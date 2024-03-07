Social media ban for minors less restrictive in Florida lawmakers' second attempt

Florida's Republican House Speaker Paul Renner discusses Gov. Ron DeSantis' veto of a bill that would have banned kids under 16 from social media regardless of parental consent, in Tallahassee, Fla., Friday, March 1, 2024. A new proposal lowers that age to 14. He was joined by Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner, left, and Republican Rep. Tyler Sirois, right. (AP Photo/Brendan Farrington) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Less than a week after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis vetoed a social media ban for minors, Florida lawmakers sent him a new version on Wednesday that’s expected to withstand his scrutiny.

The House passed the bill on a 109-4 vote, completing Republican Speaker Paul Renner's top priority for the 60-day session that ends Friday. The bill will ban social media accounts for children under 14 and require parental permission for 15- and 16-year-olds.

DeSantis vetoed what would have been one of the country's most far-reaching social media bans for minors on Friday, but told lawmakers he supported the concept of the bill and worked with Renner on new language.

The original bill would have banned minors under 16 from popular social media platforms regardless of parental consent.

Several states have considered similar legislation. In Arkansas, a federal judge blocked enforcement of a law in August that required parental consent for minors to create new social media accounts.

Supporters in Florida hope the bill will withstand legal challenges because it would ban social media formats based on addictive features such as notification alerts and autoplay videos, rather than on their content.