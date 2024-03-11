Social Security: When March 2024 Benefit Payments Are Scheduled

Stígur Már Karlsson /Heimsmyndir / iStock.com

Social Security checks for March are scheduled to go out over the next few weeks. Payments are distributed according to the same monthly schedule, going out on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of each month.

Here’s when you should expect your March payment:

If your birth date is on the 1st-10th of the month, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, March 8.

If your birth date is on the 11th-20th, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, March 15.

If your birth date is on the 21st-31st, your payment will be distributed on Wednesday, March 22.

If you received Social Security before May 1997, or if you’re receiving both Social Security and SSI, then you will receive Social Security on March 3 and SSI on March 1.

If you don’t receive your payment on the expected date, delays can happen. Some situations that may hold up your payment are if you recently updated your bank information, changed your address or if there are field office delays, GOBankingRates reported. The SSA advises allowing three additional mailing days before contacting Social Security. The SSA can be reached at 1-800-772-1213 on Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing may reach the SSA’s TTY line at 1-800-325-0778.

If Social Security checks aren’t enough to cover basic living expenses, you may also qualify for Supplemental Security Income (SSI). The SSI program sends monthly payments to adults and children with a disability (or partial or complete blindness) that prevents the ability to work. SSI recipients must meet financial qualifications. SSI is also available to those 65 years and older with limited income and financial resources.

