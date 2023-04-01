U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,969.80
    -10.50 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,520.38
    -66.34 (-0.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

2.9k
Selena Fragassi
·5 min read
SHAWN THEW / EPA-EFE
SHAWN THEW / EPA-EFE

On Feb. 13, Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.) formally reintroduced The Social Security Expansion Act to Congress, and this time, he had a lot more support from fellow lawmakers pushing the initiative.

Social Security: 20% Cuts to Your Payments May Come Sooner Than Expected
Learn: 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement

As GOBankingRates previously reported, the Social Security Expansion Act was first introduced on June 9 by Sanders and U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.). Under terms of the bill, anyone who is a current Social Security recipient, or who will turn 62 in 2023, would receive an extra $200 in each monthly check. Meaning, Social Security recipients could get an additional $2,400 a year in benefits if the bill wins approval — something seniors would no doubt welcome as inflation wipes out their annual cost-of-living increases.

While the initial June 9 introduction of the measure has remained dormant, Sanders and a new coalition of supporters — including cosigners Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Reps. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill.) and Val Hoyle (D-Ore.) — have renewed interest amid proposed cuts to Social Security as the U.S. faces its latest debt ceiling crisis.

The latest draft of the bill also provides a way forward for the severely underfunded program, ensuring that future generations can receive benefits through 2096 by taxing the highest earners in the country. According to a press release from Sanders’ office, this will be done “all without raising taxes by one penny on over 93% of American households that make $250,000 or less.”

“At a time when nearly half of older Americans have no retirement savings and almost 50% of our nation’s seniors are trying to survive on an income of less than $25,000 a year, our job is not to cut Social Security,” Sanders said in the statement.

“Our job is to expand Social Security so that every senior in America can retire with the dignity that they deserve and every person with a disability can live with the security they need. The legislation that we are introducing today will expand Social Security benefits by $2,400 a year and will extend the solvency of Social Security for the next 75 years by making sure that the wealthiest people in our society pay their fair share into the system. Right now, a Wall Street CEO who makes $30 million pays the same amount into Social Security as someone who makes $160,000 a year. Our bill puts an end to that absurdity which will allow us to protect Social Security for generations to come while lifting millions of seniors out of poverty.”

Sen. Warren added, “As House Republicans try to use a manufactured debt ceiling crisis to cut the Social Security that Americans have earned, I’m working with Senator Sanders to expand Social Security and extend its solvency by making the wealthy pay their fair share, so everyone can retire with dignity.”

Republican Leaders Say They’re Not Interested in Cutting Social Security, Medicare

For their part, GOP leaders are also stating that they are not interested in cuts to Social Security or Medicare. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) made remarks on the subject as recently as Feb. 14, per The Hill.

“It continues to come up. The president was talking about it in the State of the Union,” he said. “So let me say it one more time. There is no agenda on the part of Senate Republicans to revisit Medicare or Social Security. Period.”

This sentiment was echoed by Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who said that cuts to Social Security and Medicare should be “completely off the table,” in January, according to CNBC. McCarthy reiterated his party’s support for these entitlement programs.

“If you read our Commitment to America, all we talk about is strengthening Medicare and Social Security,” he told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Jan. 29.

Social Security: Insolvent in Just Over a Decade?

Beyond the chatter around the debt ceiling crisis, the Social Security Expansion Act bill is timely for a couple of reasons. First, it follows a Social Security Administration announcement in 2022 that Americans will stop receiving their full Social Security benefits in about 13 years without actions to bolster the program.

It also comes during a period of historically high inflation that has a particularly big impact on seniors living on fixed incomes, many of whom rely solely on Social Security payments. According to the press release from Senator Sanders’ office: “Nearly 40 percent of seniors rely on Social Security for a majority of their income; one in seven rely on it for more than 90 percent of their income; and nearly half of Americans aged 55 and older have no retirement savings at all.”

The new bill aims to ease the financial strain by boosting each recipient’s monthly check. The average monthly Social Security check was about $1,658 as of Dec. 2022, meaning a $200 increase would represent a 12% boost.

Live Richer Podcast: How To Leverage Your Investments

In addition to Sanders, Warren, Schakowsky and Hoyle, additional Congresspeople supporting the Social Security Expansion Act include other key members of the Democratic party such as Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) and Cory Booker (N.J.) as well as Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), Jamie Raskin (Md.) and Rashida Tlaib (Mich.). More than 50 organizations have also endorsed the bill.

More From GOBankingRates

This headline and story have been updated with additional information.

Vance Cariaga contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

Recommended Stories

  • Trump NFT sales skyrocket more than 400% on news of his indictment

    He became the first former U.S. president to be indicted for a crime on Thursday.

  • Your Advisor May Not Be Getting This Retirement Change Right

    When President Joe Biden signed SECURE 2.0 Act into law in late December 2022, advisors began digesting the provisions of the legislation. The changes inside SECURE 2.0 range from new rules related to 529 college savings plans to when retirees should take … Continue reading → The post What Most Advisors Are Missing About SECURE 2.0 Act appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The next market trend could be 'bigger' than SVB, expert says

    Even though the Federal Reserve might have started bending the inflation curve, Mick Mulvaney and Anton Schutz warn the central bank is ignoring "the real problem out there."

  • NASDAQ-Traded REIT Loses 89% Of Value In 17 Months

    Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) traded at $27 in October 2021 and now goes for $2.97 — one of the steepest declines among real estate investment trusts (REITs). The company is reeling from the effects of interest-rate hikes and a general drop in the value of real estate. With a market capitalization of $181 million, it’s not a major REIT, but that big of a loss in value gets noticed. Funds from operations (FFO) over the most recent 12 months was negative 289% and for the pas

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns economic ‘trilemma’ is making a financial crash inevitable

    Troubled regional lenders will starve indebted businesses and households of credit, trigger a hard landing, and turn a liquidity crisis into a balance sheet crisis, warns the noted economist.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaPutin Signs New Russia Foreign Policy Against ‘Hostile’ WestPromine

  • When Does a Retiree's Income Trigger Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • How Trump Indictment May Affect Republican Party

    Rokk Solutions Parter Kristen Hawn gives her thoughts after the New York grand jury voted yes to indict former President Donald Trump. Hawn talks about how this may affect both the Democratic and Republican parties, and what this means for the Biden administration. She speaks with Joe Mathieu on Bloomberg's "Balance of Power."

  • Social Security surplus will run out in 10 years, report estimates

    Social Security would be able to pay out only 77% in benefits starting in 2033, according to the new estimates.

  • Bond Traders Eye More Gains After Volatile But Lucrative Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasuries are coming off one of the most turbulent quarters in years with the best returns since 2020 and there are reasons to expect more gains are in store.Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaPutin Signs New Russia Foreign Policy Against ‘

  • Intensity and insults rise as lawmakers debate debt ceiling

    Fights over increasing the nation’s borrowing authority have been contentious in Congress, yet follow a familiar pattern: Time and again, lawmakers found a way to step back from the brink before markets began to panic and the nation risked a dangerous default on its debt. Led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy, they have ruled out passing a “clean” debt ceiling increase even as the White House insists such legislation be passed without conditions. The political conditions are comparable to 2011, when a new Republican majority swept into power after a resounding election win and was determined to confront a Democratic White House and extract major spending cuts in return for a debt limit increase.

  • DWAC Stock Jumps After Donald Trump Indictment

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock, the special purpose acquisition company aiming to take former President Donald Trump's tech and social-media platform public, soared Friday after a grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump. The grand jury voted to indict Trump Thursday after hearing evidence the former president allegedly paid hush-money to a porn star during the 2016 election. Trump is now expected to come to New York to face the charges.

  • Consumer Spending Growth Slowed and Core Inflation Eased in February

    Consumer spending increased a seasonally adjusted 0.2% in February, compared with January’s revised 2% increase, which was the largest one-month gain in nearly two years.

  • Fed's Waller: US inflation can drop without much harm to job market

    U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday said recent data is consistent with the notion that the U.S. central bank may be able to drive down inflation without serious harm to the labor market. If people really have begun to believe that prices are going to just keep on rising, then defeating high inflation could require dramatic actions by the Fed to puncture those expectations, Waller said in remarks prepared for an academic conference at the San Francisco Fed. Dramatic Fed rate hikes could slow the economy suddenly and lead to large job losses.

  • When will the Fed stop raising rates? The time could be coming soon

    Borrowing rates are likely going to top 5 percent before the Fed calls it quits.

  • Trump Indictment Could Boost GOP Primary Bid, but Hurt in a Rematch With Joe Biden

    The former president’s supporters have rallied to his side, but swing voters might be repelled by latest legal controversy.

  • Russia set for smaller GDP contraction in 2023, but no room for rate cut: Reuters poll

    Russia's economy is set for a shallower contraction this year than previously thought, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, but above-target inflation will prevent the central bank from trimming its key rate, squeezing growth prospects. Russia's economy proved resilient in the face of tough Western sanctions imposed after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February last year, but a return to pre-conflict levels of prosperity may be far off as more government spending is directed towards the military. Sergey Konygin, chief economist at Sinara Investment Bank, expects GDP growth of 0.5% in 2023, above the consensus forecast and in spite of deteriorating domestic demand.

  • How Trump’s Indictment Spells Trouble for Stocks and the Economy

    Avoiding a default by the U.S. just got harder. Congress, which desperately needs to compromise, will have a tough time.