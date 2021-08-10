U.S. markets open in 3 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,424.00
    -1.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,965.00
    -33.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,138.25
    +13.00 (+0.09%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.30
    -2.40 (-0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.29
    +0.81 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.70
    +4.20 (+0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.42
    +0.16 (+0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1721
    -0.0019 (-0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.70
    +0.55 (+3.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3857
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.5300
    +0.2250 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,905.86
    +839.50 (+1.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,125.35
    +66.02 (+6.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,117.37
    -14.93 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

The Social Media Management market size is projected to grow from USD 14.4 billion in 2021 to USD 41.6 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6%

ReportLinker
·6 min read

during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Social Media Management Market include the Increase in need for search ROI for social media strategy, Enhancement of customer experience with social media management, Increase in user engagement of social media using smartphones.

New York, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Social Media Management Market by Component, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Application, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744697/?utm_source=GNW


Based on component, the solutions segment is expected to lead the social media management market during the forecast period
The solutions segment of the social media management market is further segmented into social media marketing; social media listening, monitoring, and analytics; social media asset and content management; and social media risk and compliance management. This section discusses each solution subsegment’s market size and growth rate based on type (for selected subsegments) and region.

Based on deployment mode, cloud is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The cloud-based deployment mode provides a solution to access the data remotely from various servers or data centers.These include servers, networks, storage, databases, analytical tools, and software platforms to deliver and access services over the internet.

Its low cost of Operating Expenditures (OPEX) helps users pay per usage and invest more time and energy in concentrating on core business goals.In the cloud deployment mode, the social media management solution is offered as SaaS, and all the social media management workloads are cloud-based.

IT infrastructure requirements of the customer, data redundancies, data availability, virtual private network setup (related to customer IT teams), setting security protocols and audits, configuration, and maintenance and updates are handled by social media management solution vendors. These solutions can be accessed through the internet anytime, anywhere, based on on-demand/pay-per-usage.

Based on organization size, medium-sized organization is expected to lead the social media management market during the forecast period
Based on organization size, the social media management market is segmented into small enterprises, medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises.Social media management is growing at a robust rate due to the increasing number of smartphone users.

The increasing trend of technological advancements is creating growth opportunities for small, medium-sized, and large enterprises.Organizations have started relying on social media solutions and services to maximize their geographical reach.

Social media management tools to help organizations make quick and easy decisions.Organizations use social media management to provide up-to-date information by identifying, extracting, cleaning, analyzing, visualizing, and interpreting.

The rising number of customers on social media platforms is increasing the growth rate of large enterprises, which would focus on customer retention. The deployment of social media management is helping companies understand customer sentiments about brands, trends, and competitors in the market and gather and analyze a vast amount of data from various platforms, such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Based on application, competitive intelligence segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
The competitive intelligence segment is projected to gain traction in the coming years, The competitive intelligence application in the social media management market incorporates all activities that a company undertakes to gain insights into what their competitors are doing, track their competitor’s activities, and any conversation that may be happening between a company and its competitor’s customers on social media networks.Social media networks can provide a plethora of information about customers and their experiences, needs, and perceptions.

Using the right social media management solution, a company can track these conversations focused on itself and its competitors. This information can be used to increase the company’s market intelligence and create a competitive edge.

Based on vertical, BFSI segment is expected to lead the social media management market during the forecast period
The Banking and financial institutions have begun to move their business focus toward digital transformation acceleration, allowing them to reconsider their operational model operations.With the growing need for cloud-based application development tools and data analytics, top BFSIs are attempting to bring new technologies to market and leveraging hybrid cloud-based solutions to provide a higher value proposition and services to financial consumers.

One major Chinese bank launched an integrated digital coronavirus program that included banking services, wealth management services, tutorials, timely advisory content, and non-banking-related services ranging from online shopping assistance to doctor appointments to disinfectant delivery.

APAC is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period
Asia Pacific (APAC) has continually presented lucrative market opportunities for social media management Solutions providers with a notable increase in social media management across its developed and emerging countries.Australia, Japan, Singapore, China, and India have displayed ample growth opportunities in the social media management market.

Owing to a rapidly proliferating technology-backed economical structure, APAC is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in social media management Solutions demand during the forecast period.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 62%, Tier 2 – 23%, and Tier 3 – 15%
• By Designation: C-level – 38%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 32%
• By Region: North America – 40%, Europe – 15%, APAC – 35%, MEA – 5%, Latin America– 5%.
Some prominent players profiled in the study are Adobe (US), IBM (US), Google (US), Oracle (US), Salesforce (US), Sprout Social (US), Hootsuite (Canada), Meltwater (US), Sprinklr (US), Digimind (France), HubSpot (US), Clarabridge (US), Khoros (US), Falcon.io (Denmark), Zoho Corporation (India), NetBase (US), Brandwatch (UK), Talkwalker (Europe), Buffer (US), Agorapulse (France), Sendible (UK), MavSocial (US), Socialbakers (Czech Republic), Synthesio (US), and eClincher (US).

Research coverage
The market study covers social media management market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component (solutions and services), deployment(cloud and on premises), organization size (small enterprises, medium-sized enterprises, and large enterprises), and regions.

The solutions segment is further segmented into social media marketing, social media monitoring, social media asset and risk management, and risk and compliance management.The services segment is further segmented into professional services and managed services.

The regional analysis of social media management market includes North America, EMEA, APAC, and Latin America. The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key benefits of buying the report
The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall Passenger Information social media management market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05744697/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Oil prices drop amid concerns over Delta variant rise in China

    Dan Eberhart, Canary LLC CEO joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest in the oil sector as oil prices tumble on worries over the China Delta Variant outbreak.

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – August 10th, 2021

    Following Monday’s rally, steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would deliver further upside for the majors on the day.

  • Can my employer make me get vaccinated?

    More U.S. companies like Disney, Google and Netflix are asking workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but is it legal?

  • Bayer loses third appeals case over glyphosate weedkiller

    Bayer lost a third appeal against U.S. court verdicts that awarded damages to customers blaming their cancers on use of its glyphosate-based weedkillers, leaving the German drugs and pesticides group to pin hopes for legal relief on the U.S. Supreme Court. A California appeals court late on Monday upheld an $86 million verdict that found Bayer responsible for a couple's cancer after using Bayer's glyphosate-based Roundup against weeds. Bayer in February 2020 filed an appeal, saying the verdict could not be reconciled with sound science or with product clearance from the federal environment regulator.

  • A rape allegation at Alibaba has prompted an outpouring in China about toxic work culture

    Forced drinking with clients is among many ways in which work culture in China still demeans women, online commentators noted.

  • As Delta Variant Spreads, Florida Hospitals Race to Find Open Beds

    The Delta variant has pushed Florida Covid-19 hospitalizations to records and AdventHealth’s Orlando-area hospitals beyond capacity, leaving patients to wait in emergency rooms in a potentially dangerous limbo.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Alibaba Fires Manager As Sexual Assault Case Rocks China

    (Bloomberg) -- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. has fired a manager accused of rape, moving to contain the fallout after an employee’s account of her ordeal went viral on social media and ignited fierce debate about rampant sexism across China’s tech industry.The Chinese internet giant didn’t identify the manager. Li Yonghe, appointed just last month to lead a newly created division overseeing much of Alibaba’s non-retail businesses from food delivery to travel, has resigned alongside his human resour

  • Here's Why Coinbase Global, Canaan, and Ebang International Were Up Big Today

    Rising prices for leading cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum's Ether, are prompting big gains for crypto-related stocks in today's trading. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN), Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN), and Ebang International Holdings (NASDAQ: EBON) are among the players in the space posting significant gains in the session. Ether's token price has risen 30% over the last month, while Bitcoin's price per token has climbed roughly 29% across the stretch.

  • China’s Top Oil Refiner Said to Cut Runs as Delta Hits

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest oil refiner is scaling back operations as Beijing’s aggressive response to the delta virus variant saps demand for road and aviation fuel, according to an analyst.State-owned China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., commonly known as Sinopec, is cutting run rates at some plants by 5% to 10% this month as compared with July levels, Jean Zou, an analyst at Shanghai-based commodities researcher ICIS-China, said in an interview. The analytics firm tracks refinery operations,

  • Types of Retirement Explained

    The prospect of retirement sparks a myriad of questions about how much you have saved up, where you want to live and when you plan to start. Retirement used to connote a post-work life of leisure on the front porch … Continue reading → The post Types of Retirement Explained appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Workhorse Reviews Electric Van Designs, Distances Itself From Lordstown Motors

    Workhorse Group delivered 14 electric delivery vans to customers in the second quarter but it is going back to the drawing board to figure out how to add more cargo capacity before it resumes ramping up production. In many ways, the Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) earnings report for the April to June period resembled previous quarters — a tale of delays and supplier issues. After ousting CEO Duane Hughes in favor of former Delphi Technologies CEO Rick Dauch, the Cincinnati-based company said it is und

  • Tyson Scrambles to Regain Chicken Profit as New Competitor Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Tyson Foods Inc., the top poultry producer in the U.S., is racing to get its chicken unit back on track as a new, formidable competitor emerges.The third and sixth biggest U.S. chicken companies, Sanderson Farms Inc. and Wayne Farms Inc., are combining in a $4.53 billion deal, according to a statement Monday from buyers Cargill Inc. and Continental Grain Co. The deal comes as Tyson’s chicken unit posted a loss in its third quarter amid a series of headaches including high feed pri

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Oil recovers from three-week low amid surge in Delta variant in Asia

    Oil prices rose more than $1 on Tuesday, recouping some of the losses in the previous session, as rise of demand in Europe and the United States outweighed concerns over a rise of COVID cases in Asian countries. Brent crude was up $1.20, or 1.7%, at $70.24 a barrel by 0858 GMT, and U.S. oil rose $1.47 cents, or 2.2%, to $67.95 a barrel. Both contracts dropped around 2.5% on Monday, but analysts believe the pandemic setback will not last for long.

  • Chinese Chipmakers Slump as Beijing Sends Speculation Warning

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s microchip industry is feeling the heat of Beijing’s regulatory scrutiny.A warning in state media Friday that regulators will show no tolerance in cracking down on speculators in the chip market sent related stocks lower on Monday.China’s biggest chip foundry Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. dropped 5% in Hong Kong, while Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd. tumbled 5.7% in its worst drop in nearly three months. Shanghai-listed Will Semiconductor Co. fell 5.7%, while

  • USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Dollar Continues to Rally on Strong JOLTs Report

    US Treasury yields rise

  • Delivery Hero to expand in Germany after Berlin return

    Delivery Hero said on Tuesday it would roll out its food and grocery delivery services in more German cities this autumn, heating up competition in the home market it quit three years ago to focus on Asia. The group founded a decade ago now spans around 50 countries but exited its home city of Berlin in 2018 when CEO Niklas Ostberg sold its German operations to Just Eat Takeaway for $1.1 billion. Ostberg announced a Berlin relaunch in May and, with its food delivery and quick commerce markets now up and running in four districts of the capital, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich will follow this autumn.

  • Starr Peak Announces Additional Expansion of Drilling Program to 60,000 Metres on NewMétal Property

    Starr Peak Mining Ltd. ("Starr Peak" or the "Company") (TSXV: STE) (OTC: STRPF) is pleased to announce another significant expansion to its ongoing drilling campaign on its NewMétal property ("NewMétal" or "the Property"), located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec near the town of Normétal. The NewMétal project also includes the past-producing Normétal Mine, from which ~10.1M tonnes of 2.15% Cu, 5.12% Zn, 0.549 g/t Au, and 45.25 g/t Ag were produced (Boivin, 1988).

  • Amazon Lures Advertisers From Facebook After Apple Privacy Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s move into digital advertising so far has mostly come at the expense of market leader Google since shoppers often bypass the search giant and look for products directly on Amazon.com. Now, the world’s largest online retailer is starting to grab advertisers from Facebook Inc., too.For years, Facebook -- No. 2 in U.S. digital ad sales -- was largely immune from such encroachments because social-media sites were considered distinct from the search advertising promine