company announced its WarnerMedia division would combine with Discovery to form a new entertainment entity, and the deal would impact AT&T's high-yield dividend.

  • Cathie Wood is pouring millions into these Chinese tech stocks — time to follow?

    Wood has reversed course after selling off her Chinese stocks in July.

  • Are Investors Undervaluing AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) By 48%?

    Does the September share price for AbbVie Inc. ( NYSE:ABBV ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate...

  • This Could Mean Moderna and BioNTech Are Actually Dirt Cheap

    As the pandemic took over global consciousness, companies pursuing vaccines became the stars of the stock market. Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), along with its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX), were the first to have jabs authorized by the Food and Drug Administration. It's no secret that the COVID-19 vaccines have brought riches to the companies first to receive authorization.

  • Cassava Sciences CEO says ‘enormous profit motive’ behind N.Y. law firm’s fraud allegations

    Cassava Sciences Inc.'s Chief Executive Remi Barbier repeated on Friday that recent allegations of fraud were "false and misleading" and were a result of investor interests to drive down the price of the biotechnology company's stock.

  • Tesla Stock Falls As CEO Elon Musk Finally Admits To Key Delays

    Tesla CEO Elon Must confirmed the Cybertruck is pushed to late 2022 and the Roadster won't come out until 2023.

  • Michael Burry Is Selling These 15 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks Michael Burry is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry Is Selling These 5 Stocks. Hedge fund managers famous for their short-selling exploits have had an eventful few months, especially in the context of the rise of […]

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped in August

    China is the largest automotive market in the world, and investors have been following growing electric vehicle makers there, like Nio (NYSE: NIO), giving it a market capitalization of more than $60 billion even with the company yet to reach profitability. In August, that volatility led Nio shares to drop 12%, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Automakers globally have been battling supply chain issues, and they have begun to affect Nio as well.

  • Alibaba Donates a Third of Its Cash to Chinese Initiatives. The Stock Is Falling.

    The Chinese tech giant follows in the footsteps of Tencent and Pinduoduo in pledging vast sums of cash to initiatives in its home country.

  • Is Novavax Stock A Buy Or Sell On Another Delay For Its Covid Vaccine?

    Is NVAX stock a buy or a sell after crumbling on another delay for its Covid vaccine? Here's what to know about Novavax stock.

  • Why Sphere 3D Shares Are Trading Lower Today

    Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) is trading significantly lower Friday after the company announced it entered into a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors to purchase $192.1 million of its common shares and warrants in a registered direct offering priced at-the-market. The offering is expected to close around Sept. 8. Sphere 3D plans to use the proceeds for its previously announced purchase of an inital 60,000 miners of the total 220,000 miners available for purchase through its

  • 14 dividend stocks from a winning value manager as the broader market hits record highs

    These stocks have yields that are at least twice those of 10-year Treasury notes and plenty of upside potential, according to John Buckingham, editor of the Prudent Speculator.

  • 10 High Yield Monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 high yield monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 High Yield Monthly REIT Dividend Stocks to Buy. After the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, came the closure of businesses, […]

  • Should Investors Be Concerned About Wells Fargo's Latest Regulatory Headache?

    A recent Bloomberg report said some regulators are weighing further action against the bank for its slow progress related to the phony-accounts scandal.

  • Why Canadian National Stock Is Up This Week

    Regulators appear skeptical about Canadian National's (NYSE: CNI) planned $33 billion deal for Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU), and investors welcomed the skepticism. Shares of Canadian National traded up nearly 16% for the week as of Friday at noon EST on speculation that the deal won't get done. Canadian National's bid for Kansas City Southern always seemed destined for close regulatory scrutiny, and the U.S. government has not disappointed.

  • Is CrowdStrike Stock a Buy?

    CrowdStrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock price pulled back slightly from its all-time high following the release of the company's second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 31. Its subscription revenue rose 71% and accounted for 94% of its top line. CrowdStrike's non-GAAP net income jumped 228% to $25.9 million, or $0.11 per share, which exceeded expectations by two cents.

  • Bonds Are Trash, Says Bond King Bill Gross. Stocks Could Be Next Too.

    PIMCO founder sees yields rising to the point that bond funds are "new contenders for the investment garbage can."