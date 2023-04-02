U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.15 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.41 (+1.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,170.90
    -186.54 (-0.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.58 (+0.93%)
     

Social Security: Romney Asks Why 25% Drop in Funds Isn’t in Biden’s Budget

934
Vance Cariaga
·3 min read
Shutterstock / Shutterstock
Shutterstock / Shutterstock

Much of the current political debate over Social Security comes down to wording — who said what about how to reform the program, and what those statements ultimately mean in terms of benefits for Social Security recipients.

Discover: 6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023
With a Recession Looming: Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

For example, President Joe Biden made headlines during his recent State of the Union speech by saying he will “stop” any attempts to cut Social Security. Republicans have responded by saying nobody has proposed any cuts to the program.

One of those Republicans, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah, pressed that point home during a hearing on Wednesday, March 15. As The Hill reported, Romney got into a tense exchange over Social Security with Shalanda Young, director of the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB), in discussions centering on Biden’s fiscal 2024 budget proposal.

Romney grilled Young about whether she knew of any cuts to Social Security proposed by lawmakers — something Biden has accused Republicans of trying to do.

“You’ve heard of proposals from a current senator or congressman currently proposing to cut benefits to Social Security?” Romney asked Young during the hearing.

Young answered that yes, she has heard of lawmakers proposing cuts, but then added that they might have changed their positions. Romney then asked if any lawmakers have proposed cuts “in the last several months or the last year.”

Young replied that “current members have well-known policies out there to cut Social Security and Medicare.”

“That is simply wrong, and it’s not honest to say that to members of Congress,” Romney responded. “That is simply wrong.”

Many Republican leaders, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have publicly opposed cuts to Social Security. At the same time, many also want to address the impending insolvency of the Old-Age and Survivors Insurance (OASI) Trust Fund, which funds about 25% of Social Security benefits. That fund is expected to run out of money as early as 2032, leaving Social Security solely reliant on payroll taxes for funding.

When Romney asked Young whether she was aware of the trust fund’s coming insolvency, she replied that she was.

“Well, why is it then that in the president’s budget there’s no effort to address that whatsoever?” Romney asked.

The exchange between Romney and Young underscores differences between Republicans and Democrats over how and whether to reform Social Security as the trust fund gets further depleted. It also underscores different perceptions of what represents “cuts” to the program.

As previously reported by GOBankingRates, some lawmakers have proposed raising Social Security’s full retirement age to 70 from 67. While this proposal has bipartisan support, it has mainly been pushed by Republicans. And although it does not technically “cut” benefits, some Social Security advocates say that for all practical purposes, a higher FRA will result in lower benefits for many recipients.

Pushing FRA to 70 would “significantly cut benefits for anyone retiring before their new full retirement age,” according to the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare (NCPSSM), a nonprofit advocacy group.

The NCPSSM noted that when the full retirement age was 65, workers retiring at age 62 received an initial benefit that was 20% less than their full benefit amount. When the FRA rises to 67, workers retiring at age 62 will receive a 30% cut in benefits. If the age were increased to 70, a worker claiming retirement benefits at age 62 would have their benefits reduced by nearly half, according to the NCPSSM.

Live Richer Podcast: How To Leverage Your Investments
See: 10 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security

Meanwhile, a recent proposal by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) to sunset Medicare and Social Security in five years would allow Congress to either pare the programs down or completely gut them, Social Security advocates say.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: Romney Asks Why 25% Drop in Funds Isn’t in Biden’s Budget

Recommended Stories

  • South China Sea: Beijing pushes for code of conduct talks, pledges deeper Malaysia, Asean ties

    China has pushed for talks on a protocol to manage territorial disputes in the South China Sea while pledging to strengthen ties with Malaysia - one of the rival Southeast Asian claimants in the resource-rich waterway. It came as Chinese Premier Li Qiang met Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in Beijing, where he highlighted the need for regional cooperation. Five bilateral memorandums of understanding were signed during Anwar's visit to Beijing, involving trade and economic relations, food

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Saudis, other oil giants announce surprise production cuts

    Saudi Arabia and other major oil producers on Sunday announced surprise cuts totaling 1.15 million barrels per day from May until the end of the year, a move that could raise prices worldwide. Higher oil prices would help fill Russian President Vladimir Putin's coffers as his country wages war on Ukraine and force Americans and others to pay even more at the pump amid worlwide inflation. It was also likely to further strain ties with the United States, which has called on Saudi Arabia and other allies to increase production as it tries to bring prices down and squeeze Russia's finances.

  • A Grain Glut Is Straining the Goodwill That Ukraine Badly Needs

    (Bloomberg) -- Blocked border crossings, a minister pelted with eggs and overflowing silos — anger is mounting among farmers in eastern Europe who say a rush of grain from Ukraine threatens their businesses, and it’s steadily eroding political goodwill.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case

  • Japan Breaks With U.S. Allies, Buys Russian Oil at Prices Above Cap

    TOKYO—The U.S. has rallied its European allies behind a $60-a-barrel cap on purchases of Russian crude oil, but one of Washington’s closest allies in Asia is now buying oil at prices above the cap. Japan got the U.S. to agree to the exception, saying it needed it to ensure access to Russian energy. The concession shows Japan’s reliance on Russia for fossil fuels, which analysts said contributed to a hesitancy in Tokyo to back Ukraine more fully in its war with Russia.

  • OPEC+ announces surprise oil cuts; U.S. calls move inadvisable

    Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ oil producers on Sunday announced further oil output cuts of around 1.16 million barrels per day, in a surprise move that analysts said would cause an immediate rise in prices and the United States called inadvisable. Sunday's development comes a day before a virtual meeting of an OPEC+ ministerial panel, which includes Saudi Arabia and Russia, and which had been expected to stick to 2 million bpd of cuts already in place until the end of 2023. Oil prices last month fell towards $70 a barrel, the lowest in 15 months, on concern that a global banking crisis would hit demand.

  • US sees OPEC+ output cuts as unadvisable

    "We don’t think cuts are advisable at this moment given market uncertainty - and we’ve made that clear," a spokesperson for the National Security Council said. The cuts of an additional 1.16 million barrels per day were aimed at supporting market stability and were seen by some analysts as helping crude oil prices extend their rally from 15-month lows touched in mid-March. "We’re focused on prices for American consumers, not barrels, and prices have come down significantly since last year, more than $1.50 per gallon from their peak last summer," the NSC spokesperson said.

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingProminent money ma

  • Jobs report ushers in a new quarter: What to watch this week

    The March jobs report will highlight the first week of the second quarter as investors look to build on gains from a stock market rally that kicked off 2023.

  • Fed's Waller: US inflation can drop without much harm to job market

    U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday said recent data is consistent with the notion that the U.S. central bank may be able to drive down inflation without serious harm to the labor market. If people really have begun to believe that prices are going to just keep on rising, then defeating high inflation could require dramatic actions by the Fed to puncture those expectations, Waller said in remarks prepared for an academic conference at the San Francisco Fed. Dramatic Fed rate hikes could slow the economy suddenly and lead to large job losses.

  • Far-Right Twitter Influencer Found Guilty of Spreading Misinformation to Voters

    Federal prosecutors in New York charged Douglass Mackey with conspiring to mislead Hillary Clinton voters on how to cast ballots ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

  • What does Donald Trump's indictment mean for his businesses?

    Criminal charges filed against the former president could further tarnish the Trump Organization's reputation, experts say.

  • OPEC+ Members to Cut Production Through Year-End

    Some members of OPEC+ are cutting over 1 million barrels of oil a day until the end of the year, with much of the new reductions coming from Saudi Arabia.

  • IMF Board Approves $5.4 Billion Argentina Loan Disbursement

    (Bloomberg) -- The International Monetary Fund’s executive board approved a $5.4 billion disbursement to Argentina, a key step forward in the government’s program that has faced setbacks amid a worsening economic outlook.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid to Shift NY Criminal Case to Staten IslandVeteran Money M

  • A Manhattan Grand Jury Has Indicted Donald Trump. What Happens Now?

    A Manhattan grand jury on Thursday voted to indict Donald Trump for his role in paying hush-money to a porn star on the eve of the 2016 election. Mr. Trump has denied wrongdoing and has said the probe by the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat, is politically motivated. The indictment will kick off a process in which Mr. Trump will likely travel to Manhattan to face the charges.

  • A top strategist says ‘massive unrealized losses’ are a ‘Pandora’s box’ for banks and it’s going to impact lending

    Bank volatility has finally started to calm down, but the sector has underlying issues that will be harder to fix.

  • China Opens Cybersecurity Probe of Micron Amid Competition With U.S. Over Technology

    The move is likely to put global firms operating in China further on edge at a time of escalating tension between Beijing and Washington.

  • Harvard economist Jason Furman says the Fed shouldn’t flinch in its inflation fight—unless the ‘turmoil spreads within the financial system’

    We haven’t learned anything “particularly reassuring in the last three and a half weeks” about inflation even amid the banking crisis, Furman told CNBC.

  • Mexico Sees Inflation Slowing to 4% in 2024 as Economy Grows 3%

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico will grow 3% this year and next, with inflation slowing to 4% and the government posting a primary surplus as President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wraps up his term, according to a first draft of the 2024 budget presented by the Finance Ministry on Friday.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Surprise 1 Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskUBS to Slash Staff Up to 30%; Prosecutors Look at CS DealDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedTrump Weighs Bid

  • Rogers-Shaw M&A approval raises prospects of political meddling in Canadian dealmaking

    Canada's move to clear Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($15 billion) bid for Shaw Communications Inc after two years should have been a balm to markets. Instead, dealmakers are worried about potential government intervention in mergers involving other sensitive sectors. On Friday, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry Francois-Philippe Champagne agreed to the transfer of spectrum licenses held by Shaw's Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor Inc after securing "unprecedented and legally binding commitments" and outlined hefty penalties for breaching the undertakings.