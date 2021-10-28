Social Robots Market Size to Grow by USD 1.10 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Technological Advances in Social Robots to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Social Robots Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the social robots market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 1.10 bn. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Talk to our analyst.
Key Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
The technological advances in social robots and increasing government support for the development of advanced social robots are some of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high cost will challenge market growth.
To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio, Read our FREE Sample Report right now!
The social robots market report is segmented by component (hardware, software, and services) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). APAC will be the leading region with 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for social robots in APAC.
View our sample report for additional insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.
Some Companies Mentioned
To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
Related Reports:
Laundry Folding Robots Market: The Laundry Folding Robots Market has been segmented by end-user (residential and commercial) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). Download Free Sample Now
Robotics Market in Middle East: The robotics market in Middle East has been segmented by application (services and industrial) and geography (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt (Arab Republic of Egypt), Qatar, and rest of Middle East). Download Free Sample Now
Social Robots Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.43%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.10 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
13.10
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, UK, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BLUE FROG ROBOTICS SAS, Furhat Robotics AB, Hitachi Ltd., Knightscope Inc., Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp., PAL Robotics SL, Savioke Inc., SoftBank Group Corp., and Ubtech Robotics Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/social-robots-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-10-bn-from-2020-to-2025--technological-advances-in-social-robots-to-boost-market-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301408889.html
SOURCE Technavio