Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in June — Here’s Why

MonicaNinker / iStock.com

Social Security recipients are likely breathing a little easier now that the U.S. House has passed a bill to raise the debt ceiling, thereby lowering the risk that Social Security payments could be delayed. The Senate is expected to approve the bill as well, The Guardian reported, and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it into law.

Social Security: Proposal for $2,400 Extra in Checks Expanded and Reintroduced in Congress

Discover: 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement

With those worries eased, Social Security beneficiaries can now focus on their next payments, which begin on June 1. Some recipients — specifically, those receive Supplement Security Income (SSI) — will get two payments this month.

SSI beneficiaries will receive one check on June 1 and another on June 30, according to the Social Security Administration.

Because of a quirk in the payment schedule, SSI beneficiaries get two payments in March, June, September and December, while no payments are deposited in January, April, July and October. The extra payment in June can be considered an advance for the next month.

If you don’t receive your payment on the expected date, the SSA advises allowing three additional mailing days before contacting the agency. If you receive a direct deposit, you can expect to receive your payment on the scheduled date, but availability of the funds might depend on your bank.

SSI benefits are provided to low-income individuals with limited resources who are blind or age 65 or older, or who have a qualifying disability. A qualifying disability is one that keeps you from working and is expected to last one year or result in death

In 2023, the federal SSI benefit rate is $914 for an individual and $1,371 for a couple. However, some states supplement the federal SSI benefit with additional payments, which makes the total SSI benefit higher. SSI benefit amounts and state supplemental payment amounts vary based upon your income, living arrangements and other factors, according to the SSA.

The following states and U.S. territories do not pay a supplement to SSI recipients: Arizona, Arkansas, Mississippi, North Dakota, Northern Mariana Islands, Tennessee and West Virginia.

Social Security retirement benefits will be paid on the usual schedule in June 2023. If your birthday falls on the 1st through the 10th, you will receive your payment on the second Wednesday of the month, which is June 14. If your birthday falls on the 11th through the 20th, you’ll be paid on the second Wednesday (June 21). Those with birthdays on the 21st through 31st will be paid on the third Wednesday (June 28).

Take Our Poll: Who Has Given You the Best Money Advice You Have Ever Received?

If you received Social Security before May 1997 or receive both Social Security and SSI, then Social Security is paid on June 3 and SSI is paid on June 1 and June 30. You can see the full 2023 payment schedule here.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: You Could Get a Second Check in June — Here’s Why