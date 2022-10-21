U.S. markets close in 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,754.52
    +88.74 (+2.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,090.22
    +756.63 (+2.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,861.01
    +246.16 (+2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,739.55
    +35.16 (+2.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.07
    +0.56 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,661.60
    +24.80 (+1.52%)
     

  • Silver

    19.26
    +0.58 (+3.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9864
    +0.0077 (+0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1296
    +0.0061 (+0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.2170
    -2.8730 (-1.91%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,176.50
    +104.64 (+0.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.67
    +2.91 (+0.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

A new social media app for high schoolers has dethroned TikTok and BeReal in the App Store rankings — and is surprisingly not toxic

Hannah Towey
·3 min read
Gas app screenshots
Gas app screenshots

  • A new app for high schoolers is ranked #1 in the app store right now, beating out BeReal and TikTok.

  • The app "Gas" lets users send anonymous compliments to their friends and classmates through polls.

  • The creators are trying to dispel a human trafficking hoax they say is causing users to delete their accounts.

An anonymous app for high schoolers is currently ranked #1 in the App Store — and it's surprisingly not toxic.

The social network exploding in popularity among teens is named "Gas," after the Gen Z lingo for "gassing someone up." For the older readers out there, that means giving someone a compliment.

Here's how it works: after you sync up your location and contacts to the app, users anonymously vote for their friends in a round of polls that refresh every hour. The prompts range from friendly superlatives to flirtatious confessions. If you win a poll, a "flame" gets sent to your inbox.

The app was created by Nikita Bier (the founder of a nearly identical app "tbh" that Facebook acquired in 2017 only to shut down months later), Isaiah Turner, and former Facebook engineer Dave Schatz. Right now, it's only available in 12 states but is scheduled to go nationwide soon, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Screenshots of the Gas app
Screenshots of the app "Gas."Gas app screenshots

Anonymous social media apps for teenagers have a history of burning up in flames. Yik Yak, a similarly anonymous, location-based app shut down in 2017 following a series of cyberbullying controversies. Then there's Ask.fm, an anonymous question-and-answer app, that was linked to several teenage suicides.

But unlike Yik Yak or Ask.fm, Gas users can only vote on pre-written compliments, and there's no direct messaging.

The company says the app is intentionally designed this way in order to "create a place that makes us feel better about ourselves" and show users that "there are people who love and admire you."

Gas app
Unlike Yik Yak and Ask.fm, Gas users can only vote on pre-written compliments, and there's no direct messaging capabilities."Gas" app screenshots

Currently, the app is fighting a different kind of controversy: a rumor spreading across TikTok and Snapchat that it's involved in human trafficking. The hoax caused 3% of users to delete their accounts in one day, according to Bier. Right now, "is gas a sex trafficking app" is a top Google Search query related to the app.

"This human trafficking hoax about the Gas app has taken on a life of its own," the app's co-founder tweeted last week. "Just got a message from a user asking why a van showed up outside of their house after installing."

According to Bier, Gas has 1 million daily active users and is acquiring 30,000 users per hour. After a Twitter user asked the co-founder how he knows Gas won't be a one-hit wonder like tbh, Bier responded: "To be honest, I don't really care," adding that the "best part" is receiving messages from teens who say the app has helped their mental health and self-esteem.

Are you an active user on the Gas app and want to share your experience? Email digital culture reporter Mara Leighton at mleighton@insider.com

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Here's Why the Competition Is Intense Between AMD and Intel

    Today's video focuses on new products released by Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). It is impressive how AMD continues to battle two semiconductor giants in different technologies.

  • Chinese Chip Startup Shows Key Gap in Biden Export Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- One of China’s most promising chip designers has already navigated through the Biden administration’s export restrictions and concluded it will be able to continue tapping Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to produce its advanced silicon.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sLiz Tr

  • Verizon Falls to 11-Year Low After Stumble on Subscriber Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Verizon Communications Inc. missed subscriber estimates for the second straight quarter as the largest US wireless carrier struggles to keep pace with rivals that have made gains by offering deep discounts and improved mobile service.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' Than the 1970sLiz Truss Odds:

  • Snap ‘may have to go deeper’ in laying off workers, analyst warns

    Snap may have to cut more employees after the latest stock rout, warns one analyst.

  • Zuckerberg's Metaverse Bet Is More Than Experimental - It's Key to Meta's Survival

    Don't be a hater until you understand why the metaverse matters so much to Meta in the first place.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The company is holding up well in the market downturn, but the stock may not offer the best risk-to-reward prospects right now.

  • Microsoft in Advanced Talks to Increase Investment in OpenAI

    The software giant is in advanced talks for a new round of funding in OpenAI, according to a person familiar with the matter, as Microsoft seeks to further incorporate artificial intelligence into its products.

  • AT&T CFO: Phone bill delinquency rates ‘slightly worse than pre-pandemic norms’

    Subscribers are taking longer to pay their bills and AT&T executives are monitoring delinquencies to understand if this is the behavior of a consumer bracing for an economic downturn.

  • The 2021 Apple TV 4K Just Hit It's Lowest Price Ever on Amazon

    While Apple did unveil the third-generation Apple TV 4K on Oct. 18 and it did bring the price down to just $129, Amazon is offering an even better deal. The previous-generation Apple TV 4K is down to just $99.99 and that is the lowest price we've ever seen. This generation of the Apple TV 4K came out in 2021 and in many ways is still very up to snuff.

  • Ambarella Gets a Downgrade and Looks Bearish on the Charts

    Ambarella Inc. manufactures high-definition video compression and image processing semiconductors. The stock has been on a downward path all year and Wednesday TheStreet's Quant Ratings service downgraded the stock. Let's check Ambarella's old-school charts to see if they align with the number crunching.

  • Apple's head of hardware design is leaving the company after three years

    Apple's industrial design chief is leaving, three years after she helped replace Jony Ive.

  • Uber rolls out ads based on rider locations

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses Uber launching ads across its app and the data privacy concerns for consumers.

  • The best streaming devices you can buy in 2022

    Here's a list of the best streaming devices you can buy for your TV, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Solana's web3 phone is an 'opportunity' against Google and Apple, co-founder says

    It’s been almost four months since the layer-1 blockchain Solana announced its web3-focused smartphone Saga and as the phone is approaching its official release date, the plan has shifted. “Our goal isn’t to sell 10 million units,” Anatoly Yakovenko, co-founder of Solana, said onstage at Disrupt 2022. While it’s not easy to launch a new phone successfully -- as we’ve seen with countless other companies’ efforts -- Solana is looking to approach the launch differently, Yakovenko hinted.

  • TikTok denies that ByteDance planned to use the app to track individuals in the US

    TikTok has responded to a Forbes article claiming that its parent company, ByteDance, had planned to use it to track US citizens.

  • China Summons Chip Firms for Emergency Talks After US Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology overseer convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the Biden administration’s sweeping chip restrictions and pledging support for the critical sector.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Tumbles as US Weighs Security Reviews for Musk DealsTrump Deposed in Suit by Investors Claiming Fraud in ‘Apprentice’ Videophone PitchesTranscript: Nouriel Roubini Predicts a Crisis 'Worse' T

  • Katakem's 'robot chef' speeds up drug development with reliable chemistry

    Organic chemist Manuela Oliverio was working on a new drug when he noticed that test results on mice weren't consistent, because the molecule being administered was always different depending on the chemist who produced it. It occurred to him that automation and robotics could make the drug development process more predictable, and so he founded Katakem, one of the startups in the TechCrunch Disrupt Battlefield 200. With Katakem, Oliverio aims to develop what he calls a "robot chef" for chemists -- a device that makes chemical reactions more consistently reproducible while accelerating the experimental process.

  • The 52 best tech deals to snag at Walmart, Target, Amazon and more this weekend — as low as $11

    Shop the best tech deals from trusted retailers on laptops, tablets, headphones, space heaters, surge protectors and more.

  • ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces NFL's Baltimore Ravens Launching Premier Interactive Mobile Augmented Reality Fan Experiences this Sunday, October 23, 2022

    Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company"), an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses and enterprises to create their own AR mobile campaigns, is excited to announce the premiere of the NFL's Baltimore Ravens immersive fan experiences fully integrated into their mobile app this Sunday, October 23, 2022. Fans around the world can share in the celebration of the 10-year anniversary of the team's Super Bowl XLVII Championship with a Virtual Ravens 2

  • Google fined $162 million by India antitrust watchdog for abuse of Android platform

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India's competition regulator on Thursday ordered Alphabet Inc's Google to change its approach to its Android platform and fined the U.S. tech company 13.38 billion Indian rupees ($161.95 million) for anticompetitive practices. The Competition Commission of India (CCI) said Google leveraged its dominant position in markets such as online search and app store for Android, to protect the position of its apps like Chrome and YouTube in mobile Web browsers and online video hosting.