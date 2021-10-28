U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,553.25
    +8.75 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,449.00
    +60.00 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,622.75
    +35.50 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,256.60
    +7.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.14
    -1.52 (-1.84%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.30
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.12
    -0.07 (-0.27%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    -0.0900 (-5.56%)
     

  • Vix

    16.98
    +1.00 (+6.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3736
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6360
    -0.1740 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,946.02
    -1,600.19 (-2.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,410.75
    -63.58 (-4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,253.27
    -24.35 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,843.03
    -255.21 (-0.88%)
     

Social Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 1.10 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Technological Advances in Social Robots to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Robots Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Social Robots Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Social Robots Market by Component and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the social robots market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.10 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Drivers

  • Market Challenges

The technological advances in social robots and increasing government support for the development of advanced social robots are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high cost will challenge market growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!

The social robots market report is segmented by component (hardware, software, and services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for social robots in APAC.

View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

  • Laundry Folding Robots Market: The Laundry Folding Robots Market has been segmented by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Now

  • Robotics Market in Middle East: The robotics market in Middle East has been segmented by application (services and industrial) and geography (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Qatar, and rest of Middle East). Download Free Sample Now

Social Robots Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 1.10 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

13.10

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America

Performing market contribution

APAC at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, China, UK, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, Furhat Robotics AB, Hitachi Ltd., Knightscope Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., PAL Robotics SL, Savioke Inc., SoftBank Group Corp., and Ubtech Robotics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-robots-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-10-bn-from-2020-to-2025--technological-advances-in-social-robots-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301408889.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Suncor doubles dividend as oil price surge powers profit

    The company, Canada's No.2 oil and gas producer, has generated strong free cash flow this year as energy prices soar on tight supplies and growing global fuel demand. Earlier this month, the North American crude oil benchmark hit a seven-year high of more than $85 per barrel. The rebound helped Suncor reinstate its dividend to pre-pandemic 2019 levels of 42 Canadian cents per share, from 21 Canadian cents per share.

  • Lucid Air Dream Edition's First Customers Can Take Possession Of Luxury EV Sedan Saturday

    Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) shares are trading solidly higher after it confirmed a timeline for customer deliveries of its first EVs. What Happened: Newark, California-based Lucid said Tuesday initial deliveries of the Dream Edition launch versions of Lucid Air will be made available to the first group of reservation holders Saturday, Oct. 30. The Dream Edition comes in two versions — the Dream Edition Performance and the Dream Edition Range. The company said production started at its Casa

  • Arteris jumps in debut as investors bet on chip-tech company

    Chip IP and tech firm Arteris jumped in its market debut; CEO Charles Janac joined Yahoo Finance to discuss company prospects and the ongoing global chip shortage.

  • Coal returns from the dead to power the world as renewables fall short

    Transitioning to green energy will take time. Meanwhile, governments bring back the dirtiest of fossil fuels.

  • These 10 Stocks Make Up 87% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    When it comes to investing success, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett is in a class of his own. Buffett may not be infallible, but he's helped create more than $600 billion in shareholder value for the company's shareholders since taking the helm in 1965. As a whole, Berkshire Hathaway's shares have averaged an annual gain of 20% over the past 56 years, leading to an aggregate gain of better than 3,300,000%.

  • Ginkgo Bioworks spinout launches with $78M to bioengineer beauty products

    After four years within the labs of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc. as an entrepreneur-in-residence, Jasmina Aganovic is striking out on her own as CEO of a new startup at the intersection of biotech and beauty: Arcaea.

  • Putin Orders More Gas for Europe Next Month, Sending Down Price

    (Bloomberg) -- President Vladimir Putin ordered Gazprom PJSC to start refilling its European gas-storage facilities next month, sending prices lower as long-awaited additional Russian supplies could soon be on the way.Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaThe Russian gas giant was told to boost inventories at its facilities in Germany and Austr

  • GM and McDonald's beat Q3 earnings expectations, Boeing misses on jet delays

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Q3 earnings reports from General Motors, McDonald's and Boeing.

  • KPMG employees will get automatic employer 401(k) contributions — without a match — and many more benefit perks

    KPMG, one of the Big Four accounting firms, is changing the benefits and compensation for its employees in a move the chief executive characterized as a way to “make the complicated simple” and give its workers “the flexibility they need.” Employers are working to attract and retain employees with generous benefits and enhanced flexibility. “I believe part of my job is to build support systems that help our people when they need it most,” KPMG Chairman and CEO Paul Knopp said in a statement highlighting the changes.

  • Oil Drops as Iran and EU Prepare to Resume Nuclear Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after Iran and the European Union agreed to restart negotiations on a revival of the 2015 nuclear accord before the end of next month, signaling a greater prospect of Iranian barrels coming back to the market. Most Read from BloombergA Deep Dive Into Squid Game's World of InequalityMeet Six People Fighting Water Scarcity Across the GlobeHamburg Is at the Heart of Germany’s Growing Dilemma Over ChinaFutures in New York fell 2.4% on Wednesday. A date for the big-power t

  • United Airlines says unvaccinated pilots costing airline $700,000 a week

    United said an extension of a temporary restraining order would "impose irreparable and significant harm on United. It would also be unfair to United’s vaccinated employees."

  • Top Growth Stocks for November 2021

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • Column: Exxon Mobil is using a bizarre Texas rule to harass a California beach city

    Exxon is exploiting a unique Texas courthouse procedure to intimidate global warming activists.

  • Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. Announces Third Quarter Financial Results, Dividend Policy & Return of Capital Framework and Operational & Guidance Updates

    Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. ("Tamarack" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with Tamarack's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") which are available on SEDAR at www.s

  • Microsoft adds 23,000 employees in past year, mostly outside Redmond

    Like other tech giants, the Redmond company has brought record numbers onto its payrolls. But hiring isn't focused in its home state anymore.

  • 3 High-Growth Tech Stocks With 102% to 145% Upside, According to Wall Street

    Since the Great Recession ended more than 12 years ago, growth stocks have been the place to be. Driven by innovation, tech stocks have handily outperformed the benchmark S&P 500 over the past decade.

  • 'The threat of COVID is not gone," says Milwaukee medical director

    Dr. Ben Weston, Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center Medical Director, talks about the process of approving the COVID-19 vaccine for children and the global fight against COVID-19.

  • Rent the Runway jumps in trading debut

    'Rent the Runway' CEO Jennifer Hyman joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the clothing subscription services initial public offering Wednesday.

  • Oil drops more than 1% as U.S. stockpiles rise sharply

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Wednesday after U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose more than expected, even as fuel inventories dropped and tanks at the nation's largest storage hub emptied further. The bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. crude stocks gave some investors an impetus to unload long positions after strong gains in recent weeks brought both the Brent and U.S. crude benchmarks to multi-year highs. Brent oil futures ended down $1.82, or 2.1%, to $84.58 a barrel, after closing at a seven-year high on Tuesday.

  • Top Communications Stocks for November 2021

    These are the communications stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for November 2021.