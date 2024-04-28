A personal my Social Security account can be helpful in so many ways. You can benefit from its personalized tools even if you are not retired or close to retirement.

With your personal my Social Security account, you can do much of your business with us online. You rarely need to call or visit a local Social Security office once you have one.

Let’s look at some of the features offered by an account.

If you do not receive benefits, you can:

Request a replacement Social Security card (in most states and the District of Columbia).

Check personalized retirement benefit estimates to compare different dates or ages to begin receiving benefits.

Check the status of your Social Security application after you apply.

Get proof that you do not receive benefits.

Get your Social Security Statement.

If you already receive benefits, you can:

Request a replacement Social Security card (in most states and the District of Columbia).

Get a benefit verification or proof of income letter.

Update your direct deposit (Social Security benefits only).

Update contact information (Social Security benefits only).

Get a Social Security tax form (1099/1042S).

Opt out of receiving certain notices by mail and receive them in the secure Message Center.

Please help us spread the news! Let your family and friends know that they can create a personal my Social Security account today at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Kylle’ D. McKinney is an Alabama Social Security Public Affairs Specialist

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: My Social Security: It's not just for retirees | KYLLE' D. MCKINNEY