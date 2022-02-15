U.S. markets open in 2 hours

  • S&P Futures

    4,464.25
    +70.25 (+1.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,903.00
    +432.00 (+1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,558.25
    +305.25 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.60
    +39.20 (+1.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.10
    -3.36 (-3.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.80
    -17.60 (-0.94%)
     

  • Silver

    23.27
    -0.57 (-2.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1342
    +0.0033 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9960
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.79
    -1.57 (-5.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3547
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6700
    +0.1200 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,222.95
    +2,154.94 (+5.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.00
    +58.80 (+6.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,586.68
    +55.09 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,865.19
    -214.40 (-0.79%)
     

Social Native acquires creator assets from Influence.co, further expanding its investment in the creator economy

·2 min read

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Social Native, a global marketplace providing scalable content solutions for businesses, announced the acquisition of creator assets from Influence.co, a company that runs a professional network designed for influencers. The move will accelerate the expansion of Social Native's creator marketplace.

Social Native invests in the Creator Economy

"We are committed to empowering human creativity across the globe. This acquisition further strengthens our stronghold on activating large volumes of diverse creators." says David Shadpour, Founder and CEO of Social Native. "As more and more brands embrace the creator economy, our investment in data and machine learning ensures brands are able to scale diverse content required to stay relevant in 2022 and beyond."

With an estimated market size of $104B, the creator economy is fueled by a new generation of consumers who are influenced by content shared by their peers in the digital landscape. Retailers who have embraced social commerce as a strategy to extend revenue and reach are seeking new cost-efficient channels to generate authentic content at scale - not possible with marketing agencies or in-house production teams.

"We are proud to serve brands and creators alike in our mission to empower the creator economy. Creator content is naturally diverse, relatable, cost-effective and scalable" David says. "The creator economy is the natural path to sourcing high volumes of branded content."

Social Native has seen consistent growth since its inception in 2015. The rise of the creator economy and its growing global client base led the company in 2020 to acquire Olapic, a UGC enterprise solution highly sought after by e-commerce retailers. Since then, the company has made significant investments in talent acquisition including key executive hires and has more than doubled the size of its product and engineering employees.

Follow Social Native on LinkedIn to stay up to date.

Media contact
claire.lin@socialnative.com

Investor relations contact
erik.rothschild@socialnative.com

About Social Native
Social Native is the leading global marketplace connecting brands to the creator economy - generating an unparalleled selection of branded content. Thousands of global brands like Adidas, Estée Lauder and Airbnb use Social Native to optimize ever-growing content demands across e-commerce and digital media.

Social Native is on a mission to grow and empower creator economies by building scalable content solutions.

About Influence.co
Influence.co is the world's first platform for the global influencer marketing community to build a professional presence, share and engage around amazing content, and build lasting relationships.

Social Native is the leading global marketplace connecting brands to the creator economy - generating an unparalleled selection of branded content. Visit socialnative.com to learn more.
Social Native is the leading global marketplace connecting brands to the creator economy - generating an unparalleled selection of branded content. Visit socialnative.com to learn more.
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-native-acquires-creator-assets-from-influenceco-further-expanding-its-investment-in-the-creator-economy-301480263.html

SOURCE Social Native

Recommended Stories

  • Buffett's Berkshire extends board shuffle as Tom Murphy resigns

    Murphy had been a Berkshire director since 2003. His departure followed the 2020 exit from the board of Bill Gates, another friend of Buffett's and co-founder of Microsoft Corp, after 16 years of service.

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Drained Crypto Accounts at IRA Financial Leave Victims Searching for Answers

    Retirement accounts held at Gemini were hit during a Feb. 8 exploit. The crypto IRA firm has yet to say much but victims estimate millions of dollars were moved.

  • Oil Slumps as Russia Says Some Troops to Return to Bases

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil retreated from the highest since 2014 as traders weighed a possible cooling in the Ukrainian crisis.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityBrent futures fell as much as 2.1% to trade below $95 a barrel while

  • Two California executives allegedly defrauded the H-1B system repeatedly for years

    A California company and the government can’t seem to agree on what the law says about H-1B. PerfectVIPs chief executive officer Namrata Patnaik, 42, and human resources manager Kartiki Parekh, 56, have been accused of conspiracy to commit visa fraud. “The indictment charges that from 2011 through April 2017, Patnaik and Parekh submitted fraudulent H-1B visa applications for foreign workers sponsored by PerfectVIPs and that Patnaik later laundered the proceeds of the visa fraud,” the department of justice said on Feb. 11.

  • Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement?

    An IRA (and its corollary, the Roth IRA) is a form of tax-advantaged retirement account that lets you save money during your working years so you can withdraw it during retirement. There is no age limit to contributing to an … Continue reading → The post Can You Contribute to an IRA After Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • IBM executives called older workers ‘dinobabies’ in company emails, according to age-discrimination lawsuit

    The emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company.

  • Artificial intelligence giant SenseTime moves further beyond facial recognition systems with new initiative in manufacturing sector

    SenseTime, the Hong Kong-based software company that runs the world's largest artificial intelligence (AI) platform, is moving further beyond facial recognition systems by applying its technology to the car components manufacturing sector. The company, which went public in Hong Kong last December, said in a statement on Monday that it has launched an AI-enabled automated engine defect detection system with SenseSpring - its proprietary industrial quality inspection training platform - for use by

  • Amazon buys, sells N. Va. sites in deals totaling more than $230M

    Amazon's data center arm is changing up its real estate presence in Northern Virginia with another pair of deals. Both involve an entity with past ties to a party Amazon has sued in federal court.

  • Microsoft to fully reopen offices soon in move toward hybrid work

    The Redmond-based tech giant expects employees to finalize hybrid work plans by the end of March. It cited declining Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in King County for its decision, as well as high vaccination rates.

  • Why Tesla could end up paying a 'huge settlement' in racial bias case

    Tesla isn’t unique among Fortune 500 companies in facing legal complaints alleging racism, though a formal lawsuit from government regulators can pose serious risks.

  • Didi to Cut Up to 20% of Jobs Before Hong Kong Listing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese ridehailing giant Didi Global Inc. plans to reduce its overall headcount by as much as 20% as the troubled tech firm pushes ahead with plans to transfer its stock-market listing to Hong Kong, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between

  • Facebook illegally scanned people’s faces and fingers, Texas lawsuit alleges

    Meta has allegedly been ‘storing millions of biometric identifiers’ it got from users without their consent

  • Some Amazon employees fear missing out as pay boost takes effect

    Though employees in certain roles have been told there could be salary increases this April, they aren't guaranteed for everyone and could be given out unevenly. "It is clear that Amazon is further alienating the top talent that they supposedly want to retain," says one employee.

  • Can I Fund a Roth IRA and Contribute to My Employer's Retirement Plan?

    Can you contribute to a 401(k) and Roth IRA? The short answer is yes. Learn more about the rules, regulations, and limitations here.

  • BorgWarner sales drop 6.9% on declining industry production

    BorgWarner Inc. said Tuesday its fourth quarter net income fell to $129 million, 54 cents a share, from $358 million, or $1.52 a share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings dropped to $1.06 a share in the latest quarter, from $1.18 a share. Sales dropped 6.9% to $3.66 billion as a decline in industry production more than offset increased demand, the company said. Borg Warner was expected to earn 76 cents a share on sales of $3.49 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. For 2022, Borg War

  • Here's What Employers Are Willing to Do to Keep Workers

    Better retirement plan matching contributions, easier vesting requirements and withdrawal options? There's never been a better time to be a worker who wants to save for the future.

  • White House Seeks to Avoid Gas Price Shocks From Ukraine Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- The White House is discussing with other countries and energy companies how to avoid shortages of natural gas and other fuels in the event Russia invades Ukraine, a spokeswoman said, including temporary increases in production.Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceElo

  • California, Texas pension funds among new investors in EV startup Rivian

    Seven state government employee pension funds including CalPERS, the largest U.S. pension plan, took stakes in electric vehicle startup Rivian Automotive Inc in the quarter that ended Dec. 31, according to securities filings released Monday. The Teacher Retirement System of Texas, the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS) and the Maryland State Retirement and Pension System were among the seven as well as pension funds for Utah, Colorado, North Carolina and Wisconsin, according to data from fund tracker WhaleWisdom.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 312%, Says Wall Street

    It's only February, but investors are already having a tough year. The technology sector is suffering the most with the Nasdaq 100 index down over 12% year to date. First-of-its-kind artificial intelligence company, C3.ai (NYSE: AI), might be one candidate.