Unilever named war sponsor by Ukrainian government

Unilever, the food giant that prides itself on its “social purpose”, has been named “an international sponsor of war” by the Ukrainian government.

The company, which owns Marmite, Hellmann’s mayonnaise and Dove, was accused by Ukrainian veterans of “contributing hundreds of millions in tax revenues to a state which is killing civilians”.

The consumer goods giant said last year it would review its operations in Russia in the wake of the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. However, the company – known for taking ethical stances – has continued to sell food and hygiene products in the country, with executives from the company saying earlier this year that “exiting is not straightforward”.

Unilever has previously faced criticism from investors over its ethical stance. Terry Smith, a leading fund manager who owns a 0.6pc stake in the business, last year accused it of spouting “corporate gobbledegook” and “meaningless platitudes”, adding: “A company which feels it has to define the purpose of Hellmann’s mayonnaise has in our view clearly lost the plot.”

The group of veterans and international activists – part of the Ukraine Solidarity Project – on Monday installed a billboard outside of Unilever’s London headquarters, showing wounded Ukrainian soldiers in the style of the company’s Dove adverts. It came on the same day that Unilever was officially placed on the Ukrainian government’s international sponsors of war list.

Anna Nolan, from the Ukraine Solidarity Project, said Unilever’s comments that it was reviewing its position in Russia raised questions on “what it would take for them to leave Russia, given the amount of war crimes that we’ve already seen being committed”.

She added: “It prides itself on being a leader when it comes to environmental and social responsibility, but it does have a blind spot when it comes to conflict-affected areas and Ukrainians are paying the price for that lack of leadership.”

Valeriia Voshchevska, a spokesman for the activist group, claimed that, by staying in Russia, Unilever was also funding the Wagner mercenary group which MPs in Britain have urged to be designated a terrorist organisation.

Laws in Russia require all large companies to “contribute directly to the war effort, including potentially through the conscription of Unilever’s 3,000-strong workforce”.

Ms Voshchevska said: “[Unilever] risks its staff and resources being mobilised into Putin’s machine. Some of the world’s biggest companies have already left Russia. It’s possible – after 16 months of war – that the time for excuses has passed.”

Unilever has previously argued that abandoning its Russia operations would “result in more contribution to the Russian economy than the approach we are taking right now.”

Its Ben & Jerry’s brand in particular has adopted hardline stances on social issues and geopolitics, finding itself at the centre of controversy on a number of occasions.

Last year, the ice cream brand criticised US President Joe Biden for efforts to try to avert a war in Ukraine. Ben & Jerry’s wrote on Twitter: “Sending thousands more US troops to Europe in response to Russia’s threats against Ukraine only fans the flame of war.”

The ice cream brand also attempted to boycott occupied Palestinian territories – sparking a row with its owner Unilever, which blocked the move. Instead, Unilever sold Ben & Jerry’s Israeli business to a local operator. Unilever at the time said it “rejects completely and repudiates unequivocally any form of discrimination or intolerance”.

Unilever has been contacted for comment.

