U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,783.53
    +12.98 (+0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,685.92
    +282.70 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,488.40
    +13.15 (+0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.22
    -0.64 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.45
    -0.16 (-0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.40
    +2.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.88
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0028
    +0.0067 (+0.67%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2030
    +0.0470 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1522
    +0.0145 (+1.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.4960
    -0.1580 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,716.44
    -508.50 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.61
    -3.13 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

Social Media Management Software Market to record USD 22.6 Bn incremental growth; Adobe Inc., Agorapulse SAS, Brandwatch emerge as dominant vendors -- Technavio

·15 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global social media management software market size is expected to grow by USD 22.6 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of 21.25% between 2021 and 2026. Technavio has identified vendors by studying annual and financial reports, presentations, press releases, journals, and paid databases of the listed vendors.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Social Media Management Software Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Social Media Management Software Market 2022-2026

The market in focus is highly competitive and moderately fragmented, with the presence of a few international and several regional players that offer an array of social media management software to consumers. They focus on business expansion and service innovations to increase their profit margins and market share. Players adopt several competitive strategies, such as expansion, to maintain their position in the market. The competition in the market is expected to intensify with increasing partnerships to enhance market presence. This will also help the vendors to expand their customer base and gain a higher market share of the global social media management software market during the forecast period. Download Free Sample Report Here

Social Media Management Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The social media management software market report covers the following areas:

Social Media Management Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • Deployment

  • Geography

Retrieve social media management software market report highlights. Download Free Sample Report Now

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by Deployment, which is the leading segment in the market?

  • What are the major trends in the market? 

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?

  • Who are the top players in the market?

  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?

  • How big is the North American market

Get all your queries answered. Buy Report Now!

Technavio's library includes over 17,000+ reports covering more than 2,000 emerging technologies. Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" at just USD 5,000 and get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights

Social Media Management Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

Adobe Inc., Agorapulse SAS, Brandwatch, Digimind, eClincher Inc., Emplifi Inc, Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Khoros LLC, Meltwater BV, NetBase Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Qualtrics LLC, Salesforce.com Inc., Sendible Ltd., Sprinklr Inc., Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Sarl, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

Although the growing need to manage social media accounts efficiently will offer immense growth opportunities, threat from open-source social media management software is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this social media management software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Request Free Sample Report Now

Social Media Management Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist social media management software market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the social media management software market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the social media management software market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of social media management software market vendors

Related Reports:

The social media analytics market share in MEA is expected to increase by USD 613.37 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 24.28%. The growing availability and complexity of data is notably driving the social media analytics market growth in MEA, although factors such as shortage of skilled analytics professionals and high attrition rate may impede the market growth.

The customer analytics applications market share is expected to increase by USD 10.78 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 17.45%. The increasing number of social media users is notably driving the customer analytics applications market growth, although factors such as data privacy and security concerns may impede the market growth.

Social Media Management Software Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 21.25%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 22.6 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

19.32

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Adobe Inc., Agorapulse SAS, Brandwatch, Digimind, eClincher Inc., Emplifi Inc, Hootsuite Inc, HubSpot Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Khoros LLC, Meltwater BV, NetBase Solutions Inc., Oracle Corp., Qualtrics LLC, Salesforce.com Inc., Sendible Ltd., Sprinklr Inc., Sprout Social Inc., Talkwalker Sarl, and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Deployment

  • 5.3 Cloud-based - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 On-premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 India - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Adobe Inc.

  • 10.4 Digimind

  • 10.5 Hootsuite Inc

  • 10.6 International Business Machines Corp.

  • 10.7 Meltwater BV

  • 10.8 Oracle Corp.

  • 10.9 Salesforce.com Inc.

  • 10.10 Sprinklr Inc.

  • 10.11 Sprout Social Inc.

  • 10.12 Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Social Media Management Software Market 2022-2026
Global Social Media Management Software Market 2022-2026
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-media-management-software-market-to-record-usd-22-6-bn-incremental-growth-adobe-inc-agorapulse-sas-brandwatch-emerge-as-dominant-vendors--technavio-301668984.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Twitter asking some fired workers to return, reports say

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley discusses Twitter in the aftermath of massive layoffs and Elon Musk hitting back at impersonation accounts.

  • Elon Musk knows what he’s doing. Here’s the real value he sees in Twitter

    By using Twitter to speak directly to investors, Musk doesn’t have to rely on market analysts to drive his other companies' valuations, writes Bradley Tusk.

  • 15 Biggest Global Logistics and Shipping Companies

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 15 biggest global logistics and shipping companies in the world. To skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to see the 5 biggest global logistics and shipping companies. The global logistics and shipping industry is at a very interesting crossroads right now. While many […]

  • Frackers Say Oil Production Slowing in the Shale Patch

    Despite an extended streak of strong profits, shale companies are slowing their oil-field activity, keeping U.S. oil production roughly flat and offering little relief for tight global markets. What was expected to be a banner year for U.S. oil production has failed to materialize as creeping inflation-related costs, supply-chain snarls and disappointing well performance for some companies have coalesced to limit domestic output, executives and analysts said. Global oil prices averaged about $100 a barrel in the third quarter, according to Bank of Nova Scotia and in past years such prices have prompted increased shale production.

  • Elon Musk Defies Management Mantras With His Rapid Overhaul at Twitter

    In his first week at Twitter, the billionaire fired top leaders, conducted sweeping layoffs and hinted that other changes could be on the way.

  • Apple: iPhone shipments delayed over China Covid lockdown

    Firm warns customers to expect longer wait times for its new iPhone due China's Covid lockdown.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Top Growth Stocks Near a 52-Week Low to Buy Now

    Economic uncertainty sent the Nasdaq Composite tumbling into a bear market this year. No one knows when the economy will improve or when the bear market will end, but both of those things will happen eventually. For instance, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) and Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) are trading near a 52-week low, and both stocks are worth buying.

  • Former Petrobras executive asks Brazil court to block dividend payment

    Guilherme Estrella, former director of Brazil's state-controlled oil giant Petrobras, filed a lawsuit in court to block the payment of dividends by the company. In a late Friday filing, Petrobras reported that Estrella, a former director of exploration and production, requested the blocking of 32.1 billion reais ($6.6 billion) in dividends that would be paid in advance to the federal government, as approved in July. Estrella asks for studies to be carried out to prove that the distribution of dividends does not compromise the company's competitiveness.

  • Diesel shortage keeps fuel prices high at the pump

    Gasoline prices have started to hit the brakes, but it has been full steam ahead for diesel, with U.S. supplies of the fuel used in freight transportation and agriculture dropping to their lowest on record for this time of year.

  • SEC gets more time to file reply briefs in XRP lawsuit against Ripple

    The U.S. SEC has received approval from the court to extend the time for all parties to submit reply briefs, in the ongoing lawsuit the SEC filed in 2020 against Ripple.

  • Meta to cut thousands of jobs this week

    Meta is planning to begin mass sackings that will affect thousands of workers from this week, adding to the mounting job losses across Silicon Valley.

  • 3 Supermarket Stocks to Watch Despite Industry Concerns

    The Zacks Retail - Supermarkets industry players are battling cost inflation and supply-chain hurdles. Efforts to boost omnichannel operations keep Walmart (WMT), The Kroger Co. (KR) and Companhia Brasileira (CBD) well placed.

  • As layoffs mount, one tech CEO figured out how to do them right

    Stripe Inc. CEO Patrick Collison showed there's a far more humane way to deliver bad news.

  • Carvana, Dealers Show Perils of Deflation. Ford, GM Investors Should Watch Out.

    Carvana isn't the only auto dealer that reported a disappointing quarter. Falling prices have car buyers waiting for a better deal.

  • Disney overtook Netflix as the streaming leader, and is expected to widen its lead

    Walt Disney Co. displaced Netflix Inc. as king of the video-streaming market, and it is expected to widen the gap.

  • Lidar rivals Ouster, Velodyne end legal battle with a merger

    The companies say the deal is a "merger of equals" in which shareholders of each one will own 50% of the new company, but Ouster's CEO will run the new company and Velodyne shareholders are being paid an 8% premium.

  • Starbucks Has a Sneaky Way to Make an Extra $1 Billion

    Technology and coffee seem to go well together. The smart phone technology that makes it easy to order your favorite coffee ahead of time also allows you to customize that order and you can change it every day for up to 170,000 days. The desire for something warm and cozy pared with the ability to choose the temperature, flavor, sweetness makes a trip into Starbucks or through the drive though one that leaves customers feeling a warm sensation, and it's not just the beverage.

  • Making Spousal IRA Contributions

    Spousal IRA contributions allow a working spouse to put money in their nonworking spouse's retirement account, if they meet these requirements.

  • 4 Consumer Products-Discretionary Stocks to Watch Amid Industry Headwinds

    Prestige Consumer Healthcare (PBH), Central Garden & Pet (CENT), Traeger (COOK) and The RealReal (REAL) have been focusing on superior product strategy and prudent capital investments.

  • Seniors Are Using This Plan to Up Their Retirement Income

    Many adults approaching retirement age have little to no retirement savings. In fact, the U.S. Government Accountability Office said that almost 50% of households headed by someone aged 55 and older had no retirement savings in 2016. And as the retirement age … Continue reading → The post Here's a New Way to Generate Lifetime Income for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.