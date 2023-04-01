U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,326.57
    -252.71 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Social Security: Suze Orman Is ‘Big Believer’ on Waiting To Claim Benefits Until 70

17
Josephine Nesbit
·2 min read
Mediapunch/Shutterstock
Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The Social Security program faces a funding problem, and many question its long-term viability. However, personal finance expert Suze Orman doesn’t expect people in their 50s and 60s to be affected by any changes, given what has happened in the past.

See: Expert Says ‘Silent Crisis’ with Retirement Savings Looms Worldwide — How To Act Now
Discover: 3 Ways to Recession Proof Your Retirement

Orman wrote in her weekly newsletter #MoneyMonday that she is still a “big believer” in the highest earner in a household waiting until age 70 to start collecting Social Security benefits. This ensures the highest possible benefit amount.

A recent report from the Congressional Budget Office found that spending for Social Security benefits increased by 10%, or $37 billion, from October 2022 to January 2022, compared to the same period the year before. The CBO cited the recent increase in the average benefit payment and the steady increase in beneficiaries as the key reasons behind the increase. Some lawmakers are now pushing for cuts to the program.

But this isn’t the first time the Social Security program required reform.

Orman pointed out that lawmakers made changes to the program in 1983, and one of the key changes was raising the full retirement age (FRA) from 65 to 67. This is the age when you can collect 100% of your earned benefit. This bumps up to 124% when you wait until age 70.

But no one in their 50s and 60s had their FRA changed after this reform. Only people between the ages of 24 and 46, depending on their birth year, were subject to a new FRA in 1983, Orman wrote. Raising the FRA was a reflection of longer life expectancy, which Orman says has increased by more than three years for both men and women who reach age 65.

Live Richer Podcast: Overcome Your Fear of Asking For the Raise You Deserve
Find: 10 Numbers You Need To Know About Social Security

“We don’t know for sure exactly what changes will be introduced,” Orman explains. “But I want to stress that I don’t think changes will be made for people within 10 or 15 years of retirement.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Social Security: Suze Orman Is ‘Big Believer’ on Waiting To Claim Benefits Until 70

Recommended Stories

  • How to easily peel a hard-boiled egg

    Is peeling a hard-boiled egg testing your patience? There are plenty of simple tips for peeling a hard-boiled egg in seconds, without breaking it.

  • Markets won't give up the ghost: Mike Dolan

    But what's for sure is the upheaval in March - the latest in what Fidelity International dubs the 'polycrisis' - has not cleared the decks - not yet at least. A casual glance at world markets as we end the first quarter still shows - wild March volatility and U.S. bank swoons aside - a relatively healthy picture for the year to date, albeit one recovering from a dire 2022. While U.S. regional bank stock indices have clearly suffered an outsize hit of about 20% due to the March stress, the wider S&P500 is on track to end the first quarter on Friday some 5% higher.

  • The next market trend could be 'bigger' than SVB, expert says

    Even though the Federal Reserve might have started bending the inflation curve, Mick Mulvaney and Anton Schutz warn the central bank is ignoring "the real problem out there."

  • China Hits Micron With Review of Chips, Citing Security Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- Beijing opened a new front in the escalating semiconductor battle between the the US and China, launching a cybersecurity review of imports from America’s largest memory-chip maker, Micron Technology Inc. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesPutin

  • Veteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks Flying

    (Bloomberg) -- Optimism about imminent rate cuts is stirring animal spirits — and unease — in equal measure at the end of a turbulent quarter in markets. Most Read from BloombergParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentSchwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting WoesPutin Signs New Russia Foreign Policy Against ‘Hostile’ WestProminent m

  • Social Security surplus will run out in 10 years, report estimates

    Social Security would be able to pay out only 77% in benefits starting in 2033, according to the new estimates.

  • When Does a Retiree's Income Trigger Taxes?

    Depending on your age, if your income is below a certain threshold, you may not have to pay taxes. Here's what you need to know.

  • How Disney Dodged Ron DeSantis and Kept Control of Its Florida Land

    Walt Disney has for now outmaneuvered Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the battle for control over the more than 24,000-acre parcel near Orlando where Walt Disney World Resort is located.

  • DWAC Stock Jumps After Donald Trump Indictment

    Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock, the special purpose acquisition company aiming to take former President Donald Trump's tech and social-media platform public, soared Friday after a grand jury voted Thursday to indict Trump. The grand jury voted to indict Trump Thursday after hearing evidence the former president allegedly paid hush-money to a porn star during the 2016 election. Trump is now expected to come to New York to face the charges.

  • Biden admin urges Supreme Court to hear 'skinny labels' case between Teva, GSK

    The Biden Administration told the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday that it should agree to hear a patent appeal over drug labels involving Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc and GlaxoSmithKline LLC that could have significant ramifications for the generic-drug industry. The U.S. Solicitor General said Teva's generic version of GSK's heart drug Coreg could not have violated GSK's patent rights because Teva omitted the infringing use of the drug from its labeling. Such "skinny labels" typically allow generic drugmakers to launch their products earlier while avoiding liability for infringing brand-name drugmakers' patents.

  • Iraqi Oil Shutdowns Worsen as Gulf Keystone Cuts Output

    (Bloomberg) -- Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. will become the latest oil producer in Iraqi Kurdistan to cut production, as a legal spat between the region’s government and Baghdad that’s pushed up crude prices drags on.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredFlight to Money Funds Is Adding to the Strains on Small BanksHow K

  • Fed's Waller: US inflation can drop without much harm to job market

    U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Friday said recent data is consistent with the notion that the U.S. central bank may be able to drive down inflation without serious harm to the labor market. If people really have begun to believe that prices are going to just keep on rising, then defeating high inflation could require dramatic actions by the Fed to puncture those expectations, Waller said in remarks prepared for an academic conference at the San Francisco Fed. Dramatic Fed rate hikes could slow the economy suddenly and lead to large job losses.

  • Harvard economist Jason Furman says the Fed shouldn’t flinch in its inflation fight—unless the ‘turmoil spreads within the financial system’

    We haven’t learned anything “particularly reassuring in the last three and a half weeks” about inflation even amid the banking crisis, Furman told CNBC.

  • Trump Media merger partner shares rise

    Shares of the merger partner of Donald Trump social media company jumped in premarket trading the morning after the former president was indicted.

  • How Trump’s Indictment Spells Trouble for Stocks and the Economy

    Avoiding a default by the U.S. just got harder. Congress, which desperately needs to compromise, will have a tough time.

  • Community bank CEO: ‘Congress must raise the bank deposit insurance limit to $10 million’

    Exception-based coverage signals to depositors that they might get some extra protection at a systemically important bank–and compounds risk.

  • Social Security Trust Now Projected to Run Dry in 2033. That’s a Year Earlier Than Expected.

    Inflation and reduced economic output means the trust fund reserves that partially fund retirement benefits will hit $0 a year earlier than previously expected, according to a new report.

  • Biden Makes Electric Vehicle Credits Elusive in Bid for US Auto Renaissance

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration’s requirements for electric vehicle tax credits will reduce the number of models eligible for incentives until tens of billions of new investment in US manufacturing by automakers and suppliers kick in.Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsUS Stocks Extend Rally as Traders Eye Peak Rates: Markets WrapWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigr

  • Putin can’t handle the truth: Why American journalist Evan Gershkovich, who was abducted for revealing Russia’s economic collapse, must be freed

    By prosecuting an American journalist, Putin has crossed a line that even he had never crossed before–and every bloodthirsty despot will be watching.

  • Crackdown on Food Stamps Would Cut Aid for More Than 10 Million: Report

    As some Republicans vow to impose more stringent work requirements on those who receive benefits from federal social programs, analysts at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities took a look at how potential rules changes would affect those currently receiving food stamps through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-SD) has sponsored a bill called the America Works Act that would require a significantly larger number of people receiving food assistance