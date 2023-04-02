U.S. markets closed

Social Security: When April 2023 Benefit Payments Are Scheduled

16
Josephine Nesbit
·2 min read
JJ Gouin / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JJ Gouin / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Social Security checks for April 2023 are scheduled to go out. Social Security payments are distributed according to the same monthly schedule, with payments going out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of each month, depending on your date of birth.

SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
Learn: 3 Signs You’re Serious About Raising Your Credit Score

Here’s when you should expect your April 2023 Social Security benefit payment:

  • If your birth date is on the 1st-10th of the month, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, April 12.

  • If your birth date is on the 11th-20th, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, April 19.

  • If your birth date is on the 21st-31st, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, April 26.

If you received Social Security before May 1997, or if you’re receiving both Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI), then you will receive Social Security on April 3rd, and SSI was paid out on March 31st. SSI can be paid out the month before if the first starts on the weekend.

If you don’t receive your payment on the expected date, the Social Security Administration advises allowing three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security. The SSA can be reached at 1-800-772-1213 on Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing may reach the SSA’s TTY line at 1-800-325-0778.

Take Our Poll: Do You Think the US Should Raise the Medicare Tax on High Earners To Help Save the Program?

The amount of money each recipient receives is calculated based on “average indexed monthly earnings,” according to the SSA, which is 35 years of a worker’s indexed earnings. A worker becomes eligible for retirement benefits when they reach age 62. However, you are only entitled to your full benefit amount when you reach your full retirement age. You can receive your maximum amount if you delay receiving benefits until age 70.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: When April 2023 Benefit Payments Are Scheduled

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandUBS May Cut Workforce by 20-30% After CS TakeoverVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsNew York Plans to Close Key Streets for Trump’s ArraignmentProminent money