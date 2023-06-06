Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in June

BackyardProduction / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A deal reached between President Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy will prevent the United States from defaulting on its debts and allow the government to pay Social Security benefits and other obligations on time.

The bill, which passed through the House on May 31, would suspend the debt limit until January 2025.

With the deal also expected to be passed quickly by the Senate and signed by Biden, Social Security checks can be expected to be issued as normal in June.

When Will You Receive Your Social Security Check?

Social Security benefits are issued in accordance with your birth date and the type of benefits you receive. They are usually issued on the second, third and fourth Wednesday of each month, depending on which day you were born. However, the dates may vary if you receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments or if you filed for Social Security benefits before 1997.

The payment dates this month:

June 1: Supplemental Security Income (SSI) payments are paid.

June 3: Social Security benefits are paid for people who filed prior to May 1997 or who receive both Social Security and SSI.

June 14: Social Security benefits are paid for individuals born June 1-10.

June 21: Social Security benefits are paid for individuals born June 11-20.

June 28: Social Security benefits are paid for individuals born June 21-31.

How Much Is the Average Social Security Check?

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), the average benefit for retired workers and dependents is around $1,786 per month or approximately $21,432 per year. The amount differs depending on how long you worked and your earnings. It is designed to replace a percentage of the income that you earned throughout your lifetime.

Whom Do You Contact If You Don’t Receive Your Check?

The SSA recommends waiting three days beyond the date you expected to receive your payment before contacting the federal agency. Many people can now receive their Social Security benefits through automatic payments.

If you have not signed up for direct deposit, you can by visiting www.ssa.gov/myaccount or calling 1-800-772-1213 (TTY 1-800-325-0778). You can also call this number if you do not receive your payment on time. SSA representatives are available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. You also can check on your benefits in person by using the SSA’s locator tool to find your nearest branch. Local offices are usually open during normal business hours and closed on the weekends.

