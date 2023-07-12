Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in July 2023

GetUpStudio / iStock.com

Social Security benefits are a vital source of income for over 71 million Americans. If you depend on this check each month, a clear understanding of the Social Security payment schedule can help a great deal when planning your finances.

The Social Security Administration sends Social Security payments over the course of each month. Checks are sent on the second, third and fourth Wednesdays of every month, as determined by your date of birth.

Should your birthday fall within the first 10 days of the month, your check will be sent on the second Wednesday. If your birthday falls between the 11th and 20th of the month, your check will be sent on the third Wednesday. Lastly, those whose birthdays fall between the 21st and 31st of the month can expect their payment to be disbursed on the fourth Wednesday of each month.

If you receive Supplemental Security Income in addition to Social Security, your check will typically go out on the first, but there are exceptions.

Here’s the July 2023 schedule for when to expect your Social Security payment:

July 3: The payment date if you received Social Security before May 1997, or if you’re receiving both Social Security and SSI.

July 12: The payment date if your birthday falls between the first and 10th of any month.

July 19: The payment date if your birthday falls between the 11th-20th of any month.

July 26: The payment date if your birthday falls between the 21st-31st of any month.

The average Social Security benefit for retirees in May 2023 was about $1,836 per month, or about $22,032 per year, according to the Social Security Administration. The maximum payment for someone who retired at full retirement age is $3,627 per month, but that number could be higher or lower depending on how much they earned in their lifetime, when they retire and when they decide to start receiving benefits.

If you don’t receive your payment on your scheduled date, the SSA advises waiting three additional mailing days before reaching out. The SSA can be reached at 800-772-1213, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. Those who are deaf or hard of hearing can reach the SSA’s TTY line at 800-325-0778.

